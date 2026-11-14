KW 46 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 46/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 08.11.2026 und dem 13.11.2026. Stand ist der 13.11.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Uniswap
Uniswap: -15,20 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Monero
Monero: -11,64 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -10,02 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Ethereum
Ethereum: -9,54 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Ripple
Ripple: -8,90 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Solana
Solana: -8,37 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -8,32 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -8,21 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -8,03 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -6,77 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -6,18 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -5,50 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Chainlink
Chainlink: -5,35 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Polkadot
Polkadot: -4,63 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Tezos
Tezos: -3,01 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Cardano
Cardano: -2,72 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Neo
Neo: -2,45 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -2,40 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Litecoin
Litecoin: -2,16 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -2,04 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -1,91 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Tron
Tron: -1,87 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Stellar
Stellar: -0,19 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Dai
Dai: -0,12 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Tether
Tether: 0,04 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: VeChain
VeChain: 1,18 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Avalanche
Avalanche: 4,20 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Toncoin
Toncoin: 10,51 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf EUR/BNB
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf EUR/BNB
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Bildquellen: Antonov Maxim / Shutterstock.com