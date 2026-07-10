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KW 28 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

11.07.26 03:41 Uhr
Kryptomarkt in KW 28: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8752 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9994 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
56.051,0343 EUR -84,1815 EUR -0,15%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
64.004,2687 USD -96,1263 USD -0,15%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8757 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.567,2198 EUR -4,6079 EUR -0,29%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
1.789,5969 USD -5,2617 USD -0,29%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
67,9320 EUR -0,4150 EUR -0,61%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
77,5711 USD -0,4738 USD -0,61%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
0,9666 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,00%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,1038 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
502,2605 EUR -1,2885 EUR -0,26%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
573,5276 USD -1,4713 USD -0,26%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0649 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,11%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,0741 USD 0,0001 USD 0,11%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2889 EUR -0,0003 EUR -0,11%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3299 USD -0,0004 USD -0,11%
Charts|News
TON/EUR (Toncoin-Euro)
1,4427 EUR 0,0024 EUR 0,17%
Charts|News
TON/USD (Toncoin-US-Dollar)
1,6474 USD 0,0028 USD 0,17%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,1459 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,1665 USD -0,0000 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
68,0331 EUR -0,2917 EUR -0,43%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
77,6865 USD -0,3331 USD -0,43%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 28

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 28/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 05.07.2026 und dem 10.07.2026. Stand ist der 10.07.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Cardano

Cardano: -12,41 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -8,56 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Tezos

Tezos: -7,57 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Stellar

Stellar: -7,12 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Toncoin

Toncoin: -6,09 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -4,98 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Ripple

Ripple: -4,83 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Solana

Solana: -4,16 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Avalanche

Avalanche: -2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Litecoin

Litecoin: -2,38 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Neo

Neo: -1,99 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Chainlink

Chainlink: -1,85 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Monero

Monero: -1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -1,47 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: VeChain

VeChain: -1,17 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Polkadot

Polkadot: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Tether

Tether: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 0,17 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Ethereum

Ethereum: 0,40 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Tron

Tron: 0,42 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 2,39 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Uniswap

Uniswap: 11,73 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com