DAX und Wall Street gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Supreme Court stoppt Trump-Zölle -- NVIDIA wohl mit Milliardeninvestment in OpenAI -- Apple, Telekom, BioNTech, Moderna, Diginex, Bayer im Fokus
Quantencomputer vs. Bitcoin: Warum ein Top-Analyst jetzt Alarm schlägt
Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
KW 8: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

22.02.26 03:18 Uhr
KW 8 am Kryptomarkt: Gewinner und Verlierer bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 8

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 08/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 15.02.2026 und dem 20.02.2026. Stand ist der 20.02.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Toncoin

Toncoin: -7,32 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: VeChain

VeChain: -5,49 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Stellar

Stellar: -4,38 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -3,04 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Ripple

Ripple: -3,04 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Neo

Neo: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Solana

Solana: -1,93 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: Tezos

Tezos: -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Avalanche

Avalanche: -1,68 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -1,26 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: Polkadot

Polkadot: -0,89 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Uniswap

Uniswap: -0,79 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Litecoin

Litecoin: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Dai

Dai: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Tether

Tether: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Ethereum

Ethereum: 0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Monero

Monero: 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Chainlink

Chainlink: 1,07 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 1,14 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Cardano

Cardano: 1,70 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Tron

Tron: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 2,09 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com