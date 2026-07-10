KW 28 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
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Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 28/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 05.07.2026 und dem 10.07.2026. Stand ist der 10.07.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Cardano
Cardano: -12,41 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -8,56 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Tezos
Tezos: -7,57 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Stellar
Stellar: -7,12 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Toncoin
Toncoin: -6,09 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -4,98 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Ripple
Ripple: -4,83 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Solana
Solana: -4,16 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Avalanche
Avalanche: -2,80 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -2,65 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Litecoin
Litecoin: -2,38 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -2,17 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Neo
Neo: -1,99 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Chainlink
Chainlink: -1,85 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Monero
Monero: -1,52 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -1,47 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: VeChain
VeChain: -1,17 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Polkadot
Polkadot: -0,94 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Tether
Tether: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 0,17 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Ethereum
Ethereum: 0,40 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Tron
Tron: 0,42 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 0,66 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 0,71 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 2,39 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Uniswap
Uniswap: 11,73 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com