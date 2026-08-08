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KW 32 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

KW 32 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0.86 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.01 %
Charts | News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.00 %
Charts | News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
56,212.59 EUR 97.25 EUR 0.17 %
Charts | News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
64,981.74 USD 106.42 USD 0.16 %
Charts | News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1,660.39 EUR 5.22 EUR 0.32 %
Charts | News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
1,919.41 USD 5.86 USD 0.31 %
Charts | News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0.87 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.02 %
Charts | News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.01 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
65.30 EUR 1.60 EUR 2.51 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
75.49 USD 1.84 USD 2.50 %
Charts | News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
0.90 EUR 0.02 EUR 1.99 %
Charts | News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1.04 USD 0.02 USD 1.99 %
Charts | News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
515.36 EUR 3.14 EUR 0.61 %
Charts | News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
595.76 USD 3.57 USD 0.60 %
Charts | News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0.06 EUR 0.00 EUR 1.17 %
Charts | News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0.07 USD 0.00 USD 1.16 %
Charts | News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0.28 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.37 %
Charts | News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0.33 USD 0.00 USD 0.36 %
Charts | News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0.17 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.94 %
Charts | News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0.20 USD 0.00 USD -0.95 %
Charts | News
AVAX/EUR (Avalanche-Euro)
5.66 EUR 0.10 EUR 1.83 %
Charts | News
AVAX/USD (Avalanche-US-Dollar)
6.54 USD 0.12 USD 1.82 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
65.29 EUR 1.60 EUR 2.50 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
75.48 USD 1.84 USD 2.49 %
Charts | News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 32
Das Ranking

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 32/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 02.08.2026 und dem 07.08.2026. Stand ist der 07.08.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Stellar

Platz 29: Stellar

Stellar: -7,82 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Toncoin

Platz 28: Toncoin

Toncoin: -6,61 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

SHIBA INU

Platz 27: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -6,07 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Ripple

Platz 26: Ripple

Ripple: -5,28 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Uniswap

Platz 25: Uniswap

Uniswap: -4,04 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Worldcoin

Platz 24: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -3,11 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum Classic

Platz 23: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -1,90 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Avalanche

Platz 22: Avalanche

Avalanche: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink

Platz 21: Chainlink

Chainlink: -1,16 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Dogecoin

Platz 20: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

VeChain

Platz 19: VeChain

VeChain: -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped TRON

Platz 18: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Dai

Platz 17: Dai

Dai: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

USD Coin

Platz 16: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Tether

Platz 15: Tether

Tether: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Tron

Platz 14: Tron

Tron: 0,29 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Solana

Platz 13: Solana

Solana: 0,52 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Neo

Platz 12: Neo

Neo: 0,58 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Tezos

Platz 11: Tezos

Tezos: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Binance Coin

Platz 10: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 0,72 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Polkadot

Platz 9: Polkadot

Polkadot: 1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Monero

Platz 8: Monero

Monero: 1,48 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin Cash

Platz 7: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 1,63 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Lido stETH

Platz 6: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 1,80 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum

Platz 5: Ethereum

Ethereum: 1,80 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin

Platz 4: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 2,28 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped Bitcoin

Platz 3: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 2,35 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Litecoin

Platz 2: Litecoin

Litecoin: 2,92 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Cardano

Platz 1: Cardano

Cardano: 5,29 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com