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Tops & Flops

KW 39 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

KW 39 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0.88 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.00 %
Charts | News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.00 %
Charts | News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
73,732.88 EUR -61.28 EUR -0.08 %
Charts | News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
83,993.53 USD -69.80 USD -0.08 %
Charts | News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0.88 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.00 %
Charts | News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.00 %
Charts | News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2,360.90 EUR -2.04 EUR -0.09 %
Charts | News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2,689.44 USD -2.32 USD -0.09 %
Charts | News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1.37 EUR -0.01 EUR -0.39 %
Charts | News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1.56 USD -0.01 USD -0.39 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
106.58 EUR -0.58 EUR -0.54 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
121.41 USD -0.66 USD -0.54 %
Charts | News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
680.41 EUR -1.81 EUR -0.27 %
Charts | News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
775.09 USD -2.06 USD -0.27 %
Charts | News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0.09 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.47 %
Charts | News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0.10 USD 0.00 USD -0.47 %
Charts | News
UNI/EUR (Uniswap-Euro)
8.41 EUR -0.04 EUR -0.43 %
Charts | News
UNI/USD (Uniswap-US-Dollar)
9.58 USD -0.04 USD -0.43 %
Charts | News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
12.27 EUR 0.04 EUR 0.35 %
Charts | News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
13.98 USD 0.05 USD 0.35 %
Charts | News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0.23 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.11 %
Charts | News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0.26 USD 0.00 USD 0.11 %
Charts | News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
64.08 EUR 0.65 EUR 1.02 %
Charts | News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
72.99 USD 0.74 USD 1.02 %
Charts | News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 39
Das Ranking

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 39/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 20.09.2026 und dem 25.09.2026. Stand ist der 25.09.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Avalanche

Platz 29: Avalanche

Avalanche: -9,09 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Tezos

Platz 28: Tezos

Tezos: -6,73 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped TRON

Platz 27: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -2,52 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Tron

Platz 26: Tron

Tron: -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Monero

Platz 25: Monero

Monero: -1,79 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Binance Coin

Platz 24: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

USD Coin

Platz 23: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Tether

Platz 22: Tether

Tether: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Dai

Platz 21: Dai

Dai: 0,07 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Ethereum

Platz 20: Ethereum

Ethereum: 1,01 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Lido stETH

Platz 19: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 1,27 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Toncoin

Platz 18: Toncoin

Toncoin: 2,28 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin

Platz 17: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 2,77 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped Bitcoin

Platz 16: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 2,99 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Polkadot

Platz 15: Polkadot

Polkadot: 3,55 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Worldcoin

Platz 14: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 3,77 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

SHIBA INU

Platz 13: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 5,50 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Solana

Platz 12: Solana

Solana: 7,34 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Uniswap

Platz 11: Uniswap

Uniswap: 9,03 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Ethereum Classic

Platz 10: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 9,18 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Neo

Platz 9: Neo

Neo: 9,34 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink

Platz 8: Chainlink

Chainlink: 9,96 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Stellar

Platz 7: Stellar

Stellar: 9,98 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Cardano

Platz 6: Cardano

Cardano: 10,74 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Dogecoin

Platz 5: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 10,89 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

VeChain

Platz 4: VeChain

VeChain: 11,14 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Ripple

Platz 3: Ripple

Ripple: 11,14 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Litecoin

Platz 2: Litecoin

Litecoin: 19,02 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin Cash

Platz 1: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 31,46 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Information

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