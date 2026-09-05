KW 36 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 36/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 30.08.2026 und dem 04.09.2026. Stand ist der 04.09.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -1,88 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Tron
Tron: -1,77 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: VeChain
VeChain: -0,50 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Tether
Tether: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Solana
Solana: 0,81 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Ethereum
Ethereum: 1,89 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 2,19 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 2,28 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 2,59 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Toncoin
Toncoin: 2,76 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Stellar
Stellar: 3,36 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 3,52 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Neo
Neo: 3,80 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 4,04 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 4,10 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Ripple
Ripple: 4,21 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Avalanche
Avalanche: 4,46 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 5,00 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Polkadot
Polkadot: 5,08 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 5,15 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Litecoin
Litecoin: 5,33 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Chainlink
Chainlink: 5,50 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 6,02 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Monero
Monero: 8,23 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Tezos
Tezos: 8,73 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Cardano
Cardano: 11,63 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Uniswap
Uniswap: 23,45 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf EUR/BNB
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf EUR/BNB
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com