KW 39 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 39/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 20.09.2026 und dem 25.09.2026. Stand ist der 25.09.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Avalanche
Avalanche: -9,09 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Tezos
Tezos: -6,73 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -2,52 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Tron
Tron: -1,80 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Monero
Monero: -1,79 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Tether
Tether: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Dai
Dai: 0,07 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Ethereum
Ethereum: 1,01 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 1,27 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Toncoin
Toncoin: 2,28 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 2,77 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 2,99 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Polkadot
Polkadot: 3,55 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 3,77 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 5,50 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Solana
Solana: 7,34 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Uniswap
Uniswap: 9,03 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 9,18 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Neo
Neo: 9,34 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Chainlink
Chainlink: 9,96 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Stellar
Stellar: 9,98 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Cardano
Cardano: 10,74 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 10,89 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: VeChain
VeChain: 11,14 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Ripple
Ripple: 11,14 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Litecoin
Litecoin: 19,02 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 31,46 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf EUR/BNB
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Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com