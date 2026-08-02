KW 31 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 31/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 26.07.2026 und dem 31.07.2026. Stand ist der 31.07.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -14,79 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -12,17 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Tezos
Tezos: -9,47 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Toncoin
Toncoin: -8,78 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Polkadot
Polkadot: -8,58 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Neo
Neo: -8,20 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Chainlink
Chainlink: -8,12 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -6,75 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Litecoin
Litecoin: -6,08 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -5,97 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Stellar
Stellar: -5,57 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Avalanche
Avalanche: -5,08 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ripple
Ripple: -4,73 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Solana
Solana: -4,67 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Ethereum
Ethereum: -4,62 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -4,59 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -4,58 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -4,20 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -4,12 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -2,16 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Tron
Tron: -1,88 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Monero
Monero: -0,43 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Tether
Tether: -0,04 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Dai
Dai: -0,03 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: VeChain
VeChain: 1,18 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Cardano
Cardano: 1,48 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 1,74 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Uniswap
Uniswap: 9,44 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com