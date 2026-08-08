KW 32 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
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Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 32/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 02.08.2026 und dem 07.08.2026. Stand ist der 07.08.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Stellar
Stellar: -7,82 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Toncoin
Toncoin: -6,61 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -6,07 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Ripple
Ripple: -5,28 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Uniswap
Uniswap: -4,04 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -3,11 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -1,90 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Avalanche
Avalanche: -1,69 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Chainlink
Chainlink: -1,16 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -1,13 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: VeChain
VeChain: -0,98 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -0,06 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Dai
Dai: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Tether
Tether: 0,03 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Tron
Tron: 0,29 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Solana
Solana: 0,52 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Neo
Neo: 0,58 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Tezos
Tezos: 0,62 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 0,72 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Polkadot
Polkadot: 1,29 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Monero
Monero: 1,48 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 1,63 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 1,80 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Ethereum
Ethereum: 1,80 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 2,28 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 2,35 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Litecoin
Litecoin: 2,92 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Cardano
Cardano: 5,29 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com