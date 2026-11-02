Oktober 2026: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Oktober 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.10.2026 und dem 31.10.2026. Stand ist der 31.10.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: VeChain
VeChain: -32,43 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Toncoin
Toncoin: -22,77 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Avalanche
Avalanche: -22,28 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Stellar
Stellar: -22,15 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Uniswap
Uniswap: -21,54 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Cardano
Cardano: -21,24 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Tezos
Tezos: -21,17 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -20,51 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Neo
Neo: -20,31 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -19,60 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -19,36 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Chainlink
Chainlink: -18,94 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Solana
Solana: -18,94 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Polkadot
Polkadot: -18,75 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Litecoin
Litecoin: -18,58 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -18,48 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Ethereum
Ethereum: -16,82 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -16,77 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Ripple
Ripple: -16,00 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -8,66 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -8,55 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -8,54 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Tron
Tron: -7,37 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -7,20 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -6,99 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Tether
Tether: -0,08 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,03 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Monero
Monero: 9,80 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf EUR/BNB
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf EUR/BNB
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Bildquellen: r.classen / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com