DAX 25.623 +0,9%ESt50 6.204 +0,6%MSCI World 4.908 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto 10,68 -2,9%Nas 26.140 -2,1%Bitcoin 72.447 -0,1%Euro 1,1239 ±0,0%Öl 109,9 +3,7%Gold 4.165 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Tops & Flops

KW 42 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

KW 42 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0.89 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.01 %
Charts | News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD -0.01 %
Charts | News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
72,446.55 EUR -82.90 EUR -0.11 %
Charts | News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
81,421.66 USD -93.17 USD -0.11 %
Charts | News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0.89 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.01 %
Charts | News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD -0.01 %
Charts | News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2,150.57 EUR -3.02 EUR -0.14 %
Charts | News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2,416.99 USD -3.40 USD -0.14 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
92.90 EUR 0.11 EUR 0.12 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
104.41 USD 0.12 USD 0.12 %
Charts | News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1.16 EUR -0.01 EUR -0.49 %
Charts | News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1.30 USD -0.01 USD -0.49 %
Charts | News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
639.92 EUR -1.86 EUR -0.29 %
Charts | News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
719.20 USD -2.09 USD -0.29 %
Charts | News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0.07 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.94 %
Charts | News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0.08 USD 0.00 USD -0.94 %
Charts | News
UNI/EUR (Uniswap-Euro)
6.47 EUR -0.05 EUR -0.75 %
Charts | News
UNI/USD (Uniswap-US-Dollar)
7.28 USD -0.06 USD -0.75 %
Charts | News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0.30 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.10 %
Charts | News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0.34 USD 0.00 USD 0.10 %
Charts | News
WLD/EUR (Worldcoin-Euro)
0.46 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.27 %
Charts | News
WLD/USD (Worldcoin-US-Dollar)
0.51 USD 0.00 USD -0.27 %
Charts | News
AVAX/EUR (Avalanche-Euro)
8.82 EUR -0.04 EUR -0.43 %
Charts | News
AVAX/USD (Avalanche-US-Dollar)
9.91 USD -0.04 USD -0.43 %
Charts | News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 42
Das Ranking

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 42/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 11.10.2026 und dem 16.10.2026. Stand ist der 16.10.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

VeChain

Platz 29: VeChain

VeChain: -12,77 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Neo

Platz 28: Neo

Neo: -11,83 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Stellar

Platz 27: Stellar

Stellar: -10,50 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Cardano

Platz 26: Cardano

Cardano: -10,42 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Worldcoin

Platz 25: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -7,92 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

SHIBA INU

Platz 24: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -7,21 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Avalanche

Platz 23: Avalanche

Avalanche: -7,00 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink

Platz 22: Chainlink

Chainlink: -6,98 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Litecoin

Platz 21: Litecoin

Litecoin: -6,92 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Dogecoin

Platz 20: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -6,76 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Ripple

Platz 19: Ripple

Ripple: -6,73 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum Classic

Platz 18: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -6,16 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Uniswap

Platz 17: Uniswap

Uniswap: -6,03 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Solana

Platz 16: Solana

Solana: -5,93 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Polkadot

Platz 15: Polkadot

Polkadot: -5,87 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Toncoin

Platz 14: Toncoin

Toncoin: -5,82 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum

Platz 13: Ethereum

Ethereum: -3,80 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Binance Coin

Platz 12: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -3,75 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Lido stETH

Platz 11: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -3,62 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Bitcoin Cash

Platz 10: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -2,60 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin

Platz 9: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped Bitcoin

Platz 8: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Tezos

Platz 7: Tezos

Tezos: -2,16 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Tether

Platz 6: Tether

Tether: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

USD Coin

Platz 5: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Dai

Platz 4: Dai

Dai: 0,06 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped TRON

Platz 3: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 1,41 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Tron

Platz 2: Tron

Tron: 1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Monero

Platz 1: Monero

Monero: 2,27 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.