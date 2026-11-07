KW 45 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 45/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.11.2026 und dem 06.11.2026. Stand ist der 06.11.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -12,07 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Toncoin
Toncoin: -9,44 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Stellar
Stellar: -7,40 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -5,95 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Ripple
Ripple: -4,64 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Litecoin
Litecoin: -4,46 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Chainlink
Chainlink: -4,36 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Uniswap
Uniswap: -4,27 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Solana
Solana: -4,26 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: VeChain
VeChain: -4,16 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -3,38 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Avalanche
Avalanche: -3,34 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -3,16 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -2,95 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Cardano
Cardano: -2,75 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -2,26 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -2,07 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Polkadot
Polkadot: -2,06 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -1,95 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Ethereum
Ethereum: -1,85 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Neo
Neo: -1,81 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -0,58 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Tether
Tether: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Dai
Dai: 0,03 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 1,89 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Tron
Tron: 1,92 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Monero
Monero: 3,72 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Tezos
Tezos: 6,69 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf EUR/BNB
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Bildquellen: Antonov Maxim / Shutterstock.com