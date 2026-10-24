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Tops & Flops

KW 43 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

KW 43 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0.89 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.01 %
Charts | News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD -0.01 %
Charts | News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
72,020.65 EUR -339.81 EUR -0.47 %
Charts | News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
80,675.70 USD -380.64 USD -0.47 %
Charts | News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0.89 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.00 %
Charts | News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.00 %
Charts | News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2,118.44 EUR -9.27 EUR -0.44 %
Charts | News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2,373.03 USD -10.38 USD -0.44 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
91.29 EUR -0.35 EUR -0.38 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
102.26 USD -0.39 USD -0.38 %
Charts | News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1.15 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.33 %
Charts | News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1.29 USD 0.00 USD -0.33 %
Charts | News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
657.58 EUR -1.22 EUR -0.18 %
Charts | News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
736.60 USD -1.36 USD -0.18 %
Charts | News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0.07 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.02 %
Charts | News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0.08 USD 0.00 USD 0.02 %
Charts | News
WLD/EUR (Worldcoin-Euro)
0.42 EUR -0.01 EUR -1.47 %
Charts | News
WLD/USD (Worldcoin-US-Dollar)
0.47 USD -0.01 USD -1.47 %
Charts | News
UNI/EUR (Uniswap-Euro)
6.17 EUR -0.02 EUR -0.39 %
Charts | News
UNI/USD (Uniswap-US-Dollar)
6.91 USD -0.03 USD -0.39 %
Charts | News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0.29 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.03 %
Charts | News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0.33 USD 0.00 USD 0.03 %
Charts | News
AVAX/EUR (Avalanche-Euro)
8.05 EUR -0.01 EUR -0.17 %
Charts | News
AVAX/USD (Avalanche-US-Dollar)
9.02 USD -0.02 USD -0.17 %
Charts | News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 43
Das Ranking

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 43/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 18.10.2026 und dem 23.10.2026. Stand ist der 23.10.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Avalanche

Platz 29: Avalanche

Avalanche: -6,79 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Toncoin

Platz 28: Toncoin

Toncoin: -2,88 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Cardano

Platz 27: Cardano

Cardano: -2,50 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Litecoin

Platz 26: Litecoin

Litecoin: -1,37 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Uniswap

Platz 25: Uniswap

Uniswap: -1,01 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Tron

Platz 24: Tron

Tron: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped TRON

Platz 23: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -0,84 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Stellar

Platz 22: Stellar

Stellar: -0,73 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin

Platz 21: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Wrapped Bitcoin

Platz 20: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink

Platz 19: Chainlink

Chainlink: -0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum

Platz 18: Ethereum

Ethereum: -0,10 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Lido stETH

Platz 17: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

USD Coin

Platz 16: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Tether

Platz 15: Tether

Tether: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Dai

Platz 14: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Polkadot

Platz 13: Polkadot

Polkadot: 0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Ripple

Platz 12: Ripple

Ripple: 0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Solana

Platz 11: Solana

Solana: 0,51 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Dogecoin

Platz 10: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 0,78 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Neo

Platz 9: Neo

Neo: 0,96 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Monero

Platz 8: Monero

Monero: 1,58 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum Classic

Platz 7: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Tezos

Platz 6: Tezos

Tezos: 1,77 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

SHIBA INU

Platz 5: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 2,72 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Binance Coin

Platz 4: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 3,56 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin Cash

Platz 3: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 3,60 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

VeChain

Platz 2: VeChain

VeChain: 8,10 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Worldcoin

Platz 1: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 8,38 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.