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Tops & Flops

KW 45 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

KW 45 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0.90 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.00 %
Charts | News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.00 %
Charts | News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
68,168.66 EUR 101.07 EUR 0.15 %
Charts | News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
75,983.57 USD 112.66 USD 0.15 %
Charts | News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0.90 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.01 %
Charts | News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.01 %
Charts | News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2,015.44 EUR 8.10 EUR 0.40 %
Charts | News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2,246.49 USD 9.03 USD 0.40 %
Charts | News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1.06 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.11 %
Charts | News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1.18 USD 0.00 USD -0.11 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
81.19 EUR 0.29 EUR 0.36 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
90.49 USD 0.33 USD 0.36 %
Charts | News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
624.25 EUR 2.24 EUR 0.36 %
Charts | News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
695.82 USD 2.49 USD 0.36 %
Charts | News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0.07 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.28 %
Charts | News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0.07 USD 0.00 USD 0.28 %
Charts | News
UNI/EUR (Uniswap-Euro)
6.25 EUR 0.08 EUR 1.23 %
Charts | News
UNI/USD (Uniswap-US-Dollar)
6.96 USD 0.08 USD 1.23 %
Charts | News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0.28 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.12 %
Charts | News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0.32 USD 0.00 USD -0.12 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
81.09 EUR 0.26 EUR 0.32 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
90.39 USD 0.29 USD 0.32 %
Charts | News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
9.73 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.02 %
Charts | News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
10.84 USD 0.00 USD -0.02 %
Charts | News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 45
Das Ranking

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 45/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.11.2026 und dem 06.11.2026. Stand ist der 06.11.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Worldcoin

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -12,07 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Toncoin

Platz 28: Toncoin

Toncoin: -9,44 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Stellar

Platz 27: Stellar

Stellar: -7,40 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin Cash

Platz 26: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -5,95 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Ripple

Platz 25: Ripple

Ripple: -4,64 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Litecoin

Platz 24: Litecoin

Litecoin: -4,46 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink

Platz 23: Chainlink

Chainlink: -4,36 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Uniswap

Platz 22: Uniswap

Uniswap: -4,27 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Solana

Platz 21: Solana

Solana: -4,26 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

OKX
VeChain

Platz 20: VeChain

VeChain: -4,16 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Dogecoin

Platz 19: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -3,38 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Avalanche

Platz 18: Avalanche

Avalanche: -3,34 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin

Platz 17: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -3,16 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped Bitcoin

Platz 16: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Cardano

Platz 15: Cardano

Cardano: -2,75 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Binance Coin

Platz 14: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -2,26 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

SHIBA INU

Platz 13: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -2,07 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Polkadot

Platz 12: Polkadot

Polkadot: -2,06 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Lido stETH

Platz 11: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -1,95 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

OKX
Ethereum

Platz 10: Ethereum

Ethereum: -1,85 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Neo

Platz 9: Neo

Neo: -1,81 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum Classic

Platz 8: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

USD Coin

Platz 7: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Tether

Platz 6: Tether

Tether: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Dai

Platz 5: Dai

Dai: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped TRON

Platz 4: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 1,89 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Tron

Platz 3: Tron

Tron: 1,92 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Monero

Platz 2: Monero

Monero: 3,72 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Tezos

Platz 1: Tezos

Tezos: 6,69 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Antonov Maxim / Shutterstock.com

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.