KW 47 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 47/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 15.11.2026 und dem 20.11.2026. Stand ist der 20.11.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -13,97 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Uniswap
Uniswap: -13,73 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Litecoin
Litecoin: -12,16 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Monero
Monero: -10,97 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -10,51 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Avalanche
Avalanche: -10,51 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -10,40 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Ethereum
Ethereum: -10,37 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -10,34 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Polkadot
Polkadot: -10,23 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Tezos
Tezos: -10,19 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -9,77 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Chainlink
Chainlink: -9,74 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Stellar
Stellar: -9,64 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Cardano
Cardano: -9,51 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -9,48 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: VeChain
VeChain: -9,41 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -8,81 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -8,68 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -8,08 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Toncoin
Toncoin: -6,77 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Neo
Neo: -6,74 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Ripple
Ripple: -6,52 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Solana
Solana: -4,49 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Tron
Tron: -0,98 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -0,87 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Tether
Tether: -0,07 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Dai
Dai: -0,03 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,03 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf EUR/BNB
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Bildquellen: Antonov Maxim / Shutterstock.com