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Tops & Flops

KW 38 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

KW 38 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0.87 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.01 %
Charts | News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD -0.01 %
Charts | News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
70,831.49 EUR 427.62 EUR 0.61 %
Charts | News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
81,374.73 USD 491.27 USD 0.61 %
Charts | News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2,276.77 EUR 5.16 EUR 0.23 %
Charts | News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2,615.66 USD 5.93 USD 0.23 %
Charts | News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0.87 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.02 %
Charts | News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD -0.02 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
98.79 EUR 0.62 EUR 0.63 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
113.50 USD 0.71 USD 0.63 %
Charts | News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1.23 EUR 0.01 EUR 0.83 %
Charts | News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1.41 USD 0.01 USD 0.83 %
Charts | News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
663.94 EUR 1.14 EUR 0.17 %
Charts | News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
762.76 USD 1.30 USD 0.17 %
Charts | News
UNI/EUR (Uniswap-Euro)
7.70 EUR 0.01 EUR 0.17 %
Charts | News
UNI/USD (Uniswap-US-Dollar)
8.85 USD 0.01 USD 0.17 %
Charts | News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0.08 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.03 %
Charts | News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0.09 USD 0.00 USD 0.03 %
Charts | News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0.20 EUR 0.00 EUR 1.18 %
Charts | News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0.23 USD 0.00 USD 1.18 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
98.76 EUR 0.44 EUR 0.44 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
113.46 USD 0.50 USD 0.44 %
Charts | News
AVAX/EUR (Avalanche-Euro)
7.26 EUR 0.13 EUR 1.80 %
Charts | News
AVAX/USD (Avalanche-US-Dollar)
8.34 USD 0.15 USD 1.80 %
Charts | News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 38
Das Ranking

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 38/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 13.09.2026 und dem 18.09.2026. Stand ist der 18.09.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Tezos

Platz 29: Tezos

Tezos: -3,53 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped TRON

Platz 28: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Tether

Platz 27: Tether

Tether: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

USD Coin

Platz 26: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Dai

Platz 25: Dai

Dai: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Tron

Platz 24: Tron

Tron: 0,24 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Neo

Platz 23: Neo

Neo: 1,57 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

VeChain

Platz 22: VeChain

VeChain: 1,59 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Toncoin

Platz 21: Toncoin

Toncoin: 2,00 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Ripple

Platz 20: Ripple

Ripple: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Lido stETH

Platz 19: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 4,00 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Litecoin

Platz 18: Litecoin

Litecoin: 4,01 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum

Platz 17: Ethereum

Ethereum: 4,08 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped Bitcoin

Platz 16: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 4,95 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Bitcoin

Platz 15: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 5,03 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Binance Coin

Platz 14: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 5,40 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Dogecoin

Platz 13: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 5,62 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

SHIBA INU

Platz 12: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 5,99 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Cardano

Platz 11: Cardano

Cardano: 7,18 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Stellar

Platz 10: Stellar

Stellar: 7,50 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink

Platz 9: Chainlink

Chainlink: 8,16 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum Classic

Platz 8: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 8,76 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Monero

Platz 7: Monero

Monero: 9,11 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Avalanche

Platz 6: Avalanche

Avalanche: 10,81 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Solana

Platz 5: Solana

Solana: 11,02 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Worldcoin

Platz 4: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 12,94 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Polkadot

Platz 3: Polkadot

Polkadot: 13,28 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin Cash

Platz 2: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 13,62 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Uniswap

Platz 1: Uniswap

Uniswap: 43,08 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.