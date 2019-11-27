Janus Henderson Investors: Demographics reshape the real estate landscape

Also their changing housing needs and preferences are
creating opportunities for companies to meet the demands of these growing
population segments.
Key Takeaways
- Demographics are a key driver of supply and demand in real estate
- Retiring baby boomers are seeking more affordable, lower maintenance
housing, while millennials remain more inclined to rent instead of buy
- Real estate companies are shifting their business models to adapt to
the changing demands of these population segments, creating new
investment opportunities for investors
Transscript
Greg Kuhl:
As investors in the real estate sector, we tend to be very focused on
trying to understand supply and demand and identifying areas within real
estate where those two factors are aligned in favour of real estate
owners. For us, one key driver of demand is demographics. We see the
changing demographics today are altering the needs for and uses of real
estate. A couple of areas that we are specifically focused on today with
demographics would be ageing baby boomers, who are entering their
earlier retirement years, and also millennials, who are today very much
in the workforce and also starting to have children in larger numbers.
Tim Gibson: Over the next 25 years, the global population of people aged 65 and older will double to almost 1.3 billion.1
This has become such an issue today and in the future that in 2015,
China actually relaxed its well-known one-child policy. From a real
estate perspective, building the right type of product to match the
needs of this ageing population will be the challenge.
Kuhl: In the US, for example, we have 10,000 people turning 65 every day and that will continue through 20302.
So there is a very long tailwind of these younger retirees that want an
option for their early years of retirement and a place to live.
The area within real estate that we think is best positioned to
benefit from baby boomers today is age-restricted manufactured housing.
There tends to be some misconceptions around exactly what is a
manufactured housing community. These are communities that have a lot of
amenities, including golf courses, clubhouses, swimming pools, pickle
ball courts, and they organise a lot of activities for their residents.
They tend to be places that younger retirees really enjoy living, and
they also tend to be affordable, which is crucially important, as we
note that many retirees may not have saved as much as they would have
liked for retirement.
There is also very little supply being developed of these
manufactured housing communities. It tends to be a property type that is
difficult to obtain zoning for, and there tends to be in some cases
pushback from local municipalities because of this misconception about
what they actually are. The result is that we see this as a sector that
has tremendous demand and very limited supply.
Guy Barnard: Millennials will account for more than 50% of the US workforce within the next two years3.
This generation, who have grown up with smartphones, are consuming a
wide range of goods and services in a very different way from those
previously. Clearly, we see this in the retail sector, where the growth
of e-commerce is putting pressure on the physical retail stores. But
more broadly, 'generation rent' are seeking much greater flexibility in
many aspects of their life.
In the real estate market, we see this in decreased home ownership
rates and much greater demand for professionally managed rental
apartments in most of our key global cities. But we also see it in the
office space sector where millennials and younger companies are seeking
much greater flexibility and a very different work environment.
Ultimately, we think office landlords will have to adapt and evolve,
embrace the fact lease lengths are getting shorter, and have a much more
service-orientated approach to how they manage their real estate.
Gibson: There will of course be winners and losers,
so the need for us is to be selective and to monitor these trends going
forward. It may surprise many people to know that over the last couple
of decades, Tokyos population growth has outpaced that of New York as
young people flock from suburban areas. In the US over the last decade,
the larger shifts have actually been away from major coastal cities
like New York and LA, but also Chicago. Interestingly, this is true both
for young people, so those in the 25-to 34-year-old age bracket, and
those aged 55 and above. Younger people have been moving out of these
cities because they have become too expensive and moving to cities like
Houston, Denver and Seattle. Older people have moved, again, away from
these cities and into cities such as Phoenix and Tampa over the last ten
years.
Barnard: So when were looking at companies today,
were really looking for the best assets and the best locations that we
think will be the most resilient, but were also spending a lot of time
in management teams, understanding if their business model is adapting
to this changing backdrop.
Notes
1Source: United Nations Population Division 2019.
2Source: Pew Research Center; US population projections 2005 to 2050.
3Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2013.