KW 27 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
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Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 27/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 28.06.2026 und dem 03.07.2026. Stand ist der 03.07.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -3,73 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -0,82 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Tron
Tron: -0,45 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Dai
Dai: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Tether
Tether: 0,05 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 1,78 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Litecoin
Litecoin: 2,43 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 2,55 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 3,85 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 4,00 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Neo
Neo: 4,11 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 4,27 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 4,28 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Monero
Monero: 4,29 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: VeChain
VeChain: 4,31 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Toncoin
Toncoin: 5,23 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Avalanche
Avalanche: 5,66 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Ripple
Ripple: 6,85 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Polkadot
Polkadot: 7,79 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Chainlink
Chainlink: 7,89 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Ethereum
Ethereum: 10,19 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 10,34 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Uniswap
Uniswap: 11,84 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Solana
Solana: 13,77 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Tezos
Tezos: 13,95 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Stellar
Stellar: 15,94 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 18,99 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Cardano
Cardano: 20,07 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com