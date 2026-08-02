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KW 31 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

KW 31 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0.87 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.00 %
Charts | News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.00 %
Charts | News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
54,565.20 EUR 162.13 EUR 0.30 %
Charts | News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
62,949.14 USD 187.04 USD 0.30 %
Charts | News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1,608.34 EUR 10.74 EUR 0.67 %
Charts | News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
1,855.47 USD 12.39 USD 0.67 %
Charts | News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0.87 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.01 %
Charts | News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.01 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
62.95 EUR 0.67 EUR 1.08 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
72.63 USD 0.77 USD 1.08 %
Charts | News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
499.77 EUR 1.41 EUR 0.28 %
Charts | News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
576.55 USD 1.63 USD 0.28 %
Charts | News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
0.92 EUR 0.01 EUR 0.62 %
Charts | News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1.07 USD 0.01 USD 0.62 %
Charts | News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0.06 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.63 %
Charts | News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0.07 USD 0.00 USD 0.63 %
Charts | News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0.28 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.11 %
Charts | News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0.33 USD 0.00 USD 0.11 %
Charts | News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0.15 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.92 %
Charts | News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0.18 USD 0.00 USD 0.92 %
Charts | News
UNI/EUR (Uniswap-Euro)
3.59 EUR 0.05 EUR 1.41 %
Charts | News
UNI/USD (Uniswap-US-Dollar)
4.14 USD 0.06 USD 1.41 %
Charts | News
AVAX/EUR (Avalanche-Euro)
5.39 EUR 0.03 EUR 0.59 %
Charts | News
AVAX/USD (Avalanche-US-Dollar)
6.22 USD 0.04 USD 0.59 %
Charts | News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 31
Das Ranking

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 31/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 26.07.2026 und dem 31.07.2026. Stand ist der 31.07.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Worldcoin

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -14,79 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

SHIBA INU

Platz 28: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -12,17 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Tezos

Platz 27: Tezos

Tezos: -9,47 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Toncoin

Platz 26: Toncoin

Toncoin: -8,78 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Polkadot

Platz 25: Polkadot

Polkadot: -8,58 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Neo

Platz 24: Neo

Neo: -8,20 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink

Platz 23: Chainlink

Chainlink: -8,12 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum Classic

Platz 22: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -6,75 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Litecoin

Platz 21: Litecoin

Litecoin: -6,08 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Dogecoin

Platz 20: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -5,97 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Stellar

Platz 19: Stellar

Stellar: -5,57 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Avalanche

Platz 18: Avalanche

Avalanche: -5,08 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Ripple

Platz 17: Ripple

Ripple: -4,73 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Solana

Platz 16: Solana

Solana: -4,67 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Ethereum

Platz 15: Ethereum

Ethereum: -4,62 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin Cash

Platz 14: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -4,59 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Lido stETH

Platz 13: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -4,58 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped Bitcoin

Platz 12: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -4,20 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin

Platz 11: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -4,12 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Wrapped TRON

Platz 10: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -2,16 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Tron

Platz 9: Tron

Tron: -1,88 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Monero

Platz 8: Monero

Monero: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Tether

Platz 7: Tether

Tether: -0,04 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Dai

Platz 6: Dai

Dai: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

USD Coin

Platz 5: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

VeChain

Platz 4: VeChain

VeChain: 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Cardano

Platz 3: Cardano

Cardano: 1,48 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Binance Coin

Platz 2: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 1,74 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Uniswap

Platz 1: Uniswap

Uniswap: 9,44 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com