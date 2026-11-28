KW 48 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 48/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 22.11.2026 und dem 27.11.2026. Stand ist der 27.11.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Monero
Monero: -18,66 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Ethereum
Ethereum: -2,45 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -2,36 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -1,69 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -1,66 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -1,44 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Tron
Tron: -1,39 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -0,70 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Avalanche
Avalanche: -0,39 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Stellar
Stellar: -0,14 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Dai
Dai: -0,04 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Tether
Tether: 0,07 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Polkadot
Polkadot: 0,76 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Neo
Neo: 1,33 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Toncoin
Toncoin: 1,63 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 1,67 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Uniswap
Uniswap: 2,39 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Solana
Solana: 2,50 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Ripple
Ripple: 2,56 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 3,01 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Cardano
Cardano: 3,24 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 3,43 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 3,78 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 4,44 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Chainlink
Chainlink: 5,92 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Tezos
Tezos: 6,67 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: VeChain
VeChain: 6,78 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Litecoin
Litecoin: 8,79 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf EUR/BNB
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf EUR/BNB
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Bildquellen: Antonov Maxim / Shutterstock.com