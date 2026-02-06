DAX24.721 +0,9%Est505.998 +1,2%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,1200 +9,5%Nas23.031 +2,2%Bitcoin58.592 -0,1%Euro1,1809 ±0,0%Öl68,05 +1,1%Gold4.959 +3,8%
Tops & Flops

KW 6: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

08.02.26 03:12 Uhr
KW 6 am Kryptomarkt: Gewinner und Verlierer bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8455 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,00%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9992 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
58.592,0384 EUR -47,0480 EUR -0,08%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
69.241,3595 USD -55,5991 USD -0,08%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.762,0619 EUR -7,2547 EUR -0,41%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.082,3232 USD -8,5733 USD -0,41%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8460 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
73,7843 EUR -0,4038 EUR -0,54%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
87,1949 USD -0,4772 USD -0,54%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,2087 EUR 0,0030 EUR 0,25%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,4284 USD 0,0035 USD 0,25%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
546,8589 EUR -1,0756 EUR -0,20%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
646,2525 USD -1,2711 USD -0,20%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0825 EUR -0,0007 EUR -0,78%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,0975 USD -0,0008 USD -0,78%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,2288 EUR -0,0017 EUR -0,76%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,2704 USD -0,0021 USD -0,76%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
7,5019 EUR -0,0411 EUR -0,55%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
8,8654 USD -0,0486 USD -0,55%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
73,8738 EUR -0,2501 EUR -0,34%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
87,3006 USD -0,2956 USD -0,34%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2348 EUR -0,0005 EUR -0,22%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2775 USD -0,0006 USD -0,22%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 6

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 06/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.02.2026 und dem 06.02.2026. Stand ist der 06.02.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Monero

Monero: -20,24 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Solana

Solana: -13,66 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -12,77 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -10,30 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Ethereum

Ethereum: -9,80 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -9,08 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -8,77 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Polkadot

Polkadot: -7,89 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Uniswap

Uniswap: -7,81 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: Neo

Neo: -6,65 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -6,59 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Chainlink

Chainlink: -6,38 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Avalanche

Avalanche: -6,29 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Ripple

Ripple: -5,75 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: Tezos

Tezos: -5,05 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Litecoin

Litecoin: -5,03 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -4,48 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -4,35 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Stellar

Stellar: -4,21 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Tron

Tron: -4,12 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -4,08 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -3,81 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Cardano

Cardano: -2,25 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Dai

Dai: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Tether

Tether: 0,08 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: VeChain

VeChain: 1,42 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Toncoin

Toncoin: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 3,70 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com