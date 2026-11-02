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Tops & Flops

Oktober 2026: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

Oktober 2026: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0.89 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.54 %
Charts | News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.00 %
Charts | News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
69,748.77 EUR -319.69 EUR -0.46 %
Charts | News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
78,249.30 USD 64.48 USD 0.08 %
Charts | News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2,049.14 EUR 14.13 EUR 0.69 %
Charts | News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2,298.87 USD 28.14 USD 1.24 %
Charts | News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0.89 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.55 %
Charts | News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD -0.01 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
84.41 EUR -0.16 EUR -0.19 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
94.69 USD 0.33 USD 0.35 %
Charts | News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
633.03 EUR -4.39 EUR -0.69 %
Charts | News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
710.17 USD -1.07 USD -0.15 %
Charts | News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1.12 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.26 %
Charts | News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1.25 USD 0.00 USD 0.28 %
Charts | News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0.28 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.37 %
Charts | News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0.32 USD 0.00 USD 0.91 %
Charts | News
UNI/EUR (Uniswap-Euro)
6.44 EUR -0.02 EUR -0.36 %
Charts | News
UNI/USD (Uniswap-US-Dollar)
7.23 USD 0.01 USD 0.18 %
Charts | News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0.07 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.56 %
Charts | News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0.08 USD 0.00 USD -0.02 %
Charts | News
AVAX/EUR (Avalanche-Euro)
7.68 EUR -0.09 EUR -1.22 %
Charts | News
AVAX/USD (Avalanche-US-Dollar)
8.62 USD -0.06 USD -0.68 %
Charts | News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
10.13 EUR -0.07 EUR -0.67 %
Charts | News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
11.37 USD -0.01 USD -0.13 %
Charts | News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im Oktober 2026
Das Ranking

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Oktober 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.10.2026 und dem 31.10.2026. Stand ist der 31.10.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

VeChain

Platz 29: VeChain

VeChain: -32,43 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Toncoin

Platz 28: Toncoin

Toncoin: -22,77 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Avalanche

Platz 27: Avalanche

Avalanche: -22,28 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Stellar

Platz 26: Stellar

Stellar: -22,15 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Uniswap

Platz 25: Uniswap

Uniswap: -21,54 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Cardano

Platz 24: Cardano

Cardano: -21,24 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Tezos

Platz 23: Tezos

Tezos: -21,17 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Worldcoin

Platz 22: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -20,51 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Neo

Platz 21: Neo

Neo: -20,31 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Dogecoin

Platz 20: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -19,60 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum Classic

Platz 19: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -19,36 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink

Platz 18: Chainlink

Chainlink: -18,94 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Solana

Platz 17: Solana

Solana: -18,94 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Polkadot

Platz 16: Polkadot

Polkadot: -18,75 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Litecoin

Platz 15: Litecoin

Litecoin: -18,58 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

SHIBA INU

Platz 14: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -18,48 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum

Platz 13: Ethereum

Ethereum: -16,82 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Lido stETH

Platz 12: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -16,77 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Ripple

Platz 11: Ripple

Ripple: -16,00 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin

Platz 10: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -8,66 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Binance Coin

Platz 9: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -8,55 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped Bitcoin

Platz 8: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -8,54 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Tron

Platz 7: Tron

Tron: -7,37 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin Cash

Platz 6: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -7,20 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped TRON

Platz 5: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -6,99 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Tether

Platz 4: Tether

Tether: -0,08 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

USD Coin

Platz 3: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Dai

Platz 2: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Monero

Platz 1: Monero

Monero: 9,80 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: r.classen / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.