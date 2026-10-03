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Tops & Flops

KW 40 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

KW 40 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0.89 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.00 %
Charts | News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.00 %
Charts | News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
75,160.52 EUR 44.95 EUR 0.06 %
Charts | News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
84,611.93 USD 50.60 USD 0.06 %
Charts | News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0.89 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.00 %
Charts | News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.00 %
Charts | News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2,379.95 EUR 8.74 EUR 0.37 %
Charts | News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2,679.23 USD 9.84 USD 0.37 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
105.82 EUR 0.39 EUR 0.37 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
119.13 USD 0.44 USD 0.37 %
Charts | News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1.32 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.28 %
Charts | News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1.49 USD 0.00 USD 0.28 %
Charts | News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
683.05 EUR 0.68 EUR 0.10 %
Charts | News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
768.95 USD 0.77 USD 0.10 %
Charts | News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0.08 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.17 %
Charts | News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0.09 USD 0.00 USD 0.17 %
Charts | News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0.22 EUR 0.00 EUR 1.15 %
Charts | News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0.25 USD 0.00 USD 1.15 %
Charts | News
UNI/EUR (Uniswap-Euro)
8.10 EUR 0.15 EUR 1.86 %
Charts | News
UNI/USD (Uniswap-US-Dollar)
9.12 USD 0.17 USD 1.86 %
Charts | News
WLD/EUR (Worldcoin-Euro)
0.50 EUR 0.01 EUR 1.70 %
Charts | News
WLD/USD (Worldcoin-US-Dollar)
0.56 USD 0.01 USD 1.70 %
Charts | News
AVAX/EUR (Avalanche-Euro)
9.71 EUR 0.12 EUR 1.22 %
Charts | News
AVAX/USD (Avalanche-US-Dollar)
10.93 USD 0.13 USD 1.22 %
Charts | News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 40
Das Ranking

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 40/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 27.09.2026 und dem 02.10.2026. Stand ist der 02.10.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Uniswap

Platz 29: Uniswap

Uniswap: -6,41 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum Classic

Platz 28: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -6,12 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Toncoin

Platz 27: Toncoin

Toncoin: -6,10 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin Cash

Platz 26: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -5,98 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Polkadot

Platz 25: Polkadot

Polkadot: -4,09 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

VeChain

Platz 24: VeChain

VeChain: -3,71 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Neo

Platz 23: Neo

Neo: -3,70 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Solana

Platz 22: Solana

Solana: -1,68 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Dogecoin

Platz 21: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Cardano

Platz 20: Cardano

Cardano: -1,24 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Monero

Platz 19: Monero

Monero: -0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

SHIBA INU

Platz 18: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -0,64 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Ripple

Platz 17: Ripple

Ripple: -0,64 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Binance Coin

Platz 16: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -0,58 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Litecoin

Platz 15: Litecoin

Litecoin: -0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

USD Coin

Platz 14: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Tether

Platz 13: Tether

Tether: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Dai

Platz 12: Dai

Dai: 0,06 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum

Platz 11: Ethereum

Ethereum: 0,39 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Lido stETH

Platz 10: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 0,58 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Tron

Platz 9: Tron

Tron: 0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped TRON

Platz 8: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin

Platz 7: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped Bitcoin

Platz 6: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 1,26 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink

Platz 5: Chainlink

Chainlink: 1,51 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Tezos

Platz 4: Tezos

Tezos: 1,90 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Avalanche

Platz 3: Avalanche

Avalanche: 2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Stellar

Platz 2: Stellar

Stellar: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Worldcoin

Platz 1: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 4,89 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.