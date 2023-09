UniBot Kursprognose - Lohnt sich ein Investment in die Kursrakete?

We are bringing a new UI to support swaps for all pairs (ETH/USDC) all from one place!



New Concepts:



"⇌" symbol means that the button is used to toggle between values. So the "⇌ USDC" button would rotate between ETH, USDC with every click. "⇌ 1.0 ETH" would rotate between… pic.twitter.com/EpMk9pbG9p