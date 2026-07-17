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KW 29 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

18.07.26 03:22 Uhr
Kryptomarkt in KW 29: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8735 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,00%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9993 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
55.894,1832 EUR 20,6013 EUR 0,04%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
63.942,4975 USD 23,5677 USD 0,04%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.608,7237 EUR -0,7779 EUR -0,05%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
1.840,3670 USD -0,8899 USD -0,05%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8740 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
65,6168 EUR 0,0536 EUR 0,08%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
75,0651 USD 0,0613 USD 0,08%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
495,4968 EUR -0,8390 EUR -0,17%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
566,8443 USD -0,9598 USD -0,17%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
0,9511 EUR -0,0005 EUR -0,06%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,0881 USD -0,0006 USD -0,06%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0634 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,0725 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,1468 EUR 0,0010 EUR 0,72%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,1679 USD 0,0012 USD 0,72%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2821 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,05%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3228 USD 0,0002 USD 0,05%
Charts|News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
39,4691 EUR 0,0148 EUR 0,04%
Charts|News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
45,1523 USD 0,0169 USD 0,04%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
7,2051 EUR -0,0169 EUR -0,23%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
8,2425 USD -0,0193 USD -0,23%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 29

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 29/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 12.07.2026 und dem 17.07.2026. Stand ist der 17.07.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -9,64 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -8,60 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Toncoin

Toncoin: -6,08 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Solana

Solana: -3,08 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: VeChain

VeChain: -3,06 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -2,80 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Tron

Tron: -2,61 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -2,56 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Uniswap

Uniswap: -2,56 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -2,21 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Tezos

Tezos: -2,18 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Ripple

Ripple: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Tether

Tether: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Stellar

Stellar: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Polkadot

Polkadot: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Neo

Neo: 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Monero

Monero: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Cardano

Cardano: 0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Avalanche

Avalanche: 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 1,01 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ethereum

Ethereum: 1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Chainlink

Chainlink: 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Litecoin

Litecoin: 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 2,10 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com