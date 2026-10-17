KW 42 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 42/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 11.10.2026 und dem 16.10.2026. Stand ist der 16.10.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: VeChain
VeChain: -12,77 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Neo
Neo: -11,83 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Stellar
Stellar: -10,50 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Cardano
Cardano: -10,42 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -7,92 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -7,21 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Avalanche
Avalanche: -7,00 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Chainlink
Chainlink: -6,98 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Litecoin
Litecoin: -6,92 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -6,76 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Ripple
Ripple: -6,73 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -6,16 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Uniswap
Uniswap: -6,03 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Solana
Solana: -5,93 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Polkadot
Polkadot: -5,87 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Toncoin
Toncoin: -5,82 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Ethereum
Ethereum: -3,80 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -3,75 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -3,62 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -2,60 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -2,58 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -2,41 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Tezos
Tezos: -2,16 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Tether
Tether: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Dai
Dai: 0,06 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 1,41 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Tron
Tron: 1,45 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Monero
Monero: 2,27 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf EUR/BNB
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Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com