KW 44 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 44/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 25.10.2026 und dem 30.10.2026. Stand ist der 30.10.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: VeChain
VeChain: -13,71 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Tezos
Tezos: -9,75 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -8,08 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Toncoin
Toncoin: -7,92 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Polkadot
Polkadot: -6,73 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Solana
Solana: -6,19 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Avalanche
Avalanche: -6,03 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Cardano
Cardano: -5,49 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -5,04 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Neo
Neo: -4,92 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Ethereum
Ethereum: -4,15 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -4,08 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -3,77 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Ripple
Ripple: -3,64 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -3,40 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -3,39 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -2,19 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Chainlink
Chainlink: -2,17 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Litecoin
Litecoin: -1,95 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -1,34 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Tether
Tether: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Dai
Dai: 0,10 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Uniswap
Uniswap: 1,10 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Tron
Tron: 1,30 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Monero
Monero: 1,40 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Stellar
Stellar: 1,46 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 3,16 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 5,00 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com