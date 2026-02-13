DAX24.915 +0,3%Est505.985 -0,4%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,7200 +5,5%Nas22.547 -0,2%Bitcoin58.665 -0,2%Euro1,1861 ±0,0%Öl67,75 +0,3%Gold5.043 +2,5%
Tops & Flops

KW 7: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

15.02.26 01:11 Uhr
KW 7 am Kryptomarkt: Gewinner und Verlierer bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8419 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9995 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
58.664,8269 EUR -104,6139 EUR -0,18%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
69.646,8874 USD -124,1976 USD -0,18%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.754,0800 EUR -3,0055 EUR -0,17%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.082,4439 USD -3,5681 USD -0,17%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8424 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1,0000 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
74,1971 EUR -0,0497 EUR -0,07%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
88,0868 USD -0,0590 USD -0,07%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,2795 EUR 0,0089 EUR 0,70%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,5191 USD 0,0106 USD 0,70%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0939 EUR 0,0004 EUR 0,41%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1115 USD 0,0005 USD 0,41%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
532,2240 EUR -1,0124 EUR -0,19%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
631,8564 USD -1,2019 USD -0,19%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
7,6371 EUR -0,0151 EUR -0,20%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
9,0668 USD -0,0179 USD -0,20%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,2495 EUR 0,0009 EUR 0,37%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,2963 USD 0,0011 USD 0,37%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2379 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,02%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2824 USD -0,0000 USD -0,02%
Charts|News
BCH/EUR (Bitcoin Cash-Euro)
472,0477 EUR -1,8698 EUR -0,39%
Charts|News
BCH/USD (Bitcoin Cash-US-Dollar)
560,4151 USD -2,2199 USD -0,39%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 7

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 07/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 08.02.2026 und dem 13.02.2026. Stand ist der 13.02.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -3,83 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Solana

Solana: -3,30 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -2,09 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -1,99 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Tezos

Tezos: -1,52 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -1,36 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ethereum

Ethereum: -1,28 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ripple

Ripple: -1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: Polkadot

Polkadot: -0,87 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -0,40 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Uniswap

Uniswap: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Tether

Tether: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: Dai

Dai: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Chainlink

Chainlink: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 0,40 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Tron

Tron: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Litecoin

Litecoin: 1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Cardano

Cardano: 1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Avalanche

Avalanche: 1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: VeChain

VeChain: 1,94 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Stellar

Stellar: 2,35 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 3,57 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 3,59 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Toncoin

Toncoin: 3,85 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Neo

Neo: 4,95 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Monero

Monero: 10,33 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com