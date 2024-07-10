APA ots news: Vergabe von Fördermitteln durch den originären Jubiläumsfonds...

Fondsgesellschaft:

Alle BlackRock Flossbach von Storch Vanguard Franklin Templeton Amundi Invesco DJE 10xDNA Capital Partners 1741 Fund Management 1741 Fund Solutions 21e6 Capital 21Shares 24 Capital Management 2Xideas 3 Banken-Generali Investment 360 ONE Asset Management 3V Asset Management 4L Capital 7orca Asset Management A.IX Capital AA Asset Consult AAC Alpha Aachener Grundvermögen KAG Abalone Asset Management Abaris Investment Management ABELE Depotverwaltung Aberdeen Fund Management Aberdeen Immobilien Kapitalanlage Aberdeen Standard Investments ABN AMRO Bank NV ABN AMRO Bank NV ABN AMRO Investment ABN AMRO Investment Solutions Abraxas Capital Management abrdn Fund Managers abrdn Investments abrdn Investments Absolute Asset Management Absolute Return Investment Advisors Absolute Return Partners LLP ACATIS Investment Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft Accumulus Capital Management LLC Accuro Fund Solutions Active Niche Funds Activest ADEPA Asset Management Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Pte ADVISORY Invest Aegon Asset Management QIF plc Aegon Investment Management BV AFFM AGEVIS Aguja Capital Ahead Wealth Solutions AHL (Cayman) SPC AIF Alternativ Invest Finance Aikya Investment Management AK Asset Management Aktia Bank PLC Al Waha Capital PJSC Albemarle Asset Management Albrech & Cie. Vermögensverwaltung Alceda Fund Management Alcentra Algebris (UK) Algebris Investments Alger Management Alienor Capital Allfunds Investment Solutions AllianceBernstein Allianz Global Investors Allianz Global Investors Allianz Global Investors – Frankfurt Allianz Global Investors (UK) Allianz Global Investors Asia Pacific Allianz Invest KAG Allington Investment Advisors Allspring Asset Management Allspring Funds Management LLC Allspring Global Investments Alma Capital Investment Management Alpen Privatbank Alpha Associates Alpha Beta Asset Management Alpha Japan Asset Advisors alpha portfolio advisors Alpina Fund Management ALPS Family Office Alquity Investment Management Altana Wealth ALTE LEIPZIGER Trust Investment Alter Domus Management Company Alternative Patrimoniale Altrafin Advisory Alturis Capital amandea Vermögensverwaltung Amber Capital UK Llp Ambienta Sgr S.p.A American Century Investment Management American Century Investments AMF Capital Amfileon AMG Fondsverwaltung AMP Group Ampega Investment Amundi Amundi Amundi Amundi Asset Management Amundi Austria Amundi Deutschland Amundi Physical Metals plc Anaxis Asset Management Andbank Asset Management Andreas Winkel, Vermögensverwaltungen Andurand Capital Management Anima Sgr S.p.A ANREPA ASSET Management ansa capital management ANTEA Vermögensverwaltung Antecedo Asset Management Anthilia Capital Partners SGR Spa apano Aperture Investors UK Aperture Investors, LLC Apo Asset Management AQR Capital Management LLC Aquantum Aquila Aquila Asset Mangement ZH Arabesque (Deutschland) Aramea Asset Management Arcano Capital SGIIC Architas Multi-Manager Arcus Investment Ardevora Asset Management LLP Arete Ethik Invest Argonaut Capital Partners LLP ARIAD Asset Management Arisaig Partners (Asia) Pte ArrowShares Artemis Fund Managers Artemis Investment Management LLP Artisan Partners Global Funds PLC ARTS Asset Management Arve Asset Management AS Avaron Asset Management AS Trigon Asset Management Ashmore Investment Management ASK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PTE Aspect Capital ASPOMA Asset Management Assella Assenagon Asset Management Asset & Portfolio Management Company Asset Management One International Athymis Gestion Atlantis Investment Mngmt Atlas Impact Partners, LP ATLAS Infrastructure Partners (UK) ATTENTIUM Capital Management ATVANTIS Asset Management Aubrey Capital Management augmentum finanz AuM Experts UG Aum Invest AURETAS family trust Auricor Investment Fund Autus Fund Managers (Pty) AVANA Invest Aventicum Capital Management (UK) LLP AVENTOS Capital Markets & Co. KG avesco Financial Services Aviva Investors AXA Funds Management AXA Investment Managers Deutschland AXA Investment Managers Paris AXA Investment Managers UK AXA Reim SGP AXA Rosenberg Management AXIA Asset Management Axiom Alternative Investments AXOVISION Capital Axxion Ayaltis azemos asset management Azimut Investments B & S Vermögensverwaltung B&B Concepts B&I Capital B. Metzler Seel. Sohn & Co KGaA Baader Bank Baden-Württembergische Bank Baillie Gifford Investment Management Bain Capital Investments Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP Baloise Asset Management Baloise Fund Invest Banca Credinvest Bank CIC (Schweiz) Bank für Kirche und Caritas eG Bank für Sozialwirtschaft Bank Gutmann Bank im Bistum Essen eG BANK IM BISTUM ESSEN eG Bank J Safra Sarasin Bank J. Safra Sarasin Bank Julius Bär & Co Bank of Singapore Bankhaus Ellwanger & Geiger Bankhaus Goyer & Göppel KG Bankhaus Lampe KG Bankhaus Neelmeyer Bankhaus RSA eG Banor Capital Banque Heritage Banque Pictet & Cie Bantleon Bantleon Invest BANTLEON Invest Bantleon Invest Barbarossa asset management Barclays Barclays Bank PLC Barclays Funds and Advisory Baring Fund Managers Baring International Fund Managers Baring International Fund Mgrs Barometer Management Baumann & Partners Bayerische Vermögen BayernInvest Bayerninvest Kapitalgesellschaft Bcc Risparmio & Previdenza S.G.R.p.A BCEE Asset Management BDL Capital Management Belfius Asset Management Belgrave Capital Management Bellatrix Asset Management Bellecapital Partners Bellevue Asset Management Bellevue Asset Management Bellevue Asset Management (Deutschland) Belvoir Capital Bergos Bethmann Bank Betz Lutz & Kollegen Vermögensverwaltung BIL Manage Invest S.A BIN YUAN CAPITAL BIT Capital Bitpanda Issuance BIX Investeringsforeningen BKN Capital S.A Blackfort Investment Partners BlackRock BlackRock Advisors (UK) - ETF BlackRock Asset Management BlackRock Asset Management - ETF BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG - ETF BlackRock Asset Management North Asia - ETF BlackRock Inv Management (UK) BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Blackstone / GSO Debt Funds Management II Blackstone Credit Systematic Strategies LLC BLI - Banque de Investments Blu Family Office BlueBalance Capital BlueBay Funds Management Company BlueOrchard Asset Management BlueStar Investment Managers BMO (LGM Investments ) BN & Partners Capital BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT BNP Paribas Asset Management BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT France, Belgian Branch BNP Paribas Fund Services BNP Paribas Issuance B.V BNP Paribas Real Estate Investment Management Germany BNY Mellon Fund Management BNY Mellon Fund Managers BNY Mellon Service Kapitalanlage Boerse Stuttgart Commodities boerse.de Vermögensverwaltung Böhke & Compagnie Consultants KG Bonafide Wealth Management Boston Partners Global Investors Boussard & Gavaudan Gestion SAS BPM - Berlin Portfolio Management Bradesco Asset Management Brandes Investment Partners Braunschweiger Privatbank Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP Bridge Fund Management Brock Milton Capital AB Brookfield Asset Management PIC Canada, LP Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Brown Adv Brown Brothers Harriman Mutual Fund Advisory Department Brummer Multi-Strategy AB Bruno Walter Finance BRW Finanz BSK Advisory BTG Pactual Asset Management US, LLC Büttner,Kolberg&Partner-VV BV&P Vermögen BW-Bank, Stuttgart BZ Bank Aktiengesellschaft C WorldWide Fund Management CA Indosuez Wealth (Asset Management) CACEIS (Switzerland) CAIAC Fund Management Cairn Capital CaixaBank Asset Management Calamos Advisors LLC Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management Candriam Candriam Candriam Belgium Candriam France CANSOUL Finance UG Cape Capital Capital Four AIFM A/S Capital Fund Management Capital International Management Company Capitulum Asset Management CapSolutions Carl von Rohrer Vermögensverwaltung & Co.KG Carlton James Mollitium Investment Management Carmignac Gestion Carmignac Gestion Carne Global Fund Managers Carne Global Fund Managers Carnot Capital Case Kapitalförvaltning AB Casteel Capital LLP Castlestone Management Incorporated CATAM Asset Management Catella Real Estate Cazenove International Fund PLC CBL Asset Management IPAS Cederberg Capital Celina Fondförvaltning AB CENTRIS CAPITAL Chainberry & Co. KG Chameleon Asset Management Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP Chikara Investments LLP China Post Global (UK) Chiron Investment Management, LLC Cholet Dupont Asset Management CHOM CAPITAL Christian Hintz Vermögensverwaltung CIAM Cigogne Management CIIM Cité Gestion Citigroup Asset Management City Financial Investment Company CKC Capital Clartan Associés Close Asset Management (UK) Cobas Asset Management SGIIC Coeli Asset Management AB Cohen & Steers Coho Partners CoinShares (Jersey) CoinShares XBT Provider AB CoIQ capital Colchester Global Investors COLLEGIUM Vermögensverwaltungs Columbia Mgmt Investment Advisers, LLC Columbia Threadneedle Columbia Threadneedle Management Comgest Comgest Asset Management Intl Cominvest Asset Management cominvest Asset Management cominvest Asset Mgmt Commerz Real Fund Management Commerz Real Investment Commerzbank Commodity Capital Compass Group GP Concord International Investments LP Conservative Concept Portfolio Mgmt Consortia Vermögensverwaltung Consulting Team Vermögensverwaltung CONVERTINVEST Financial Services ConVestor CONVEX Experts Coronation Global Fund Managers CORUM Butler Asset Management Corvus Advisory Counterpoint Asset Management Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP Covesto Asset Management CPR Asset Management CQS (UK) LLP C-Quadrat Asset Management (UK) LLP C-Quadrat Asset Management France Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn LLC Creating Alpha Capital Credit Mutuel Asset Management Crédit Mutuel Asset Management Credit Suisse Credit Suisse Asset Management (Schweiz) Credit Suisse Asset management Immobilien Kapital Credit Suisse Asset Mgt Immo KAG Credit Suisse Fund Management Credit Suisse Fund Services Credit Suisse Funds Crédit Suisse Hottinguer Gestion Privée Credit Suisse International Crescat Portfolio Management LLC Crestbridge Management Company Creutz & Partners The Art of Asset Management Cronberg Crossinvest Crux Asset Management Crypto fund CSR Beratungsgesellschaft Cullen Capital Management, LLC Cura & Senectus Investment Custom Markets PLC Daemon Investments Dahl & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Daiwa Asset Management (Singapore) Dalton Investments LLC Dalton Strategic Partnership Danske Bank A/S Danske Invest Management Danske Invest Management A/S Dara Capital US Davis Selected Advisers LP Davy Asset Management DAVY GLOBAL FUND MANAGEMENT DAVY INVESTMENT FUND SERVICES LIMITE DB Platinum Advisors DBV-Winterthur Kapitalanlagen DCI, LLC DDA ETP DDA ETP De Pury Pictet Turrettini & Cie Debeka Asset Management DECALIA DeFi Technologies Defiance ETFs Degroof Petercam Asset Management Degroof Petercam Asset Services Degussa Bank Deka Immobilien Investment Deka International Deka Investment Deka Vermögensmanagement Deutsche Apotheker- und Ärztebank eG Deutsche Asset Management (Germany) Deutsche Asset Management Investment Deutsche Asset Mgmt Intl Deutsche Bank (Suisse) Deutsche Börse Commodities Deutsche Postbank International Developing World Markets DIALÓG Befektetési Alapkezelo Zártköruen Muködo Részvénytársaság Diamond Capital Management (Singapore) Pte Die Sparkasse Bremen Diem Client Partner Digital Funds Dimensional Dimensional Fund Advisors Direxion Funds DIVAS Asset Management DJE Investment DJE Kapital DKM Darlehnskasse Münster eG DMS Investment Management Services DNB Asset Management DNCA Finance DNCA Finance Dodge & Cox Dominicé & Co Asset Management Donner & Reuschel DONNER & REUSCHEL Luxemburg S. A Dortmunder Volksbank eingetragene Genossenschaft Dorval Asset Management DoubleLine Alternatives LP DoubleLine Capital LP Dr. Bauer & Co. Vermögensverwalter Dr. Blumer & Partner Asset Management Dr. Boss Finanz Management Dr. Peterreins Portfolio Consulting Dr. Thilenius Management Dr. Upgang Vermögensverwaltung Dragon Capital Management (HK) DSM Capital Partners LLC Duff & Phelps Management Company DWPT Deutsche Wertpapiertreuhand DWS Grundbesitz DWS International DWS Investment DWS Investment DWS Investment (ETF) Dynamic Asset Mgmt Co Dynasty AM DZ PRIVATBANK DZ PRIVATBANK (Schweiz) E.I. Sturdza Strategic Management Earth Resource Investment Group East Capital Asset Management East Capital Financial Services AB Eastspring Investments Eaton Vance Global Advisors Eaton Vance Mgmt (International) EB-Sustainable Investment Management Ecofi Investissements Ecofin Edgewood Management LLC Edmond de Rothschild (Suisse) Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management (France) EE Capital Management EFD Asset Management EFG Asset Management (UK) EHLERS + PARTNER Finanzdienstleistungen Ehrke & Lübberstedt Eichler & Mehlert Elementum Metals Securities plc Eleva Capital EMCore AG, Vaduz EMPIRA General Partner II Empira Investment Solutions Emso Partners EPIC Markets (UK) LLP Eqonex Investment Products EQT Fund Management S.a` r.l Equitile Investments Equity Trustees Fund Services Eric Sturdza Management Company Erste Asset Management Erste Finanz- und Vermögensberater efv ESG-AM ETC Issuance ETHENEA Independent Investors Ethical Capital Opportunity Advisors Eurizon Capital Euro-Action Management Eurobank Fund Mgmnt Company European and Global Investments European Capital Partners S.A European Finance Opportunities Evergreen Evli-Rahastoyhtiö Oy Exane Asset Management Eyb&Wallwitz Vermögensmanagement F & P Vermögensmanagement F&V Capital Management LLC Fair Oaks Capital fair-finance Asset Management FAM Frankfurt Asset Management FAROS Fiduciary Management Farringdon Netherlands BV Fastea Capital FCS Asset Management Federated Hermes (UK) LLP Federated International Management Fenrir Feri FERI FERI (Schweiz) Feri Trust ficon Vermögensmanagement Fidante Partners Fidecum Fidelity (FIL Inv Mgmt Fidelity Exchange Traded Products FIDUKA Depotverwaltung Fiera Capital Fiera Capital Fiera Capital (IOM) FIL Investment Management FIL Investment Management , Branch FIL Investment Management S.A FIL Pensions Management FIM Capital FIM Partners UK Finaltis Financial Services Financière de l'Arc Financiere de l'Echiquier Finanzbüro Vermögensverwaltungs Finanzhaus Meyer Finanzmatrix Vermögenmerwaltungs finccam investment Findlay Park Partners LLP FINLIUM Finreon Finserve Nordic AB First Capital Management First Eagle Investment Management, LLC FIRST Fondene AS FIRST PRIVATE Investment Management KAG First Sentier Investors First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) First Sentier Investors (UK) Funds First Trust Advisors L.P First Trust Global Portfolios Management Fisch Asset Management Fisch Fund Services Fisher Investments Fisher Investments Instl Fds PLC FIVV Finanzinfo. & Vermögensverw FL AlphaCap Flornoy Ferri Flossbach von Storch Flossbach von Storch Invest Flowerfield Vermögensverwaltung FMG (Malta) FOCAM Fondita Rahastoyhtiö Oy Fonds Direkt Aktiengesellschaft Fondsmæglerselskabet Maj Invest A/S FONDSNET Vermögensberatung & -verwaltungs FORT LP Fortem Capital Fortezza Finanz Fortis Investments (BE) FountainCap Research & Investment Four Seasons Asia Investment Pte FPM Frankfurt Performance Management Frankfurt School Financial Services Franklin Templeton International Services Franklin Templeton Inv Mgmt Franklin Templeton Investment Management Franklin Templeton Investment Mngt Franklin Templeton Investments Franz Martz & Söhne Private Treuhand Franzen Gerber & Westphalen Asset Mgmt Freedom Asset Management Freiburger Vermögensmanagement Freigeist Asset Management Friends Provident International FRÜH & PARTNER VERMÖGENSVERWALTUNG Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Fullerton Fund Management Company Fullgoal Asset Management (HK) Fund Development and Advisory Fundatis Investment Management FundLogic FundLogic Alternatives PLC Fundlogic SAS FundPartner Solutions FundRock Management Company FundRock Partners Funds Avenue FundShare Fund Management B.V Fundsmith Investment Services Fundsmith LLP Fürst Fugger Privatbank Aktiengesellschaft Fürst Fugger Privatbank KG Fürstlich Castell'sche Bnk,Credit-Casse FV Frankfurter Vermögen FWU Invest FYDALE Gabelli Funds LLC GAM GAM (Italia) SGR SpA GAM Fund Management GAM International Management GAM Sterling Management Gamma Financial GANÉ Advisory GAP Vermögensverwaltung GaveKal Fund Management Gay-Lussac Gestion Gehlen Bräutigam Capital Gemini Capital Management Gemway Assets Geneon Vermögensmanagement Generali Asset Management S.p.A. Società di gestione del risparmio Generali Investments Generation Investment Management LLP Genève Invest GERIFONDS GET Capital AG,Mönchengladbach GFA Vermögensverwaltung GFG Groupe Financier de Gestion (Monaco) SAM Gies & Heimburger Giesbrecht & Golombek VermögensManagement GLG Partners (Cayman) Global Asset Advisors & Management Global Evolution Manco GLOBAL Vermögenspartner Global X Global X Digital Assets Issuer Global X Funds Global X Management Company LLC Global X Metal Securities Australia Globalance Bank Glogger Vermögensverwaltung GLS Gemeinschaftsbank e.G GLS Investment Management GMO GN Invest Gold Bullion Securities Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V Goldman Sachs Asset Management Fund Services Goleta Management GOOD GROWTH Institut für globale Vermögensentwicklung Gothaer Asset Management GR Asset Management Graf Vermögensplanung Graham Capital Management LP Granahan Investment Management GraniteShares Jersey Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co., LLC Graubündner Kantonalbank Green Ash Partners LLP Green Eight Capital Green Investment Partners GreenEffects Investment PLC Greiff Capital Management GREIFF capital management Gridl Asset Management Grohmann & Weinrauter Verm.Mngmt Grossbötzl, Schmitz und Partner Groupama Asset Management Grüner Fisher Investments Grünes Vermögensmanagement Geld GS&P Kapitalanlagegesellschaft GSD Gestion GSLP International S.a.r.l GSP asset management GuardCap Asset Management Guggenheim Partners Fund Mgt Guinness Asset Management Guliver Anlageberatung Gutenberg Finance Gutmann Finanz Strategien Gutmann KAG Gutzwiller Fonds Management GVS Financial Solutions H&A Global Investment Management H2O AM H2O AM LLP H2O Asset Management L.L.P Habbel, Pohlig & Partner Institut für Bank- und Wirtschaftsberatung Haberger Asset Management Habona Invest HAC VermögensManagement Hamburger Sparkasse Hamon Asset Management HANetf ETC Securities PLC HANetf Management Hansainvest HANSAINVEST Hanseatische Investment Hanseatische Investment HanseMerkur Trust Hansen & Heinrich Harrington Cooper Asset Management Harvest Global Investments Hashdex Hauck & Aufhäuser Alternative Investment Services S.A Hauck & Aufhäuser Fund Services Hauck & Aufhäuser Investment Gesellschaft Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank Haus des Stiftens gGmbH HBM Partners Hedge Invest SGR PA Heemann Vermögensverwaltung Heidenheimer Volksbank eG Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Helaba Invest Helaba Invest KAG HELLERICH Heptagon Capital Herculis Partners Hérens Quality Asset Management Hermes Fund Managers HighValue Partners Hinkel & Cie. Vermögensverwaltung Hoerner Bank Holinger Asset Management HONESTAS Finanzmanagement Hoppe & Schultz Horizon Capital Hosking Partners LLP HPC HQ Trust HSBC Global Asset Management HSBC Global Asset Management (France) HSBC Investment Funds HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt Hugau Gestion HWB Capital Management HYPO TIROL BANK Hypo Vorarlberg Bank Hyposwiss Private Bank Genève I.C.M. Independent Capital Management Vermögensberatung Mannheim I.C.M. InvestmentBank ICBC Credit Suisse Asst Mgt(Intl)Co ICG SARL ICM InvestmentBank IDAM IFM Independent Fund Management IFP Investment Management IFS Independent Financial Services Iguana Investments iM Global Partner iM Global Partner Asset Management Impact Asset Management Impax Asset Management Impax Asset Management LLC Income Partners Asset Management (HK) Incrementum India Advantage Fund INFIBA Vermögensverwaltungs Infinigon Infusive Asset Management ING Solutions Investment Management S.A INKA Internationale KAG Innocap Global Investment Management Inovesta Insight Investment Funds Management Insight Investment Management Insight Investment Management Insight Investment Mgmt (Global) International Asset Management International Asset Management Fund International Fund Management International Value Advisers, LLC Internationale Kapitalanlagegesellschaft INTER-PORTFOLIO Verwaltungsgesellsch IntReal International Real Estate KVG Intrinsic Value Investors (IVI) LLP Invescap Invesco Invesco Asset Management Invesco Asset Management Deutschland Invesco Fund Managers Invesco Investment Management Invesco Management Invesco Physical Markets Plc Invest AM Invest in Visions invest4 capital INVIOS INVITA-INVEST INVL Asset Management IPConcept (Luxemburg) IPConcept (Schweiz) IPM Umbrella ICAV IQ EQ Fund Management IQAM Invest Iridian Asset Management LLC iShares ISM Asset Management Itau USA Asset Management IVESAM NV IVO Capital Partners IXI Fund Managers Ixios Asset Management J O Hambro Capital Management J Stern & Co LLP J. Safra Sarasin Anlagestiftung J. Safra Sarasin Fund Management J.Chahine Capital J.P. Morgan Investment Management Jabre Capital Partners Janus Henderson Capital Funds plc Janus Henderson Investors JCE Hottinger Jefferies Switzerland JK Capital Management JMS Invest Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG JOHCM Funds John Locke Investments JP Morgan Asset Management (UK) JP Morgan Mansart Management JPMorgan JPMorgan Asset Management JRS Finanzmandate Julius Baer Investment Fund Services Jupiter Asset Management Jupiter Asset Management International Jupiter Fund Managers Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Jyske Capital Jyske Invest International Kahler & Kurz Capital Kairos Investment Management Kairos Partners SGR SpA KanAm Grund KVG KANON Karakoram Kathrein Capital Management Kathrein Privatbank Aktiengesellschaft KBA Consulting Management KBC Asset Management KBC Asset Management N.V KBC Asset Management NV KBI Global Investors KB-Vermögensverwaltung Kepler Partners LLP KEPLER-FONDS Kapitalanlagegesellschaft m.b.H Keppler Asset Management Kersio Global Investment A.V. S.A Keynote Funds KeyQuant KGAL Investment Management & Co. KG KIDRON Vermögensverwaltung Kieger Kieler Volksbank eG Kirix Vermögensverwaltung Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP KJL Capital Knoesel&Ronge Vermögensver & Co. KG KOEHLER Equities Köhn & Kerkhoff Kontor Stöwer Asset Management Konwave Korea Investment Management Co Kornhaaß & Cie Vermogensverwaltung Kotak Mahindra Asset Management (Singapore) Pte Kranz & Co. Vermögensverwaltungs-Trust reg Kredietbank Luxembourgeoise Kredietrust Kreissparkasse Biberach Kreissparkasse Köln Kreissparkasse Ludwigsburg Kroos Vermögensverwaltung Kruse & Bock Vermögensverwaltung L1 Digital La Financiere de L'echiquier La Financière de l'Echiquier La Française Asset Management La Française Systematic Asset Management Lacuna Vermögen Laffitte Capital Management LAIC Vermögensverwaltung Lake Geneva Investment Partners Lakefield Partners Lampe Asset Management Landesbank Baden-Württemberg Lang & Hink Finanzpartner LANGE ASSETS & CONSULTING Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP LANSDOWNE PARTNERS AUSTRIA LaRoute LarrainVial Asset Management Administradora General de Fondos Lazard Asset Management (Deutschland) Lazard Asset Management LLC Lazard Frères Gestion Lazard Fund Managers Lazard Japan Asset Management K.K LBBW Asset Management Investment LeanVal Asset Management Ledbury PLC Legal & General Investment Management Legg Mason Global Funds FCP Legg Mason Institutional Funds PLC Legg Mason Investment Funds Legg Mason Investments Legg Mason Investments Lehner Investments Lemanik Asset Management Lennertz & Co Leverage Shares PLC Leverage Shares Public Company LFG+ZEST LFIS Capital LGIM ETF Managers LGIM Managers LGT Capital Partners LGT Capital Partners LGT Fund Management Company LIGA Bank eG Limestone Platform AS Limmat Capital Alternative Invest Linear Investments Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Link Fund Manager Solutions Lion Global Investors Lion Global Investors Liontrust Fund Partners LLP Liontrust Investment Management Liontrust Investment Partners LLP LLB Asset Management LLB Fund Services LLB Immo Kapitalanlage LLB Invest Kapitalanlagegesellschaft m.b.H LLB Swiss Investment Logica Capital Advisors Lombard Odier Funds LONG-TERM INVESTING Research LONGVIEW PARTNERS, LLP Lord Abbett LOYS LRI Capital Management LRI Invest LSV Asset Management Lumyna Investments LUNIS Vermögensmanagement Lupus alpha Asset Management Lupus alpha Investment Lutetia Capital Lux Capital Management, LLC Lux Gest Asset Management Luxcellence Management Company Lyrical Asset Management LP Lyxor Asset Management Lyxor Funds Solutions Lyxor International Asset Management M&G M&G Securities M. Elsasser Vermögensverwaltung WM m4 invest Mack & Weise Macquarie Asset Management Macquarie Collective Funds PLC Macquarie Investment Management Macquarie Investment Management Advisers Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage Magallanes Value Investors SGIIC Mahrberg Wealth Mainberg Asset Management Mainfirst Affiliated Fund Managers MainSky Asset Management Majedie Asset Management Man Asset Management Man Fund Management UK Man Group Plc Man Investments Mandarine Gestion Mandatum Fund Management Maneris Mansard Capital Management Manulife Global Fund Manulife Investment Management Maple-Brown Abbott March Asset Management SGIIC Mario Walter Markus Ketterer Fondsadvisory Marriott Singer Marshall Wace Asset Management Marshall Wace LLP Martagon Family Office MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage Matejka & Partner Asset Management Matthews Asia Funds Matthews Intl Capital Management, LLC MAV Vermögensverwaltung Mayr Investment Managers MC Vermögensmanagement MCT Asset Management MEAG MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement MEAG Munich Ergo KAG MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Medical Strategy Mediobanca Management Company Mediolanum International Funds MehrWert Asset Management Mercer Global Investments Management Merck Finck Fund Managers Merck Finck Privatbankiers Merck Finck, a Quintet PB Merian Global Investors (UK) Meriten Investment Management KAG MET Finanz Metis Invest MetLife Investment Management Metzler Metzler Asset Management MF INVEST MFC Mikulik Finance Consulting MFI Asset Management MFM Mirante Fund Management MFS Investment Funds MFS Investment Management Company S.à.r.l MFS Meridian Funds Michael Pintarelli Finanzdienstleist Migros Bank Millennium Global Investments Minveo Mirabaud Asset Management Mirabella Financial Services LLP Mirae Asset Global Investments (HK) Mirova Mithril Asset Management MIV Asset Management MK Luxinvest MKP Invest Gesellschaft MLC Management Mobius Capital Partners LLP Moltrecht & Partner Asset Management Monceau Asset Management Monega Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Moneta Asset Management Montag & Caldwell, LLC Montanaro Asset Management Montpensier Finance Montrusco Bolton Investments Morgan Stanley & Co International PLC Morgan Stanley Investment Funds Morgan Stanley Investment Management Morgan Stanley Investment Management (ACD) Morgan Stanley Real Estate Invest Mori Capital Management Morningstar Investment Mgmt Moventum Asset Management MPMF Fund Management MPPM MRB Fund Partners MRB Vermögensverwaltungs MSIM Fund Management MSS Capital MultiConcept Fund Management Münsterländische Bank Thie & Co. KG Muzinich & Co Muzinich & Co MV Credit S.à r.l.MV MW Gestion Myria Asset Management Nassauische Sparkasse National-Bank Natixis Glb Asset Management Natixis Investment Managers Natixis Investment Managers Natixis Investment Managers International NB Asset Management Nedgroup Investments (IOM) Nestor Investment Management Neuberger Berman Neuberger Berman AIFM Neuberger Berman Asset Management New Vision Management Next Century Growth Investors LLC NFS Capital NFS Netfonds Financial Service Nielsen Capital Mgmt Fondsmæglerselskab Nikko Asset Management Nikko Asset Management Asia Ninety One Nomura Alternative Investment Management France Nomura Asset Management KVG Nomura Asset Management U.K Nomura Asset Management U.K Noramco Asset Management Nord Est Asset Management NORD/LB Asset Management Norddeutsche Landesbank Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale Nordea Investment Funds Nordea Investment Management AB Nordea-1 Nordinvest Norddeutsche Investment nordIX Nordlux Vermögensmanagement Northern Trust Fund Managers Northern Trust Fund Services Northern Trust Global Investments Northill Global Fund Managers Novum Asset Management nowinta Vermögensvenvaltung NS Partners NÜRNBERGER Asset Management Nuveen Asset Management, LLC Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC nvest Asset Management Nykredit Bank A/S Oaktree Capital Management Oaktree Capital Management LP OBAM Investment Management B.V Ocean Dial Asset Management ODDO BHF (Suisse) ODDO BHF Asset Management ODDO BHF Asset Management ODDO BHF Asset Management SAS Odey Asset Management LLP OFI OFI Invest OFI Invest Asset Management ÖKORENTA Luxemburg ÖkoWorld Oldenburgische Landesbank Omicron Investment Management ONE Asset Management ONE fund management One Funds Ophirum ETP Optima Fund Management LLC OPTIMA S.P.A. - SGR OPTINOVA Investmentaktieng. m.TGV Orcadia Asset Management Orchard Capital Management, Llc Osiris Asset Management Osmosis Investment Management UK OSSIAM Ox Capital Management Pty P & S Vermögensberatungs P.A.M. Prometheus Asset Management Pacific Asset Management LLC Pacific Capital Partners Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft TGV Pardus Capital Pareto Asset Management AS Partners Group Partners Group Patrimonium Asset Management PATRIZIA Augsburg Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft Pax-Bank eG Payden & Rygel Payden & Rygel Global Pecunia PEH Wertpapier Pensum Asset Management AS Perfect Management Services Performance Swiss Perinvest (UK) Perpetual Investors Perspektive Asset Management Petrus Advisers PGIM PGIM Real Estate Germany Pharus Management Phileas Asset Management PI Privatinvestor Kapitalanlage Picard Angst Pictet Asset Management Pictet Asset Management Pictet Asset Management Pilatus Partners Pim Asset Services PIMCO Global Advisors PIMCO Global Advisors PineBridge Investments Pioneer Asset Management Pioneer Investments Austria Platinum Capital Management Platinum Investment Management Plenum Investments Plutos Vermögensverwaltung PMG Fonds Management Polar Capital LLP Polen Capital Management, LLC Polunin Capital Partners Portland Hill Capital LLP Postera Capital PPM America Prescient Fund Services Prestige Capital Management Preval Principal Global Investors Principal Vermögensverwaltung Prisma Investment PRIVACON Vermögensverwaltung Privatconsult Vermög Verw Ges m b H Private Alpha Germany Private VermögensVerwaltung Privium Fund Management B.V Pro BTP Finance PROAKTIVA ProShares Prosperity Capital Management (UK) Pruschke & Kalm PSM Vermögensverwaltung PSV Fondsberatung PT Asset Management Pure Capital Putnam Investments PvB Pernet von Ballmoos PVI Capital PVV Pyrford International Pzena Investment Management QC Partners QI Investment Advisory Quadoro Investment Quadriga Asset Managers SGIIC Quaero Capital Quaero Capital LLP Quaestio Capital SGR S.p.A Qualitas Alta Capital Quantex Quantum Quantumrock Capital Quayside Fund Management Quilter Cheviot Quilter Fund Management Quilter Investors Quint Essence Capital Quorum Capital Quorus Vermögensverwaltung R&M Vermögensverwaltung R.I. Vermögensbetreuung Raiffeisen Capital Management Raiffeisen Kapitalanlage Raiffeisen Kapitalanlage-Gesellschaft m.b.H Raiffeisen Spar+Kreditbank eG Raiffeisenbank Oberland-Reutte eGen RAM Active Investments RAM ONE AB RAT Capital Invest RBC Global Asset Management RBS Asset Management (Dublin) RBV Real I.S Red Kite Capital Redhedge Asset Management LLP REICH, DOEKER & KOLLEGEN Reichmuth & Co Integrale Vermogensverwaltung Reimann Investors Asset Management Reitelshöfer Vermögensmanagement REQ Capital AS ResponsAbility Investments Reuss Private Deutschland rezooM Capital Rhenus Capital Riedweg & Hrovat Ringelstein & Partner Vermögensbetreuung River and Mercantile LLC Riverfield Partners LLP Rivoli Fund Management Robeco Robeco Asset Management Robeco Institutional Asset Management BV Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated Robus Capital Management Rockefeller & Co. LLC Röcker & Walz Vermögensverwaltung Rogge Funds PLC Rohse Vermögensmanagement Rothschild & Co Asset Management Rothschild & Co Investment Managers Rothschild & Co Vermögensverwaltung Royal Bank of Scotland NV Royal London Asset Management RP Rheinische Portfolio Management RPM Risk & Portfolio Management AB Rubrics Asset Management Ruffer LLP Russell Investments Russell Investments RV Capital Management Private RWC Asset Management LLP RWC Partners S.E.A. ASSET MANAGEMENT PTE SA1 Issuer SAENTIS Family Office Salm-Salm & Partner Salus Alpha Capital Salutaris Capital Management SALytic lnvest Sand und Schott Sands Capital Management, LLC Sanlam Asset Management Santa Lucia Asset Management Pte Santander Asset Management Santander Asset Management SGIIC Santro Invest Sauren Finanzdienstleistungen &Co.KG Savills Fund Management Schelcher Prince Gestion Schleber Finanz-Consult Schneider, Walter & Kollegen VV Schoellerbank Invest Schröder Equities Schroder Investment Management Schroder Investment Management Schroder Investment Management (Hong Kong) Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Schroder Investment Management Aus Schroder Investment Management North America Schroder Real Estate Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft Schroder Unit Trusts Schuhmann & Cie SCIO Capital LLP SCOR Investment Partners SE SEB Investment Management AB Sector Fund Services ASA Sectoral Asset Management secumed Service für Versicherungsmakler Securis Investment Partners LLP Security Capital Research & Mgmt Security Kapitalanlage SEI Investments Global Seilern Inv Mgmt Seilern Investment Management sentix Asset Management Serafin Asset Management SerMont Asset Management Setanta Asset Management Seven Capital Management SG 29 Haussmann SG Issuer SG Issuer SGAM Shareholder Value Management Shenkman Capital Management SIA Funds Siemens Fonds Invest SIGAVEST Vermögensverwaltung SIGNAL IDUNA Asset Management SIGNAL IDUNA Lebensversicherung a. G SILEX INVESTMENT MANAGERS Silver Mount Fund GP Simmross Capital Simpel Sissener AS SK Vermögensverwaltung SKAGEN AS SKY Harbor Capital Management, LLC Smart Lenders Asset Management SAS smart-invest Smead Capital Management Smith & Williamson Fd Adm SMN Investment Services SMS & Cie. Vermögensmanagement SMT Fund Services Societas Vermögensverwaltung Société de Gestion Prévoir Societe Generale Société Générale Private Wealth Management Société Générale Securities Services Solidum Partners SOLIT Fonds SOLON Asset Management & Co KG Source For Alpha Sparinvest Sparkasse Karlsruhe Sparkasse Mülheim an der Ruhr Sparkasse Niederösterreich Mitte West Sparkasse Oberösterreich Kag Sparkasse Offenburg/Ortenau Sparkasse Ulm SPARX Asset Management Co SPARX Funds PLC SPDR State Street Global Advisors Specialist Investment Funds PLC SphereInvest Group Spiekermann & CO Spirit Asset Management Sprott Sprott Asset Management L.P Sprott Asset Management LP SPSW Capital Spyglass Capital Management LLC SQUAD Green St Galler Kantonalbank St.Galler Kantonalbank Deutschland Stadtsparkasse Düsseldorf Standard Life Deutschland STAREN Beratungsgesellschaft State Street Global Advisors State Street Global Advisors State Street Global Advisors France State Street Global Advisors Funds Management steinbeis & häcker vermögensverwaltung Stewart Asset Management, LLC Stone Harbor Investment Partners Stone Harbor Investment Partners (AIFM) LLP StoneFarm Capital LLP Storebrand Asset Management AS Storm Capital Management STRATAV Vermögensverwaltung Strategic Income Management, LLC Strategic Investments Group Stratton Street Capital LLP Structured Invest Sturgeon Ventures LLP Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management (UK) Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Sunny Asset Management Superfund Asset Management SVA Vermögensverwaltung Stuttgart SVM Stühmeyer VermögensManufaktur Swiss Life (Lichtenstein) Swiss Life Asset Management AG, Schweiz Swiss Life Asset Managers Swiss Life Asset Managers France Swiss Life Funds Swiss Life Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft Swiss Rock Asset Management Swiss-Asia Financial Services Pte Swisscanto Asset Management International Swisscanto Fondsleitung Swisscanto Holding Swisspartners (Liechtenstein) Sycomore Asset Management Sydbank A/S Sydinvest Syquant Capital SYQUANT CAPITAL SAS Systematic Investment Management Systematica Investments T. Bailey Fund Services T. Rowe Price International T. Rowe Price Management Tabula Investment Management Tages Capital LLP TAM TAMAC Thomé Asset Management & Asset Controlling Tappert Asset Management Tareno Taunus Trust TBF Global Asset Management TCW Investment Management Co LLC Tendercapital Funds PLC Thames River Capital LLP Theta Enhanced Asset Management Third Avenue Capital PLC Thomaslloyd Glb Asset Mgmt (Amer) LLC Thomé Asset Management & Asset Controlling Thornburg Investment Management Threadneedle Investment Services Threadneedle Management Three Rock Capital Management Tideway Investment Partners LLP Tigris Capital Tikehau Investment Management TimmInvest TOBAM Tocqueville Finance Tokio Marine Asset Management Co TOP Vermögen TOP Vermögensverwaltung Trea Asset Management SGIIC Trend-Kairos-Capital Tresides Asset Management Trigon Asset Management AS Trinity Partners Triodos Investment Management B.V Trium Troy Asset Management TT International Asset Management Tungsten Capital Management Turtle Creek Asset Management TUTMAN LLP Tweedy, Browne Co LLC Twelve Capital TwentyFour Asset Management LLP Tyndaris LLP UAB SB Asset Management UBP Asset Management UBS Asset Management UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) UBS Fund Management UBS Fund Management UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) UBS Fund Services UBS Investment Foundation 1 UBS Key Selection UBS Manager Solutions UBS Real Estate UBS Third Party Management Company UniCredit Bank Unigestion UNIKAT Gesellschaft für Finanz-Management und Vermögensverwaltung Union Bancaire Gestion Institutionnelle (France) Union Bancaire Privée Union Bancaire Privée, UBP Union Investment Union Investment Austria Union Investment Institutional Union Investment Privatfonds Union Investment Real Estate Universal-Investment Universal-Investment Universal-Investment UOB Global Capital (Dublin) USCF Investments UTI International (Singapore) Pvt Utmost International Isle of Man Valeria Capital Valeur Capital Valiant Bank Valori Asset Management Valour Valour Digital Securities ValuAnalysis Value Experts Vermögensverwaltungs Value Intelligence Advisors Value Partners Hong Kong Value Partnership Value-Holdings Capital Partners Valu-Trac Investment Management Van Eck Associates Corporation Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management NV VanEck VanEck VanEck Asset Management B.V VanEck ETP VanEck Investments VanEck Investments Vanguard Group Vanguard Investments UK Vantage Investment Management Varenne Capital Partners VECTIS Vermögensverwaltung Vector Asset Management Veermaster Asset Management Velten Asset Management Vereinigte VR Bank Kur- und Rheinpfalz eG Verida Asset Management Veritas Asset Management LLP Vermögensanlage AltBayern Vermögensmanagement EuroSwitch Vescore Deutschland VHC Capital Management VILICO Investment VinaCapital Fund Management JSC Virtune AB Virtus Investment Advisers Vision for Finance Vivienne Investissement VM Vermögensmanagement Vogt Asset Management Volksbank Lübbecker Land eG Volksbank Pforzheim eG Volksbank Pur eG Volksbank Schnathorst eG Volksbank Sprockhövel eG Volksbank Vogtland eG Volksbank Vorarlberg e Gen von der Heydt Invest von der Heydt Securitisation Vontobel Asset Management Vontobel Asset Management Niederlassung München Vontobel Fonds Services VP Bank VP Fund Solutions VP Fund Solutions (Liechtenstein) VTBC Asset Management International Vulcan Value Partners VVB Vermögensverwaltung Braunenberg W & S Portfoliomanagement W&W Asset Management W&W Asset Management Wagner & Florack Vermögensverwaltung Wallberg Invest Wallrich Asset Management Warburg Invest WARBURG INVEST KAG WAVE Management Waverton Investment Funds PLC Waverton Investment Management WAY Fund Managers Waystone Fund Management (IE) Waystone Management Company Waystone Management Company (IE) WBS Hünicke Vermögensverwaltung Wealtheon S.A WEALTHGATE Weiler & Eberhardt Depotverwaltung Weisshorn Asset Management Wellington Wellington Management Company LLP Wellington Management Funds LLC Werte Invest Vermögensverwaltung WestInvest Westwood Management Corp WHEB Asset Management LLP White Oak Capital Partners Pte Wide Asset Management Wiesbadener Volksbank eG William Blair Winton Fund Management Winton Fund Management DAC WisdomTree WisdomTree Commodity Securities WisdomTree Foreign Exchange WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities WisdomTree Issuer X WisdomTree Management WisdomTree Management Jersey WisdomTree Metal Securities WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC WisdomTree Multi Asset Management WisdomTree Oil Securities WIWIN Green Impact Fund WohnSelect Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft Wolfgang Steubing AG Wertpapierdienstleister Wolfram Lohre - Ihr Finanzdienstleister Woodman Asset Management WSS Vermögensmanagement WWK Investment Wydler Asset Management Xtrackers Xtrackers ETC plc Yellowfin Asset Management Zadig Asset Management Zantke & Cie. Asset Management ZBI Fondsmanagement zCapital Zehenter & Partner Invest Zennor Asset Management LLP ZEUS Anstalt für Vermögensverwaltung Zilliard Capital Partners Zindstein Vermögensverwaltung Zuger Kantonalbank Zürcher Kantonalbank Zürcher Kantonalbank Österreich Zurich Invest