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Tops & Flops

KW 41 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

KW 41 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0.89 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.00 %
Charts | News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.00 %
Charts | News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
73,622.49 EUR -104.31 EUR -0.14 %
Charts | News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
82,490.28 USD -116.88 USD -0.14 %
Charts | News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0.89 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.00 %
Charts | News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.00 %
Charts | News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2,219.55 EUR -0.27 EUR -0.01 %
Charts | News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2,486.90 USD -0.30 USD -0.01 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
97.59 EUR 0.14 EUR 0.14 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
109.35 USD 0.16 USD 0.14 %
Charts | News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1.25 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.22 %
Charts | News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1.40 USD 0.00 USD 0.22 %
Charts | News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
662.68 EUR -0.03 EUR 0.00 %
Charts | News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
742.50 USD -0.03 USD 0.00 %
Charts | News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0.08 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.44 %
Charts | News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0.09 USD 0.00 USD 0.44 %
Charts | News
UNI/EUR (Uniswap-Euro)
6.54 EUR 0.02 EUR 0.30 %
Charts | News
UNI/USD (Uniswap-US-Dollar)
7.33 USD 0.02 USD 0.30 %
Charts | News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0.22 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.77 %
Charts | News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0.24 USD 0.00 USD 0.77 %
Charts | News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0.30 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.32 %
Charts | News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0.33 USD 0.00 USD -0.32 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
97.52 EUR 0.09 EUR 0.10 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
109.27 USD 0.11 USD 0.10 %
Charts | News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 41
Das Ranking

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 41/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 04.10.2026 und dem 09.10.2026. Stand ist der 09.10.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Uniswap

Platz 29: Uniswap

Uniswap: -19,02 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Worldcoin

Platz 28: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -15,86 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin Cash

Platz 27: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -13,90 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Stellar

Platz 26: Stellar

Stellar: -13,82 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

OKX
VeChain

Platz 25: VeChain

VeChain: -13,29 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Dogecoin

Platz 24: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -11,75 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Tezos

Platz 23: Tezos

Tezos: -11,74 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Litecoin

Platz 22: Litecoin

Litecoin: -10,39 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink

Platz 21: Chainlink

Chainlink: -10,34 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Solana

Platz 20: Solana

Solana: -9,76 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Ripple

Platz 19: Ripple

Ripple: -9,18 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

SHIBA INU

Platz 18: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -8,88 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Lido stETH

Platz 17: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -8,75 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum

Platz 16: Ethereum

Ethereum: -8,71 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Cardano

Platz 15: Cardano

Cardano: -8,69 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum Classic

Platz 14: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -8,42 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Avalanche

Platz 13: Avalanche

Avalanche: -8,39 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Neo

Platz 12: Neo

Neo: -7,39 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Binance Coin

Platz 11: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -6,95 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Wrapped Bitcoin

Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -4,23 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin

Platz 9: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -4,17 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Toncoin

Platz 8: Toncoin

Toncoin: -3,91 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Polkadot

Platz 7: Polkadot

Polkadot: -2,67 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Monero

Platz 6: Monero

Monero: -1,72 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Tron

Platz 5: Tron

Tron: -1,02 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped TRON

Platz 4: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Tether

Platz 3: Tether

Tether: -0,07 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

USD Coin

Platz 2: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Dai

Platz 1: Dai

Dai: 0,10 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.