KW 41 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 41/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 04.10.2026 und dem 09.10.2026. Stand ist der 09.10.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Uniswap
Uniswap: -19,02 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -15,86 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -13,90 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Stellar
Stellar: -13,82 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: VeChain
VeChain: -13,29 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -11,75 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Tezos
Tezos: -11,74 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Litecoin
Litecoin: -10,39 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Chainlink
Chainlink: -10,34 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Solana
Solana: -9,76 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Ripple
Ripple: -9,18 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -8,88 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -8,75 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Ethereum
Ethereum: -8,71 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Cardano
Cardano: -8,69 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -8,42 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Avalanche
Avalanche: -8,39 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Neo
Neo: -7,39 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -6,95 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -4,23 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -4,17 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Toncoin
Toncoin: -3,91 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Polkadot
Polkadot: -2,67 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Monero
Monero: -1,72 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Tron
Tron: -1,02 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -0,88 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Tether
Tether: -0,07 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Dai
Dai: 0,10 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf EUR/BNB
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf EUR/BNB
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com