Janus Henderson Investors: China still holding back global money growth

The PBoC today released detailed monetary data for October, allowing
calculation of the preferred narrow and broad money measures here, i.e.
true M1 including household demand deposits and M2 excluding bank
deposits held by non-bank financial institutions. Six-month growth rates
of the two measures eased further see first chart.
The monetary slowdown suggests that a rise in two-quarter nominal GDP expansion since Q1 2019 will reverse into H1 2020.
The forecasting approach here emphasises narrow money but the Chinese
broad money measure used here (not headline M2) has performed equally
well as a leading indicator historically, sometimes moving earlier.
Growth of this measure has now retraced most of its recovery since H1
2018.
October credit numbers were also disappointing, with six-month growth of total social financing the lowest since April.
Growth of the three measures peaked in May-June, with subsequent
weakness probably related to failures of several regional banks and an
associated tightening of funding and credit conditions, which appears to
have offset monetary policy stimulus, at least temporarily.
Reflecting Chinese weakness, six-month growth of global (i.e. G7 plus
E7) real narrow money growth may have slipped back to 2.3% (not
annualised) in October from 2.7% in September second chart. The US,
Japan, India and Brazil have also released October money data,
accounting together with China for 70% of the global aggregate.
The September-October numbers are above the range over December
2017-August 2019 and suggest that nine-month-ahead economic prospects
have improved but a move above 3% is needed to confirm a recovery
scenario. This is unlikely without a rebound in Chinese money trends.