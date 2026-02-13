KW 7: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 07/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 08.02.2026 und dem 13.02.2026. Stand ist der 13.02.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -3,83 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Solana
Solana: -3,30 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -2,09 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -1,99 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Tezos
Tezos: -1,52 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -1,36 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -1,32 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Ethereum
Ethereum: -1,28 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Ripple
Ripple: -1,06 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Polkadot
Polkadot: -0,87 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -0,40 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Uniswap
Uniswap: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Tether
Tether: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Dai
Dai: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Chainlink
Chainlink: 0,16 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 0,40 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Tron
Tron: 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Litecoin
Litecoin: 1,06 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Cardano
Cardano: 1,09 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Avalanche
Avalanche: 1,12 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 1,30 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: VeChain
VeChain: 1,94 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Stellar
Stellar: 2,35 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 3,57 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 3,59 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Toncoin
Toncoin: 3,85 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Neo
Neo: 4,95 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Monero
Monero: 10,33 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com