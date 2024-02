Worldcoin steigt 87,10 % durch Wale und diese Coins könnten folgen

This wallet is earning $2.15M from $WLD in just 2 days!



2 days ago, our system detected wallet 0x0007 withdrawing 2.09M $WLD ($5.82M) from #Binance at $2.78.



After the #Worldcoin price surged up to 25% today, the wallet’s $WLD value has risen to $8.03M!



Don’t want to miss a… pic.twitter.com/dS86aHweVg