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KW 30 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

KW 30 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 30
Das Ranking

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 30/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 19.07.2026 und dem 24.07.2026. Stand ist der 24.07.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Stellar

Platz 29: Stellar

Stellar: -5,41 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Dogecoin

Platz 28: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -4,32 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum Classic

Platz 27: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -4,13 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Avalanche

Platz 26: Avalanche

Avalanche: -3,90 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Solana

Platz 25: Solana

Solana: -3,03 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Neo

Platz 24: Neo

Neo: -2,60 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Polkadot

Platz 23: Polkadot

Polkadot: -2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin Cash

Platz 22: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Binance Coin

Platz 21: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -1,60 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Litecoin

Platz 20: Litecoin

Litecoin: -1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin

Platz 19: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -0,91 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped Bitcoin

Platz 18: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Cardano

Platz 17: Cardano

Cardano: -0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum

Platz 16: Ethereum

Ethereum: -0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Ripple

Platz 15: Ripple

Ripple: -0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Lido stETH

Platz 14: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -0,36 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Dai

Platz 13: Dai

Dai: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Tether

Platz 12: Tether

Tether: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink

Platz 11: Chainlink

Chainlink: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

OKX
USD Coin

Platz 10: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

SHIBA INU

Platz 9: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Toncoin

Platz 8: Toncoin

Toncoin: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Tron

Platz 7: Tron

Tron: 0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped TRON

Platz 6: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 1,02 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

VeChain

Platz 5: VeChain

VeChain: 1,64 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Tezos

Platz 4: Tezos

Tezos: 2,26 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Worldcoin

Platz 3: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 3,78 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Monero

Platz 2: Monero

Monero: 5,87 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Uniswap

Platz 1: Uniswap

Uniswap: 9,14 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com