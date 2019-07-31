Morgan Stanley: Just When It Looked Safe to Go Back in the Water

After Mays volatility on the back of bad news about U.S./China trade
negotiations, things seemed to be getting better. And with central bank
meetings out of the way by the end of the month, markets were set for a
quiet August. Looked good on the surface: What happened?
Fixed Income Outlook
Unfortunately, by the end of July, the news flow shifted and what
looked like a benign August became a lot more interesting. What gives?
Two things changed. The first, which is easily reversible, is that the
Feds cautious 25 basis point rate cut on July 31 disappointed markets,
which wanted morenot necessarily more basis points but more commitment
to additional cuts in the future.
The second change is not as easily reversed. The sudden escalation of
the U.S./China trade war in early August is a potentially
trend-altering dynamic. Further tariffs on Chinese imports, and Chinas
retaliation by buying fewer U.S. agricultural goods along with the
sudden depreciation of the Chinese currency, increase global economic
risks significantly.
For the first time since 2015, the chance of a more meaningful
economic slowdown must be taken seriously. While we do not believe a
true recession will occur, trade developments will exacerbate an already
fragile economic situation, especially for manufacturing and global
trade. Global business confidence has been weak for more than a year.
These developments will not improve matters and will most likely hinder
any rebound in economic activity anticipated for the second half of the
year. What about Goldilocks? Cant central banks help?
Central banks will try, even as their monetary ammunition runs low
(especially outside the U.S.), to keep the global economy chugging
along, no matter what politicians try to do. So, buckle your seat belts,
prepare for more volatility but do not panic. We believe lower rates
can and will cushion the blow coming from trade, but unfortunately,
there are legitimate questions as to how much monetary easing can help.
On the negative side, lower interest rates cannot overcome the
uncertainty about future economic relationships.
The problem is that trade issues keep escalating, and without knowing
the end game how can investors be confident that they have seen the
worst? We think the yield curve is the best barometer of market
confidence. We think a measure of success, e.g., reflation, would be a
steepening of yield curves. If monetary stimulus is working its magic,
curves should steepen. Unfortunately, so far, this is not happening.
Long maturity bonds are rallying and short maturity bonds, particularly
in the U.S., are well below official rates. Not a vote of confidence.
Conditions are not much better or are even worse outside the U.S. Until
yield curve steepening begins to happen, it is unlikely economies are on
sound footings and it is unlikely risky assets will perform well.
This provides an environment where we should expect to see more
monetary stimulus priced into markets, yields fall, yield curves steepen
and riskier assets struggle. The ability of credit and emerging markets
to absorb bad news is hurt by valuations. These markets have generated
outsized returns this year and are not in a position to weather too much
bad news. Whether or not there is a legitimate case for further
underperformance, we do not think there is a strong case to add to
positions in high-yield and emerging markets. Unfortunately, we also do
not believe we have enough information to wholesale scale back
exposures.
In the interim, we believe a focus on fundamentalscorporate,
sovereign and structure (in the case of securitized assets)will serve
us best, and in that regard countries that have strong and/or improving
fundamentals with reasonable valuations are best placed to weather this
storm. On the developed sovereign side we continue to like Australia,
Spain and the U.S.; in the emerging markets sovereign space we like
Brazil and Peru on the local side and selected smaller countries,
somewhat insulated from global trade issues, on the external side. The
USD should remain generally firm except in specific instances, e.g., we
like the Egyptian pound, which has a relatively unique set of
fundamentals supporting it.
Our recent mantra of nimbleness as a requirement for success remains
in place. Markets and policymakers are on the move. With markets
anticipating (rightly or wrongly) big policy moves, investors are going
to have to make key decisions about what tradeoffs central banks will
make with regard to forestalling recession pressures by preemptive
moves, responding to trade risks and acting too cautiously, letting
recessionary forces become too strong to stop.
Developed Market (DM) Rate/Foreign Currency (FX)
Monthly Review: In July, developed market sovereign bonds were
mixed following the precipitous drop in yields over the preceding
months. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond rose one basis point
over the month, while 10-year gilt yields fell by 22 basis points, and
most Eurozone government bonds followed suit and declined as well.
Throughout the month, the markets anxiously awaited the Federal Open
Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on July 31st. During the weeks leading
up to the meeting, markets priced in a 25 basis point rate cut with
certainty, but also the probability of a larger 50 basis point cut.
While the Feds decision to cut by only 25 basis points did not come as a
significant surprise to the market, investors were disappointed that
the Fed did not commit to a more significant easing bias going forward.
In the Eurozone, the ECB confirmed it is likely to ease policy at its
meeting in September, with a combination of rate cuts, renewed
quantitative easing (QE) and other easing measures likely. This largely
confirmed the shift in position President Mario Draghi communicated in
his speech at Sintra in early June. In the U.K., Boris Johnson was
elected leader of the Conservative Party on July 23. Key roles have been
given to committed supporters of Brexit whilst more than half of
Theresa May's old cabinet has departed.
Outlook: U.S. growth is likely to be lower for the remainder
of 2019, although stabilized via easier monetary policy. Central banks
have become more accommodative, particularly in the U.S. and Eurozone,
and we expect that to continue as uncertainty in the geopolitical and
economic landscape remains prevalent. We currently see three major risks
to the outlook, which are Brexit, U.S./China trade disputes and the
U.S. presidential election.
Emerging Market (EM) Rate/FX
Monthly Review: EM fixed income assets continued to perform
well in July as the market continued to add risk, especially within
dollar-denominated debt. JP Morgan estimated that portfolio flows into
EM fixed income totaled $9.2 billion, primarily to hard currency
strategies. The markets, however, were disappointed by the U.S. Federal
Reserves FOMC decision at the end of the month to only cut 25 basis
points, and were also perplexed by its convoluted statements at the
accompanying press conference. The immediate impact was most evident in
weaker EM currencies, especially euro-linked currencies in Eastern
Europe, which capped off a month in which the dollar strengthened and
the euro weakened. Local bond performance was positive and outweighed
the negative currency impact on an aggregate level. Within hard currency
assets, the high-yield segment outperformed the investment-grade
segment, and sovereigns outperformed corporates. Commodity prices were
broadly weaker in the period, led by agricultural commodities, followed
by crude oil prices, which responded to a weaker global growth outlook
and the invoicing impact of a stronger USD. Performance within metals
was mixed as precious metals generally performed well while base metal
prices were broadly weaker.
Outlook: The outlook for risky assets in the next weeks, and
EM debt in particular, is mixed. Regarding U.S.-China trade disputes,
hopes of an extended truce after the Shanghai summit were dashed a few
days later by President Trumps announcement on a 10% tariff to be
imposed on the remaining $300 billion of imports from China, to take
effect on Sept. 1. Moreover, expected China retaliation should add to
heightened volatility, likely challenging the performance of risky
assets. On the other hand, the monetary stance being adopted across the
developed and emerging worlds remains largely supportive, but there
could be potential setbacks, as highlighted by the negative market
reaction to the hawkish Fed cut last month.
Credit
Monthly Review: July saw corporate spreads tighter overall,
continuing the trend in June post the move to synchronized central bank
easing expectations. The key drivers in July were (1) expectations of
easier monetary policy from Central Banks, (2) corporate earnings
exceeding weak expectations giving confidence that a downturn isnt
imminent and (3) strong demand for credit. The Bloomberg Barclays U.S.
Corporate Index closed 6 basis points tighter in July to end the month
at 107 basis points over government bonds.1 Financials and
non-financials credits performed in line. Within financials, longer
dated names outperformed. Euro investment grade tightened 12 basis
points in July to 99 basis points, as measured by the Bloomberg Barclays
Euro-Aggregate Corporate Index.2
Outlook: While valuations have tightened in the strong
performance of 2019 to date, we would note the market recently ignored a
number of signals that macro risk is rising. This includes increased
risk of a hard Brexit, no resolution from continued trade negotiations
between the U.S. and China, and weak global manufacturing data.
Uncertainty makes the short-term outlook for corporate earnings less
clear. Our base case does not call for a recession; rather we expect
continued low global growth and low inflation, supported by low real
rates and easy financial conditions. Our strategy has been to take
profits on long-held positions as spreads moved below the long-run
average and that triggered profit taking in the month, but we remain net
long of risk looking to be tactical over the coming quarter.
Securitized
Monthly Review: The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Mortgage-Backed
Securities (MBS) Index was up 0.40% in July, outperforming the Bloomberg
Barclays U.S. Treasury Index, which was down 0.12%, as interest rates
remained range bound and MBS durations were relatively unchanged.3
Current coupon agency MBS nominal spreads tightened 2 basis points in
July to 85 basis points above interpolated U.S. Treasuries.4
The duration of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. MBS Index shortened 0.08
years to 3.07 years during July, a continuing trend, as mortgage
prepayment speeds have accelerated in recent months as the lower
mortgage rates have begun to impact refinancing activity.5 The Feds MBS portfolio shrank by $21 billion during July to $1.512 trillion and is now $125 billion lower year-to-date.6
Outlook: Overall our outlook remains largely the same from
last month. We have a positive fundamental credit outlook for
residential and consumer credit conditions in both the U.S. and Europe.
We continue to have a slightly negative view on agency MBS due to the
supply-demand dynamics from the Fed continuing to reduce its MBS
holdings and increasing market float by approximately $20 billion each
month, but we have become less negative on agency MBS in 2019 as it has
underperformed credit mortgage assets this year. We continue to have a
mixed outlook on commercial real estate conditions due the more
idiosyncratic nature of specific real estate sectors and properties.
