APA ots news: Vergabe von Fördermitteln durch den originären Jubiläumsfonds...
APA ots news: Vergabe von Fördermitteln durch den originären Jubiläumsfonds der Oesterreichischen Nationalbank
Wien (APA-ots) - Das Direktorium der Oesterreichischen Nationalbank hat
nach umfassender Evaluierung in der 1. Vergabesitzung 2024 die
Finanzierung nachstehender 14 Forschungsprojekte (34 Anträge) mit
rund 3 Mio EUR aus Mitteln des Jubiläumsfonds zur Förderung der
Forschungs- und Lehraufgaben der Wissenschaft genehmigt:
BEIGLBOECK, Mathias (Universität Wien, Fakultät für Mathematik):
The landscape of financial institutions - geometric representation by
entropic and adapted transport
BÖHEIM, Michael (Österreichisches Institut für
Wirtschaftsforschung - WIFO): Options for fair grid charges to
enhance the energy transition in Austria
BREITENLECHNER, Max (Leopold Franzens-Universität Innsbruck,
Institut für Wirtschaftstheorie, -politik und -geschichte):
Deconstructing Uncertainty Shocks
GLOCKER, Christian (Österreichisches Institut für
Wirtschaftsforschung - WIFO): Energy price surges and inflation:
non-monetary policies to the rescue?
JOBST, Clemens Paul (Universität Wien, Institut für Wirtschafts-
und Sozialgeschichte): Decentralizing central banks. The branch
offices of the Austrian and Prussian banks of issue 1815-80
KLIEN, Michael (Österreichisches Institut für Wirtschaftsforschung
-WIFO): Vacancy chains - who benefits from what kind of new housing
supply?
LANG, Michael (Wirtschaftsuniversität Wien, Institute for Austrian
and International Tax Law): The legal position of the taxpayer after
BEPS - A legal study taking into account economic aspects
LINSBICHLER, Alexander (Johannes Kepler Universität Linz, Institut
für Philosophie und Wissenschaftstheorie): Carl Menger as a Central
Banker? From the Origin to the Future of Money
PENNERSTORFER, Astrid (Wirtschaftsuniversität Wien, Institut für
Sozialpolitik): Inequalities in the take-up of the long-term care
allowance in Austria
RICHTER, Sandor (Wiener Institut für Internationale
Wirtschaftsvergleiche - wiiw): A multi-country agent-based model for
CESEE countries
SCHUMACHER, Heiner (Leopold-Franzens-Universität Innsbruck,
Institut für Finanzwissenschaft): Consumer Search, Beliefs, and
Context Effects in Digital Markets
STEFAN, Matthias (Leopold-Franzens-Universität Innsbruck, Institut
für Banken und Finanzen): Behavioral implications of financial advice
on sustainable investments
WENDE, Adrian (Institut für Höhere Studien - IHS): Economic
Sanctions, Exchange Rate Disconnect and Monetary Policy
ZWEIMÜLLER, Martina (Johannes Kepler Universität Linz, Institut
für Volkswirtschafts- lehre): The impact of childcare costs and
parental part-time work rights on employment and income
Der nächste Einreichtermin für die 1. Vergabesitzung des
Jubiläumsfonds im Jahr 2025 beginnt mit 29.07.2024 und endet am
25.09.2024 (mittags).
Weiterführende, aktuelle Informationen zum originären
Jubiläumsfonds finden Sie auf der [OeNB-Website]
(https://bit.ly/3cyHvzR)
Rückfragehinweis:
Oesterreichische Nationalbank
Mag. Maria-Elisabeth Faulmann
Pressesprecherin
(+43-1) 404 20-6900
maria-elisabeth.faulmann@oenb.at
www.oenb.at
Digitale Pressemappe: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/156/aom
*** OTS-ORIGINALTEXT PRESSEAUSSENDUNG UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHER
INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS - WWW.OTS.AT ***
OTS0043 2024-07-11/10:01