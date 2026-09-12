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Tops & Flops

KW 37 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

KW 37 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0.86 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.01 %
Charts | News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.01 %
Charts | News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
66,614.93 EUR 112.37 EUR 0.17 %
Charts | News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
77,297.44 USD 130.39 USD 0.17 %
Charts | News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2,166.42 EUR 1.72 EUR 0.08 %
Charts | News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2,513.84 USD 2.00 USD 0.08 %
Charts | News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0.86 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.02 %
Charts | News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.02 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
87.85 EUR -0.40 EUR -0.45 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
101.94 USD -0.46 USD -0.45 %
Charts | News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1.17 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.35 %
Charts | News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1.36 USD 0.00 USD 0.35 %
Charts | News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
629.64 EUR 3.24 EUR 0.52 %
Charts | News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
730.61 USD 3.75 USD 0.52 %
Charts | News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0.07 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.19 %
Charts | News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0.08 USD 0.00 USD 0.19 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
87.96 EUR -0.20 EUR -0.22 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
102.06 USD -0.23 USD -0.22 %
Charts | News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0.18 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.83 %
Charts | News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0.21 USD 0.00 USD 0.83 %
Charts | News
UNI/EUR (Uniswap-Euro)
5.20 EUR 0.04 EUR 0.86 %
Charts | News
UNI/USD (Uniswap-US-Dollar)
6.03 USD 0.05 USD 0.86 %
Charts | News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0.29 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.24 %
Charts | News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0.34 USD 0.00 USD 0.24 %
Charts | News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 37
Das Ranking

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 37/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 06.09.2026 und dem 11.09.2026. Stand ist der 11.09.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Uniswap

Platz 29: Uniswap

Uniswap: -12,23 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink

Platz 28: Chainlink

Chainlink: -9,59 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin Cash

Platz 27: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -9,35 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Dogecoin

Platz 26: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -4,84 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Cardano

Platz 25: Cardano

Cardano: -4,62 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Monero

Platz 24: Monero

Monero: -4,24 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Toncoin

Platz 23: Toncoin

Toncoin: -4,04 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

SHIBA INU

Platz 22: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -3,57 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Solana

Platz 21: Solana

Solana: -3,20 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Avalanche

Platz 20: Avalanche

Avalanche: -2,70 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin

Platz 19: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -2,56 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Binance Coin

Platz 18: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -2,22 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped Bitcoin

Platz 17: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -1,95 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Litecoin

Platz 16: Litecoin

Litecoin: -1,85 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Ripple

Platz 15: Ripple

Ripple: -1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Stellar

Platz 14: Stellar

Stellar: -1,46 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Tether

Platz 13: Tether

Tether: -0,04 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Dai

Platz 12: Dai

Dai: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

USD Coin

Platz 11: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Worldcoin

Platz 10: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Tron

Platz 9: Tron

Tron: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Neo

Platz 8: Neo

Neo: 0,30 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum Classic

Platz 7: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped TRON

Platz 6: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 0,83 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum

Platz 5: Ethereum

Ethereum: 3,37 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Lido stETH

Platz 4: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 3,50 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

VeChain

Platz 3: VeChain

VeChain: 5,49 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Tezos

Platz 2: Tezos

Tezos: 8,41 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Polkadot

Platz 1: Polkadot

Polkadot: 9,67 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.