DAX25.779 +0,8%Est506.413 +0,8%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,0000 +1,4%Nas25.833 -0,8%Bitcoin54.543 -0,2%Euro1,1437 ±0,0%Öl72,12 +0,8%Gold4.175 +1,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Bayer BAY001 Infineon 623100 SpaceX A42D4F Deutsche Telekom 555750 NVIDIA 918422 SAP 716460 Lufthansa 823212 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Micron Technology 869020 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BYD A0M4W9 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank 514000 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
KI-Aktien mit Comeback: DAX geht auf Rekordniveau ins Wochenende -- Kein Handel am US-Markt -- RENK mit Übernahme -- Micron, Apple, Amazon, Meta, Palantir, Samsung, Infineon im Fokus
Top News
KW 27 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt KW 27 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 27 im Überblick Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 27 im Überblick
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 27 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

04.07.26 03:40 Uhr
Kryptomarkt in KW 27: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8732 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9991 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
54.543,1273 EUR -115,8300 EUR -0,21%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
62.405,5387 USD -132,5269 USD -0,21%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.526,8465 EUR -8,0756 EUR -0,53%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
1.746,9420 USD -9,2397 USD -0,53%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8739 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
71,5594 EUR -0,3469 EUR -0,48%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
81,8747 USD -0,3970 USD -0,48%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
0,9925 EUR 0,0015 EUR 0,16%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,1356 USD 0,0018 USD 0,16%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
499,3074 EUR -1,8491 EUR -0,37%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
571,2827 USD -2,1156 USD -0,37%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,1551 EUR -0,0023 EUR -1,44%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,1775 USD -0,0026 USD -1,44%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0671 EUR -0,0006 EUR -0,86%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,0768 USD -0,0007 USD -0,86%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2827 EUR 0,0005 EUR 0,17%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3235 USD 0,0005 USD 0,17%
Charts|News
WLD/EUR (Worldcoin-Euro)
0,3828 EUR 0,0033 EUR 0,87%
Charts|News
WLD/USD (Worldcoin-US-Dollar)
0,4379 USD 0,0038 USD 0,87%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
71,6991 EUR -0,2220 EUR -0,31%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
82,0345 USD -0,2540 USD -0,31%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 27

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 27/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 28.06.2026 und dem 03.07.2026. Stand ist der 03.07.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -3,73 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -0,82 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Tron

Tron: -0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Dai

Dai: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Tether

Tether: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Litecoin

Litecoin: 2,43 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 2,55 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 3,85 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 4,00 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Neo

Neo: 4,11 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 4,27 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 4,28 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Monero

Monero: 4,29 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: VeChain

VeChain: 4,31 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Toncoin

Toncoin: 5,23 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Avalanche

Avalanche: 5,66 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Ripple

Ripple: 6,85 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Polkadot

Polkadot: 7,79 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Chainlink

Chainlink: 7,89 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Ethereum

Ethereum: 10,19 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 10,34 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Uniswap

Uniswap: 11,84 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Solana

Solana: 13,77 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Tezos

Tezos: 13,95 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Stellar

Stellar: 15,94 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 18,99 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Cardano

Cardano: 20,07 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com