KW 37 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 37/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 06.09.2026 und dem 11.09.2026. Stand ist der 11.09.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Uniswap
Uniswap: -12,23 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Chainlink
Chainlink: -9,59 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -9,35 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -4,84 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Cardano
Cardano: -4,62 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Monero
Monero: -4,24 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Toncoin
Toncoin: -4,04 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -3,57 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Solana
Solana: -3,20 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Avalanche
Avalanche: -2,70 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -2,56 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -2,22 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -1,95 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Litecoin
Litecoin: -1,85 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Ripple
Ripple: -1,82 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Stellar
Stellar: -1,46 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Tether
Tether: -0,04 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Dai
Dai: -0,03 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Tron
Tron: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Neo
Neo: 0,30 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 0,80 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 0,83 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Ethereum
Ethereum: 3,37 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 3,50 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: VeChain
VeChain: 5,49 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Tezos
Tezos: 8,41 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Polkadot
Polkadot: 9,67 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf EUR/BNB
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf EUR/BNB
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com