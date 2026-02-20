KW 8: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 08/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 15.02.2026 und dem 20.02.2026. Stand ist der 20.02.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Toncoin
Toncoin: -7,32 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: VeChain
VeChain: -5,49 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Stellar
Stellar: -4,38 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -3,04 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Ripple
Ripple: -3,04 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -2,17 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Neo
Neo: -2,14 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -2,08 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Solana
Solana: -1,93 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Tezos
Tezos: -1,80 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Avalanche
Avalanche: -1,68 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -1,63 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -1,50 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -1,26 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Polkadot
Polkadot: -0,89 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Uniswap
Uniswap: -0,79 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Litecoin
Litecoin: -0,05 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Dai
Dai: 0,03 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Tether
Tether: 0,03 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Ethereum
Ethereum: 0,06 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Monero
Monero: 0,55 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Chainlink
Chainlink: 1,07 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 1,14 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Cardano
Cardano: 1,70 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Tron
Tron: 1,76 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 2,09 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
