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KW 36 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

KW 36 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0.86 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.00 %
Charts | News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.00 %
Charts | News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
68,517.36 EUR -72.27 EUR -0.11 %
Charts | News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
79,582.88 USD -83.94 USD -0.11 %
Charts | News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2,110.91 EUR -2.69 EUR -0.13 %
Charts | News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2,451.82 USD -3.13 USD -0.13 %
Charts | News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0.86 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.00 %
Charts | News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.00 %
Charts | News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1.20 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.23 %
Charts | News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1.40 USD 0.00 USD -0.23 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
87.69 EUR -0.08 EUR -0.09 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
101.85 USD -0.09 USD -0.09 %
Charts | News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
620.59 EUR -0.35 EUR -0.06 %
Charts | News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
720.82 USD -0.41 USD -0.06 %
Charts | News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0.07 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.18 %
Charts | News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0.08 USD 0.00 USD -0.18 %
Charts | News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0.18 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.58 %
Charts | News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0.21 USD 0.00 USD -0.58 %
Charts | News
UNI/EUR (Uniswap-Euro)
5.31 EUR -0.01 EUR -0.24 %
Charts | News
UNI/USD (Uniswap-US-Dollar)
6.16 USD -0.01 USD -0.24 %
Charts | News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0.29 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.18 %
Charts | News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0.33 USD 0.00 USD 0.18 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
87.72 EUR 0.01 EUR 0.01 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
101.89 USD 0.01 USD 0.01 %
Charts | News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 36
Das Ranking

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 36/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 30.08.2026 und dem 04.09.2026. Stand ist der 04.09.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped TRON

Platz 29: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -1,88 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Tron

Platz 28: Tron

Tron: -1,77 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

VeChain

Platz 27: VeChain

VeChain: -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

USD Coin

Platz 26: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Dai

Platz 25: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Tether

Platz 24: Tether

Tether: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Solana

Platz 23: Solana

Solana: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum

Platz 22: Ethereum

Ethereum: 1,89 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Lido stETH

Platz 21: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 2,19 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Wrapped Bitcoin

Platz 20: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 2,28 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin

Platz 19: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 2,59 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Toncoin

Platz 18: Toncoin

Toncoin: 2,76 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Stellar

Platz 17: Stellar

Stellar: 3,36 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum Classic

Platz 16: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 3,52 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Neo

Platz 15: Neo

Neo: 3,80 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Dogecoin

Platz 14: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 4,04 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin Cash

Platz 13: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 4,10 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Ripple

Platz 12: Ripple

Ripple: 4,21 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Avalanche

Platz 11: Avalanche

Avalanche: 4,46 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Worldcoin

Platz 10: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 5,00 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Polkadot

Platz 9: Polkadot

Polkadot: 5,08 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Binance Coin

Platz 8: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 5,15 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Litecoin

Platz 7: Litecoin

Litecoin: 5,33 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink

Platz 6: Chainlink

Chainlink: 5,50 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

SHIBA INU

Platz 5: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 6,02 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Monero

Platz 4: Monero

Monero: 8,23 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Tezos

Platz 3: Tezos

Tezos: 8,73 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Cardano

Platz 2: Cardano

Cardano: 11,63 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Uniswap

Platz 1: Uniswap

Uniswap: 23,45 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.