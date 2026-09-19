KW 38 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 38/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 13.09.2026 und dem 18.09.2026. Stand ist der 18.09.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Tezos
Tezos: -3,53 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Tether
Tether: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Dai
Dai: 0,04 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Tron
Tron: 0,24 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Neo
Neo: 1,57 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: VeChain
VeChain: 1,59 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Toncoin
Toncoin: 2,00 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Ripple
Ripple: 2,53 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 4,00 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Litecoin
Litecoin: 4,01 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ethereum
Ethereum: 4,08 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 4,95 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 5,03 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 5,40 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 5,62 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 5,99 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Cardano
Cardano: 7,18 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Stellar
Stellar: 7,50 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Chainlink
Chainlink: 8,16 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 8,76 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Monero
Monero: 9,11 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Avalanche
Avalanche: 10,81 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Solana
Solana: 11,02 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 12,94 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Polkadot
Polkadot: 13,28 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 13,62 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Uniswap
Uniswap: 43,08 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf EUR/BNB
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf EUR/BNB
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com