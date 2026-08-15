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KW 33 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

KW 33 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0.86 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.00 %
Charts | News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.00 %
Charts | News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
54,503.03 EUR 51.22 EUR 0.09 %
Charts | News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
63,045.73 USD 59.24 USD 0.09 %
Charts | News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0.86 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.00 %
Charts | News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.00 %
Charts | News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1,628.54 EUR 3.20 EUR 0.20 %
Charts | News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
1,883.79 USD 3.70 USD 0.20 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
65.27 EUR 0.16 EUR 0.24 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
75.51 USD 0.18 USD 0.24 %
Charts | News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
0.87 EUR 0.01 EUR 0.64 %
Charts | News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.01 USD 0.64 %
Charts | News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
525.28 EUR 0.04 EUR 0.01 %
Charts | News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
607.61 USD 0.04 USD 0.01 %
Charts | News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0.29 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.03 %
Charts | News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0.33 USD 0.00 USD 0.03 %
Charts | News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
8.30 EUR 0.54 EUR 6.98 %
Charts | News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
9.60 USD 0.63 USD 6.98 %
Charts | News
UNI/EUR (Uniswap-Euro)
2.81 EUR 0.04 EUR 1.50 %
Charts | News
UNI/USD (Uniswap-US-Dollar)
3.25 USD 0.05 USD 1.50 %
Charts | News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0.06 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.35 %
Charts | News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0.07 USD 0.00 USD 0.35 %
Charts | News
AVAX/EUR (Avalanche-Euro)
5.68 EUR 0.09 EUR 1.60 %
Charts | News
AVAX/USD (Avalanche-US-Dollar)
6.57 USD 0.10 USD 1.60 %
Charts | News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 33
Das Ranking

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 33/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 09.08.2026 und dem 14.08.2026. Stand ist der 14.08.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Uniswap

Platz 29: Uniswap

Uniswap: -18,74 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Cardano

Platz 28: Cardano

Cardano: -7,69 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Neo

Platz 27: Neo

Neo: -7,36 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin Cash

Platz 26: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -6,12 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

OKX
VeChain

Platz 25: VeChain

VeChain: -5,09 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Polkadot

Platz 24: Polkadot

Polkadot: -4,53 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum Classic

Platz 23: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -4,13 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Tezos

Platz 22: Tezos

Tezos: -3,81 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Litecoin

Platz 21: Litecoin

Litecoin: -3,44 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Wrapped Bitcoin

Platz 20: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -3,07 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin

Platz 19: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -2,79 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Ripple

Platz 18: Ripple

Ripple: -2,25 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Lido stETH

Platz 17: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -1,75 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum

Platz 16: Ethereum

Ethereum: -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Stellar

Platz 15: Stellar

Stellar: -1,15 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Solana

Platz 14: Solana

Solana: -0,83 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

SHIBA INU

Platz 13: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Tether

Platz 12: Tether

Tether: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

USD Coin

Platz 11: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Dai

Platz 10: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Avalanche

Platz 9: Avalanche

Avalanche: 0,11 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Binance Coin

Platz 8: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 0,67 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Toncoin

Platz 7: Toncoin

Toncoin: 0,68 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Dogecoin

Platz 6: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Tron

Platz 5: Tron

Tron: 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Monero

Platz 4: Monero

Monero: 0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped TRON

Platz 3: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink

Platz 2: Chainlink

Chainlink: 8,12 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Worldcoin

Platz 1: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 10,29 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.