DAX25.284 ±-0,0%Est506.138 -0,4%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,4900 -2,9%Nas22.668 -0,9%Bitcoin54.308 -2,6%Euro1,1806 ±0,0%Öl72,48 +2,2%Gold5.278 +1,9%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Siemens Energy ENER6Y SAP 716460 Deutsche Telekom 555750 freenet A0Z2ZZ BASF BASF11 Rheinmetall 703000 Netflix 552484 Bayer BAY001 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Gerresheimer A0LD6E DroneShield A2DMAA Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Allianz 840400 AIXTRON A0WMPJ
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- DAX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- Netflix steigt aus Warner-Bieterkampf aus -- BASF für 2026 vorsichtig -- Delivery Hero: Umsatz enttäuscht -- 1&1, AIXTRON im Fokus
Top News
In Börsentrends investieren wie ein Hedgefonds! In Börsentrends investieren wie ein Hedgefonds!
Februar 2026: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat Februar 2026: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 9: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

28.02.26 08:11 Uhr
KW 9 am Kryptomarkt: Gewinner und Verlierer bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8462 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0000 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
54.092,6078 EUR -1.648,1056 EUR -2,96%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
63.921,2701 USD -1.954,2622 USD -2,97%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.581,6620 EUR -51,9989 EUR -3,18%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
1.869,0511 USD -61,6434 USD -3,19%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8463 EUR 0,0002 EUR 0,02%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1,0000 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
66,7334 EUR -2,6883 EUR -3,87%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
78,8589 USD -3,1851 USD -3,88%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,1050 EUR -0,0422 EUR -3,68%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,3058 USD -0,0500 USD -3,69%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
505,7362 EUR -13,7264 EUR -2,64%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
597,6288 USD -16,2828 USD -2,65%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0758 EUR -0,0032 EUR -4,10%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,0895 USD -0,0038 USD -4,11%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,2249 EUR -0,0099 EUR -4,23%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,2658 USD -0,0118 USD -4,24%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
66,8048 EUR -2,4247 EUR -3,50%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
78,9432 USD -2,8736 USD -3,51%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2375 EUR -0,0018 EUR -0,76%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2807 USD -0,0022 USD -0,77%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
7,0842 EUR -0,2836 EUR -3,85%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
8,3714 USD -0,3360 USD -3,86%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 0

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 09/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 22.02.2026 und dem 27.02.2026. Stand ist der 27.02.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -18,36 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -6,37 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Toncoin

Toncoin: -3,48 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -2,99 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Ripple

Ripple: -2,75 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -2,69 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Tron

Tron: -2,63 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -2,61 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: Ethereum

Ethereum: -1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Solana

Solana: -1,21 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -1,17 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: VeChain

VeChain: -0,91 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -0,45 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Dai

Dai: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Tether

Tether: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Avalanche

Avalanche: 0,63 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Chainlink

Chainlink: 0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 1,44 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Litecoin

Litecoin: 1,72 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Stellar

Stellar: 2,03 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Tezos

Tezos: 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 2,25 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Cardano

Cardano: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Monero

Monero: 3,13 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Neo

Neo: 3,20 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Uniswap

Uniswap: 7,78 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Polkadot

Polkadot: 18,68 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com