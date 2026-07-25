KW 30 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 30/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 19.07.2026 und dem 24.07.2026. Stand ist der 24.07.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Stellar
Stellar: -5,41 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -4,32 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -4,13 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Avalanche
Avalanche: -3,90 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Solana
Solana: -3,03 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Neo
Neo: -2,60 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Polkadot
Polkadot: -2,30 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -2,14 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -1,60 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Litecoin
Litecoin: -1,57 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -0,91 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,90 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Cardano
Cardano: -0,83 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Ethereum
Ethereum: -0,58 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Ripple
Ripple: -0,44 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -0,36 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Dai
Dai: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Tether
Tether: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Chainlink
Chainlink: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 0,26 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Toncoin
Toncoin: 0,64 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Tron
Tron: 0,89 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 1,02 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: VeChain
VeChain: 1,64 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Tezos
Tezos: 2,26 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 3,78 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Monero
Monero: 5,87 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Uniswap
Uniswap: 9,14 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com