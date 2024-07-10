DAX18.469 +0,3%ESt504.987 +0,6%MSCIW3.621 +0,2%Dow39.721 +1,1%Nas18.647 +1,2%Bitcoin53.569 +0,5%Euro1,0852 +0,2%Öl85,29 -0,2%Gold2.383 +0,5%
11.07.24 10:05 Uhr

APA ots news: Vergabe von Fördermitteln durch den originären Jubiläumsfonds der Oesterreichischen Nationalbank

Wien (APA-ots) - Das Direktorium der Oesterreichischen Nationalbank hat

nach umfassender Evaluierung in der 1. Vergabesitzung 2024 die

Finanzierung nachstehender 14 Forschungsprojekte (34 Anträge) mit

rund 3 Mio EUR aus Mitteln des Jubiläumsfonds zur Förderung der

Forschungs- und Lehraufgaben der Wissenschaft genehmigt:

BEIGLBOECK, Mathias (Universität Wien, Fakultät für Mathematik):

The landscape of financial institutions - geometric representation by

entropic and adapted transport

BÖHEIM, Michael (Österreichisches Institut für

Wirtschaftsforschung - WIFO): Options for fair grid charges to

enhance the energy transition in Austria

BREITENLECHNER, Max (Leopold Franzens-Universität Innsbruck,

Institut für Wirtschaftstheorie, -politik und -geschichte):

Deconstructing Uncertainty Shocks

GLOCKER, Christian (Österreichisches Institut für

Wirtschaftsforschung - WIFO): Energy price surges and inflation:

non-monetary policies to the rescue?

JOBST, Clemens Paul (Universität Wien, Institut für Wirtschafts-

und Sozialgeschichte): Decentralizing central banks. The branch

offices of the Austrian and Prussian banks of issue 1815-80

KLIEN, Michael (Österreichisches Institut für Wirtschaftsforschung

-WIFO): Vacancy chains - who benefits from what kind of new housing

supply?

LANG, Michael (Wirtschaftsuniversität Wien, Institute for Austrian

and International Tax Law): The legal position of the taxpayer after

BEPS - A legal study taking into account economic aspects

LINSBICHLER, Alexander (Johannes Kepler Universität Linz, Institut

für Philosophie und Wissenschaftstheorie): Carl Menger as a Central

Banker? From the Origin to the Future of Money

PENNERSTORFER, Astrid (Wirtschaftsuniversität Wien, Institut für

Sozialpolitik): Inequalities in the take-up of the long-term care

allowance in Austria

RICHTER, Sandor (Wiener Institut für Internationale

Wirtschaftsvergleiche - wiiw): A multi-country agent-based model for

CESEE countries

SCHUMACHER, Heiner (Leopold-Franzens-Universität Innsbruck,

Institut für Finanzwissenschaft): Consumer Search, Beliefs, and

Context Effects in Digital Markets

STEFAN, Matthias (Leopold-Franzens-Universität Innsbruck, Institut

für Banken und Finanzen): Behavioral implications of financial advice

on sustainable investments

WENDE, Adrian (Institut für Höhere Studien - IHS): Economic

Sanctions, Exchange Rate Disconnect and Monetary Policy

ZWEIMÜLLER, Martina (Johannes Kepler Universität Linz, Institut

für Volkswirtschafts- lehre): The impact of childcare costs and

parental part-time work rights on employment and income

Der nächste Einreichtermin für die 1. Vergabesitzung des

Jubiläumsfonds im Jahr 2025 beginnt mit 29.07.2024 und endet am

25.09.2024 (mittags).

Weiterführende, aktuelle Informationen zum originären

Jubiläumsfonds finden Sie auf der [OeNB-Website]

(https://bit.ly/3cyHvzR)

Rückfragehinweis:

Oesterreichische Nationalbank

Mag. Maria-Elisabeth Faulmann

Pressesprecherin

(+43-1) 404 20-6900

maria-elisabeth.faulmann@oenb.at

www.oenb.at

Digitale Pressemappe: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/156/aom

*** OTS-ORIGINALTEXT PRESSEAUSSENDUNG UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHER

INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS - WWW.OTS.AT ***

OTS0043 2024-07-11/10:01