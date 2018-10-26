finanzen.net
26.10.2018 09:25
Bewerten
(0)

Janus Henderson: Nightmare on Wall Street - whats going on?

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen
Tim Gibson and Guy Barnard, co-heads of the Janus Henderson Global Property Equities team, discuss why global equity markets have been particularly spooked this October and why this might be good news for REITs.

Global equity markets have fallen 9% in the last four weeks*, leaving us on course for the third worst October for returns since 1970. While there are many potential reasons for this  ranging from tensions over US/China trade tariffs to ongoing concerns regarding the Italian governments draft budget, as well as rising US interest rates and slowing global growth data  there is no singular answer to explain what is happening.

More recent drivers of poor performance in equity markets could include third quarter results in the US. Certain industrial companies, including heavy machinery company Caterpillar, have delivered particularly disappointing results due to rising input prices as the impact from higher wages, interest costs and trade tariffs are beginning to bite!

Another recent concern is that US equity market earnings growth may be peaking. This scenario leaves the door open to potential earnings downgrades, which could be why we are seeing a shift to more defensive sectors, such as real estate equities.

This shift towards defensive stocks has seen global REITs outperform the MSCI World Index by 5% in the last four weeks** and, as investors now turn their attention towards 2019, we expect companies with certainty of earnings and dividends to be in higher demand.

Despite making gains, global REITS have underperformed the wider equity market by more than 40% since the Taper Tantrum in May 2013***. Looking forward, with eight interest rate hikes now having passed in the US and REITs continuing to demonstrate above-inflation earnings growth, could it be that, while Halloween has come early for equity markets, the nightmare for REITs is over?

Market returns sourced from Bloomberg in US dollar terms
*MSCI World Index
**MSCI World Index versus FTSE ESPRA NAREIT Developed Index, from 25 September 2018 to 24 October 2018
***FTSE ESPRA NAREIT Developed Index, from 1st May 2013 to 24th October 2018

powered by
uro FundResearch

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Newssuche

GO

Fondsfinder

Suchen

Fonds Kategorien und KVGs

KategorieGrößte KVGs
AktienfondsDWS Fonds
ImmobilienfondsDeka Investmentfonds
DachfondsDEKA Int. Fonds
RentenfondsUnion Investment Fonds
GeldmarktfondsUBS Fonds
MischfondsFidelity Fonds
HedgefondsPioneer Fonds
RohstofffondsCarmignac Fonds
 Allianz Fonds

NACHRICHTEN

  • Fonds
  • Alle

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Minus -- Börsen in Asien mit Abgaben -- Hohe Kosten drücken auf BASF-Gewinn -- Amazon enttäuscht Anleger trotz Rekordgewinns -- Alphabet steigert Gewinn kräftig -- Wirecard, Zalando im Fokus

Intel übertrifft Prognosen weit und erhöht Ausblick. Snapchat-Mutter Snap überrascht positiv. GfK: Konsumklima bleibt unerwartet stabil. Autobauer Volvo Cars mit Gewinneinbruch. Ölkonzern TOTAL macht mehr Gewinn als erwartet. Luxusgüterkonzern Richemont gründet Gemeinschaftsunternehmen mit Alibaba.

MEISTGELESENE ARTIKEL

Amazon-Aktie nachbörslich auf Talfahrt: Amazon enttäuscht Anleger trotz Rekordgewinns
Alphabet-Aktie wird abgestraft: Google-Mutter Alphabet steigert Gewinn kräftig
Altersvorsorge neu definiert: So gelingt finanzielle Freiheit mit ETFs
10 Fakten zur Börse am Freitag
Snap-Aktie kaum verändert: Snapchat-Mutter Snap überrascht positiv
Anzeige

Inside

UBS: DAX  Angriff zunächst abgewehrt
Marktüberblick: Nasdaq 100 erobert Unterstützung zurück
Kostenloser Depotcheck vom Profi
Vontobel: Attraktive Chancen - Aktienanleihen auf ThyssenKrupp, Vonovia, Siemens
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX: Gestrige Gewinne verpuffen
HSBC: Osram Licht - Die ersten Hoffnungsschimmer
DZ BANK - 11.000er Marke erfolgreich verteidigt - Gelingt das Reversal?
SOCIETE GENERALE: Nasdaq 100 - Brennpunkt GD200!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Top-Rankings

Gut bezahlte Jobs
Bei diesen Top-Konzernen brauchen Bewerber keinen Abschluss
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 42 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 42 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Italien plant eine höhere Neuverschuldung und befindet sich damit auf Konfrontationskurs zur EU. Sollte die EU nachsichtig mit Italien sein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

News von

Goldpreis: Krisenwährung im Aufwind - Wie hoch der Kurs jetzt steigen kann
Künstliche Intelligenz: Vier Aktien, mit denen Anleger auf den Megatrend KI setzen
EZB: Leitzins bleibt auf Rekordtief - Ausblick zu Zinsen und Anleihekäufen bekräftigt
Daimler-Aktie nach den Q3-Zahlen: Das vierte Quartal muss jetzt sitzen
Dax-Chartanalyse: Der Ausverkauf macht nur eine kurze Pause

News von

Wenn die Hälfte des Einkommens für die Miete draufgeht
Diese Kosten kommen auf Sie zu, wenn Ihr Kind studiert
Von diesen günstigen Spülmaschinen sollten Sie die Finger lassen
Diese Bluetooth-Kopfhörer klingen am besten
Wenn die Konjunktur dreht, droht Amerika ein Schuldendesaster
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
09:25 Uhr
DAX im Minus -- Börsen in Asien mit Abgaben -- Hohe Kosten drücken auf BASF-Gewinn -- Amazon enttäuscht Anleger trotz Rekordgewinns -- Alphabet steigert Gewinn kräftig -- Wirecard, Zalando im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
09:28 Uhr
BASF-Aktie verliert: Hohe Kosten drücken auf BASF-Gewinn
Aktie im Fokus
09:21 Uhr
Wirecard und Zalando vom Amazon-Ausblick belastet
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
GAZPROM903276
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
Wirecard AG747206
Apple Inc.865985
SAP SE716460
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
CommerzbankCBK100
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
Infineon AG623100