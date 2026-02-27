KW 9: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 09/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 22.02.2026 und dem 27.02.2026. Stand ist der 27.02.2026.
Platz 29: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -18,36 Prozent
Platz 28: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -6,37 Prozent
Platz 27: Toncoin
Toncoin: -3,48 Prozent
Platz 26: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -2,99 Prozent
Platz 25: Ripple
Ripple: -2,75 Prozent
Platz 24: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -2,69 Prozent
Platz 23: Tron
Tron: -2,63 Prozent
Platz 22: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -2,61 Prozent
Platz 21: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -1,69 Prozent
Platz 20: Ethereum
Ethereum: -1,29 Prozent
Platz 19: Solana
Solana: -1,21 Prozent
Platz 18: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -1,17 Prozent
Platz 17: VeChain
VeChain: -0,91 Prozent
Platz 16: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -0,45 Prozent
Platz 15: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Platz 14: Dai
Dai: 0,02 Prozent
Platz 13: Tether
Tether: 0,04 Prozent
Platz 12: Avalanche
Avalanche: 0,63 Prozent
Platz 11: Chainlink
Chainlink: 0,85 Prozent
Platz 10: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 1,44 Prozent
Platz 9: Litecoin
Litecoin: 1,72 Prozent
Platz 8: Stellar
Stellar: 2,03 Prozent
Platz 7: Tezos
Tezos: 2,08 Prozent
Platz 6: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 2,25 Prozent
Platz 5: Cardano
Cardano: 2,60 Prozent
Platz 4: Monero
Monero: 3,13 Prozent
Platz 3: Neo
Neo: 3,20 Prozent
Platz 2: Uniswap
Uniswap: 7,78 Prozent
Platz 1: Polkadot
Polkadot: 18,68 Prozent
