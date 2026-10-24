KW 43 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 43/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 18.10.2026 und dem 23.10.2026. Stand ist der 23.10.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Avalanche
Avalanche: -6,79 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Toncoin
Toncoin: -2,88 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Cardano
Cardano: -2,50 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Litecoin
Litecoin: -1,37 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Uniswap
Uniswap: -1,01 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Tron
Tron: -0,85 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -0,84 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Stellar
Stellar: -0,73 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -0,54 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Chainlink
Chainlink: -0,17 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Ethereum
Ethereum: -0,10 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -0,03 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Tether
Tether: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Polkadot
Polkadot: 0,38 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Ripple
Ripple: 0,38 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Solana
Solana: 0,51 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 0,78 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Neo
Neo: 0,96 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Monero
Monero: 1,58 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 1,62 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Tezos
Tezos: 1,77 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 2,72 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 3,56 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 3,60 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: VeChain
VeChain: 8,10 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 8,38 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf EUR/BNB
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf EUR/BNB
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com