KW 33 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 33/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 09.08.2026 und dem 14.08.2026. Stand ist der 14.08.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Uniswap
Uniswap: -18,74 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Cardano
Cardano: -7,69 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Neo
Neo: -7,36 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -6,12 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: VeChain
VeChain: -5,09 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Polkadot
Polkadot: -4,53 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -4,13 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Tezos
Tezos: -3,81 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Litecoin
Litecoin: -3,44 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -3,07 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -2,79 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Ripple
Ripple: -2,25 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -1,75 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Ethereum
Ethereum: -1,45 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Stellar
Stellar: -1,15 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Solana
Solana: -0,83 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -0,05 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Tether
Tether: -0,05 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Avalanche
Avalanche: 0,11 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 0,67 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Toncoin
Toncoin: 0,68 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Tron
Tron: 0,79 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Monero
Monero: 0,79 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 1,03 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Chainlink
Chainlink: 8,12 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 10,29 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com