KW 29 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
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Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 29/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 12.07.2026 und dem 17.07.2026. Stand ist der 17.07.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -9,64 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -8,60 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Toncoin
Toncoin: -6,08 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Solana
Solana: -3,08 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: VeChain
VeChain: -3,06 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -2,80 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Tron
Tron: -2,61 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -2,56 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Uniswap
Uniswap: -2,56 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -2,21 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Tezos
Tezos: -2,18 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -1,05 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,96 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -0,74 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Ripple
Ripple: -0,38 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Tether
Tether: -0,03 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Stellar
Stellar: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Polkadot
Polkadot: 0,16 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Neo
Neo: 0,35 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Monero
Monero: 0,46 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Cardano
Cardano: 0,74 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Avalanche
Avalanche: 0,89 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 1,01 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Ethereum
Ethereum: 1,12 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Chainlink
Chainlink: 1,78 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Litecoin
Litecoin: 1,78 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 2,10 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com