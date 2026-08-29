KW 35 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 35/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 23.08.2026 und dem 28.08.2026. Stand ist der 28.08.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Stellar
Stellar: -9,27 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Cardano
Cardano: -8,54 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -8,44 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -7,31 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Ripple
Ripple: -7,19 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Polkadot
Polkadot: -6,88 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Toncoin
Toncoin: -6,62 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Litecoin
Litecoin: -6,54 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -4,79 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Tezos
Tezos: -4,76 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -4,17 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Avalanche
Avalanche: -3,11 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -2,88 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Neo
Neo: -1,88 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Tron
Tron: -0,90 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -0,78 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -0,40 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Dai
Dai: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Tether
Tether: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Uniswap
Uniswap: 0,09 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Ethereum
Ethereum: 1,25 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Chainlink
Chainlink: 1,53 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 1,54 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 1,72 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 1,80 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Solana
Solana: 11,12 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Monero
Monero: 11,76 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: VeChain
VeChain: 19,27 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf EUR/BNB
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf EUR/BNB
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com