27.11.2019
Janus Henderson Investors: Demographics reshape the real estate landscape

In this video update Guy Barnard, Tim Gibson and Greg Kuhl from the Global Property Equities Team explain that, as baby boomers retire and millennials enter the workforce.

Also their changing housing needs and preferences are creating opportunities for companies to meet the demands of these growing population segments.

Key Takeaways

  • Demographics are a key driver of supply and demand in real estate
  • Retiring baby boomers are seeking more affordable, lower maintenance housing, while millennials remain more inclined to rent instead of buy
  • Real estate companies are shifting their business models to adapt to the changing demands of these population segments, creating new investment opportunities for investors


