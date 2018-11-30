finanzen.net
16.04.2019 09:05
Bewerten
(0)

Morgan Stanley: Beware Modern Monetary Theory

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
The increasingly popular narrative of modern monetary theory is causing people to question the Fed's monetary policy. Jim Caron discusses how applying this theory may have long-term economic risks.

Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) represents a structural change in how we think about money, inflation and asset prices. It is an increasingly popular narrative that is widely discussed in the markets today. While the current debate is immediately unlikely to have a significant impact on asset prices, it has the potential to affect the future of economic policy in a way that may present longer-term risks.

As a basic breakdown of a complex topic, MMT can be understood in basic form to be the opposite of fiscal austerity. Fiscal austerity is the notion that a countrys deficitor rather, its deficit/GDP ratiomatters. This ratio is akin to a default-risk level. MMT, by contrast, suggests that the deficit/ GDP ratio is less important because as long as a country can print its own money, it can pay off its debts in perpetuity and without problems. In this theory, the creation of money by the government is what directs economic activity.

In its original formulation in 1905, this was called chartalism, from the Latin charta, meaning token. While the first M in MMT stands for modern, the theory is also referred to as neo-chartalism by those with a taste for economic history. There is nothing modern about it.

Under standard monetary policy, the Fed uses interest rates to affect the value of money. Lower rates mean cheaper money and an accommodative policy, while higher rates make money more expensive and lead to monetary tightening. By contrast, under MMT, the government would take over responsibility for the Feds dual mandate of price stability (inflation) and full employment. It would change the value of money through a combination of the printing press and taxation. Printing more would direct economic activity (easing) and increased taxation would drain money out of the system (tightening).

In theory, there is no difference between theory and practice.
In practice there is.
 Yogi Berra
In theory, MMT can work.
In practice, it is very unlikely to.

MMT is seeing a resurgence in popularity largely due to the belief that the global economy is in a liquidity trapi.e., that interest rate policy as a tool to stimulate the economy is broken. In a liquidity trap, lower rates, no matter how low, will not  stimulate  growth, will not spur economic activity and will not increase employment. One of the explanations of why MMT has gained so much attention lately is because it is a policy polemic for depressed times,1 and there is indeed some validity to the liquidity trap argument. Japans 0% rate policy, the ECB policy rates at -0.40%, low real rates of growth, secular stagnation and so on all act as cases in point. In situations like this, the fiscal side of the economy needs to step up.

Can MMT work? As Yogi Berra eloquently explained, In theory, there is no difference between theory and practice. In practice there is. In theory, MMT can work. In practice, we believe it is very unlikely to. In theory, economic activity can be controlled by politicians through fiscal spending, if they spend when appropriate and reduce spending when appropriatemuch like the way the Fed hikes and cuts interest rates. In practice, however, politicians (of any party) tend to become drunk with the power of the printing press and tend to invest and spend in inefficient projects. This generally leads to inflation rising.

Expectations of rising inflation due to MMT would have an impact on investing by potentially decreasing the value of cash flows in the future. The discount rate would thus be expected to rise and the present value of assets would fall. Financial assets, which were inflated under QE, would likely suffer, but real assets could benefit.

This would take time, however. During the first few years of MMT, the potential impact may be similar to that of a fiscal  stimulus, to the benefit of GDP. Ifor whenthe markets sense this spending is mismanaged, it could lead to higher inflation and hurt financial assets. This is the general narrative today.

In our view, MMT is a risky economic experiment. It increases the size and the role of government in economic activity, despite overwhelming historical evidence that governments tend to be inefficient users of capital in comparison to the private sector. Under current monetary policy, the Fed simply sets the price of money and lets the animal spirits, innovation and efficiencies from the private sector take over. While this system is not perfect, we believe it is better than MMT, as MMT is very likely to create inflation and erode asset prices in the long term.

The key question becomes when? In its early stages, MMT could generate positive results, as it looks similar to fiscal stimulus. Those gains could mask the longer-term deleterious impact of higher inflation and eroding asset values.  In other words, MMT could fool us in the short term.

Despite being based on shaky economics, MMTs appealing politics have the potential to turn it into a real risk. If the U.S. or global economy falls into a recession, MMT may look like a good alternative in a time of economic stress  as it provides a large fiscal impulse that seemingly works significantly better than lowering interest rates.

At the moment, the debate over MMT in the markets will only have marginal, if any, impact on asset prices and inflation. In our view, however, its growing popularity does present a longer-term risk that we will be watching closely, and we will adjust our portfolio positioning accordingly.

1Palley, Thomas, Modern money theory (MMT): the emperor still has no clothes, 2014

powered by
uro FundResearch

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Newssuche

GO
Anzeige

Produkte im Fokus

NameISIN
Credit Suisse (Lux) Global Convertible Investment Grade Bond Fund B USDLU0458985982
Credit Suisse (Lux) Global Security Equity Fund B USDLU0909471251
CS (Lux) Global Robotics Equity FundLU1330433571
CS (Lux) Global Digital Health Equity Fund B USDLU1683285164

Fondsfinder

Suchen

Fonds Kategorien und KVGs

KategorieGrößte KVGs
AktienfondsDWS Fonds
ImmobilienfondsDeka Investmentfonds
DachfondsDEKA Int. Fonds
RentenfondsUnion Investment Fonds
GeldmarktfondsUBS Fonds
MischfondsFidelity Fonds
HedgefondsPioneer Fonds
RohstofffondsCarmignac Fonds
 Allianz Fonds

NACHRICHTEN

  • Fonds
  • Alle

Heute im Fokus

DAX startet fester -- Asien freundlich -- Trotz Ärger mit der SEC: Elon Musk twittert wieder Prognose über Tesla -- Lufthansa mit deutlichem Verlust -- Deutsche besitzen so viel Gold wie nie

Deutsche Bank von US-Kongressausschüssen vorgeladen. VW baut beim Autonomen Fahren auf chinesische IT-Leute. Morphosys erhält Meilensteinzahlung. BMW setzt auf Entspannung im US-chinesischen Zollstreit. Daimler blickt 'vorsichtig optimistisch' auf Markt in China.

MEISTGELESENE ARTIKEL

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Lufthansa mit deutlichem Verlust im ersten Quartal - Aktie unter Druck
UBS: Ab diesem Preis sollte man Britisches Pfund kaufen
DAX schließt fest -- US-Börsen schließen leicht rot -- Lufthansa mit tiefroten Zahlen -- Goldman übertrifft nur Gewinnerwartung -- Ex-VW-Chef Winterkorn angeklagt -- Daimler, Rocket Internet im Fokus
Robert Halver über Aktien, Gold und Zinspolitik
Anzeige

Inside

HSBC: K + S - Die Ampel springt auf grün
Marktüberblick: Lufthansa nachbörslich im Sinkflug
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX: Bullen in Lauerstellung
Vontobel: Clever kombiniert - Aktienanleihen auf Adidas, RWE, Beiersdorf
DAX Anleger lassen sich vorerst nicht beirren
Voller Service zu einem Bruchteil der Kosten mit Scalable Capital
DZ BANK - Inside-Day als Vorbereitung für neuen Breakout
Wirecard noch in der Schonfrist
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 15: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 15 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wirtschaftsminister Peter Altmaier (CDU) sieht sich derzeit starker Kritik ausgesetzt. Zu Recht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

News von

Goldpreis: Die Stimmung der Profis steigt wieder
Wirecard-Aktie steigt: Goldman Sachs erhöht massiv Anteil bei indirekten Stimmrechten
Knaller bei Festgeldzinsen: Klarna Bank übernimmt Führung
Daimler-Aktie gibt nach: Wie tief die Kurse jetzt fallen können
DAX: Anziehende Kaufbereitschaft

News von

Die Deutschen horten mehr Gold als die Bundesbank
So viel Gold horten die Deutschen
Die ungleichen Vermögen offenbaren drei Probleme Deutschlands
Vermögen der Deutschen wächst  allerdings nur bei Wenigen
Darum ist Nagelpflege so wichtig

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
09:07 Uhr
DAX startet fester -- Asien freundlich -- Trotz Ärger mit der SEC: Elon Musk twittert wieder Prognose über Tesla -- Lufthansa mit deutlichem Verlust -- Deutsche besitzen so viel Gold wie nie
Immobilien
09:00 Uhr
Der Boom geht (mal wieder) in die Verlängerung
Ausland
08:50 Uhr
Spotify aufgepasst: Kommt bald ein kostenloser Musik-Streaming-Dienst von Amazon?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
CommerzbankCBK100
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
Allianz840400