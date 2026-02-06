KW 6: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 06/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.02.2026 und dem 06.02.2026. Stand ist der 06.02.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Monero
Monero: -20,24 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Solana
Solana: -13,66 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -12,77 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -10,30 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Ethereum
Ethereum: -9,80 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -9,08 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -8,77 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Polkadot
Polkadot: -7,89 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Uniswap
Uniswap: -7,81 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Neo
Neo: -6,65 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -6,59 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Chainlink
Chainlink: -6,38 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Avalanche
Avalanche: -6,29 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Ripple
Ripple: -5,75 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Tezos
Tezos: -5,05 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Litecoin
Litecoin: -5,03 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -4,48 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -4,35 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Stellar
Stellar: -4,21 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Tron
Tron: -4,12 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -4,08 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -3,81 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Cardano
Cardano: -2,25 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Dai
Dai: 0,05 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,05 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Tether
Tether: 0,08 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: VeChain
VeChain: 1,42 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Toncoin
Toncoin: 1,75 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 3,70 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com