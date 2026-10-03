KW 40 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 40/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 27.09.2026 und dem 02.10.2026. Stand ist der 02.10.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Uniswap
Uniswap: -6,41 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -6,12 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Toncoin
Toncoin: -6,10 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -5,98 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Polkadot
Polkadot: -4,09 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: VeChain
VeChain: -3,71 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Neo
Neo: -3,70 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Solana
Solana: -1,68 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -1,57 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Cardano
Cardano: -1,24 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Monero
Monero: -0,84 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -0,64 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ripple
Ripple: -0,64 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -0,58 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Litecoin
Litecoin: -0,19 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Tether
Tether: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Dai
Dai: 0,06 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Ethereum
Ethereum: 0,39 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 0,58 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Tron
Tron: 0,69 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 1,09 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 1,26 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Chainlink
Chainlink: 1,51 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Tezos
Tezos: 1,90 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Avalanche
Avalanche: 2,30 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Stellar
Stellar: 2,53 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 4,89 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf EUR/BNB
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf EUR/BNB
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com