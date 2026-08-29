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Tops & Flops

KW 35 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

KW 35 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0.86 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.00 %
Charts | News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.00 %
Charts | News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
67,010.88 EUR -40.59 EUR -0.06 %
Charts | News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
77,628.79 USD -47.02 USD -0.06 %
Charts | News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0.86 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.01 %
Charts | News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD -0.01 %
Charts | News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2,104.80 EUR 0.77 EUR 0.04 %
Charts | News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2,438.31 USD 0.89 USD 0.04 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
89.64 EUR -0.15 EUR -0.17 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
103.85 USD -0.17 USD -0.17 %
Charts | News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1.19 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.10 %
Charts | News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1.38 USD 0.00 USD -0.10 %
Charts | News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
595.54 EUR -0.55 EUR -0.09 %
Charts | News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
689.91 USD -0.64 USD -0.09 %
Charts | News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0.07 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.12 %
Charts | News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0.09 USD 0.00 USD -0.12 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
89.76 EUR -0.08 EUR -0.09 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
103.98 USD -0.09 USD -0.09 %
Charts | News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0.29 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.10 %
Charts | News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0.34 USD 0.00 USD -0.10 %
Charts | News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0.17 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.55 %
Charts | News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0.20 USD 0.00 USD -0.55 %
Charts | News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
9.81 EUR -0.05 EUR -0.49 %
Charts | News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
11.36 USD -0.06 USD -0.49 %
Charts | News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 35
Das Ranking

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 35/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 23.08.2026 und dem 28.08.2026. Stand ist der 28.08.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Stellar

Platz 29: Stellar

Stellar: -9,27 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Cardano

Platz 28: Cardano

Cardano: -8,54 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin Cash

Platz 27: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -8,44 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Dogecoin

Platz 26: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -7,31 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Ripple

Platz 25: Ripple

Ripple: -7,19 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Polkadot

Platz 24: Polkadot

Polkadot: -6,88 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Toncoin

Platz 23: Toncoin

Toncoin: -6,62 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Litecoin

Platz 22: Litecoin

Litecoin: -6,54 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

SHIBA INU

Platz 21: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -4,79 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Tezos

Platz 20: Tezos

Tezos: -4,76 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum Classic

Platz 19: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -4,17 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Avalanche

Platz 18: Avalanche

Avalanche: -3,11 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Worldcoin

Platz 17: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -2,88 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Neo

Platz 16: Neo

Neo: -1,88 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Tron

Platz 15: Tron

Tron: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped TRON

Platz 14: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -0,78 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Binance Coin

Platz 13: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -0,40 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Dai

Platz 12: Dai

Dai: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

USD Coin

Platz 11: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Tether

Platz 10: Tether

Tether: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Uniswap

Platz 9: Uniswap

Uniswap: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum

Platz 8: Ethereum

Ethereum: 1,25 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink

Platz 7: Chainlink

Chainlink: 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin

Platz 6: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Lido stETH

Platz 5: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 1,72 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped Bitcoin

Platz 4: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 1,80 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Solana

Platz 3: Solana

Solana: 11,12 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Monero

Platz 2: Monero

Monero: 11,76 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

VeChain

Platz 1: VeChain

VeChain: 19,27 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.