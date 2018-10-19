NN IP: Sour mood persists

Markets for risky assets continued their move downwards until yesterday, when US equity markets rebounded by more than 2%. Still, over the last five trading days most DM equity markets lost between 1.5% and 3.0%. Global real estate is also about 2.5% lower compared to a week ago. Spread markets did better, with CDX index spreads relatively flat for DM markets and slightly wider for EM. Our small underweight stance on equity is party driven by weaker macro fundamental signals. Macro data came in relatively flat during the week with emerging markets starting to outperform developed markets. However, fundamentals are not just a direct driver for market movements, but are also translated through the behavioural channel. Our news-based big data indicator shows that sentiment on macro fundamentals is currently very low (see Figure 1).

