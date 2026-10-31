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Tops & Flops

KW 44 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

KW 44 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0.89 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.03 %
Charts | News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.03 %
Charts | News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
68,782.75 EUR -95.75 EUR -0.14 %
Charts | News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
77,067.59 USD -107.28 USD -0.14 %
Charts | News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1,998.18 EUR -2.06 EUR -0.10 %
Charts | News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2,238.86 USD -2.31 USD -0.10 %
Charts | News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0.89 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.00 %
Charts | News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.00 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
86.15 EUR 0.31 EUR 0.36 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
96.53 USD 0.35 USD 0.36 %
Charts | News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1.12 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.28 %
Charts | News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1.25 USD 0.00 USD -0.28 %
Charts | News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
627.98 EUR 0.02 EUR 0.00 %
Charts | News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
703.62 USD 0.03 USD 0.00 %
Charts | News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0.29 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.96 %
Charts | News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0.33 USD 0.00 USD -0.96 %
Charts | News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0.07 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.38 %
Charts | News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0.08 USD 0.00 USD -0.38 %
Charts | News
UNI/EUR (Uniswap-Euro)
6.23 EUR -0.12 EUR -1.94 %
Charts | News
UNI/USD (Uniswap-US-Dollar)
6.99 USD -0.14 USD -1.94 %
Charts | News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
10.25 EUR 0.05 EUR 0.48 %
Charts | News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
11.48 USD 0.05 USD 0.48 %
Charts | News
AVAX/EUR (Avalanche-Euro)
7.67 EUR 0.04 EUR 0.58 %
Charts | News
AVAX/USD (Avalanche-US-Dollar)
8.59 USD 0.05 USD 0.58 %
Charts | News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 44
Das Ranking

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 44/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 25.10.2026 und dem 30.10.2026. Stand ist der 30.10.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

VeChain

Platz 29: VeChain

VeChain: -13,71 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Tezos

Platz 28: Tezos

Tezos: -9,75 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Worldcoin

Platz 27: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -8,08 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Toncoin

Platz 26: Toncoin

Toncoin: -7,92 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Polkadot

Platz 25: Polkadot

Polkadot: -6,73 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Solana

Platz 24: Solana

Solana: -6,19 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Avalanche

Platz 23: Avalanche

Avalanche: -6,03 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Cardano

Platz 22: Cardano

Cardano: -5,49 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Binance Coin

Platz 21: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -5,04 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Neo

Platz 20: Neo

Neo: -4,92 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum

Platz 19: Ethereum

Ethereum: -4,15 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum Classic

Platz 18: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -4,08 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Lido stETH

Platz 17: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -3,77 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Ripple

Platz 16: Ripple

Ripple: -3,64 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Wrapped Bitcoin

Platz 15: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -3,40 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin

Platz 14: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -3,39 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

SHIBA INU

Platz 13: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -2,19 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink

Platz 12: Chainlink

Chainlink: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Litecoin

Platz 11: Litecoin

Litecoin: -1,95 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Dogecoin

Platz 10: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

USD Coin

Platz 9: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Tether

Platz 8: Tether

Tether: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Dai

Platz 7: Dai

Dai: 0,10 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Uniswap

Platz 6: Uniswap

Uniswap: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Tron

Platz 5: Tron

Tron: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Monero

Platz 4: Monero

Monero: 1,40 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Stellar

Platz 3: Stellar

Stellar: 1,46 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped TRON

Platz 2: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 3,16 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin Cash

Platz 1: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 5,00 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Information

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