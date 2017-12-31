13.08.2018 11:55
Bewerten
(0)

NNIP: Improving behavioural dynamics

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
There is a broad-based improvement in behavioural indicators for risky assets despite the impact of trade fears on the market; we maintain our preference for equities.

In the tug of war between an escalating trade conflict between the US and China on the one hand, and the strong corporate fundamentals on the other, the latter seems to have gained the upper hand over the past couple of weeks. Equities and real estate continued to work their way higher and fixed income spreads consolidated their gains of July. 

However, this does not mean we are in a full risk-on environment. Underneath, we see some interesting developments. The equity market gains are confined to the US market while the other regions struggle to make progress. The safety bet is still at play in those regions. Within sectors and outside of technology, only health care and staples beat the market average. Below the surface we have observed a shift away from cyclical towards defensive sectors over the past period. And it is in this context that we must read the strong performance of real estate.

AA Figure 1 Clearly, fears of the negative impact of a trade conflict on growth have an effect on the market. This growth reassessment is also measured by our global cycle indicator, which looks at a broad range of forward-looking indicators. This index has recently come down, signalling a deterioration in the trend. The absolute level of activity indicators continues to point towards consolidation at a healthy level. However, it is less strong than it was, a factor we closely monitor to judge our medium overweight in equities. For the time being we are sticking with it for behavioural reasons.

Indeed, an interesting observation is the broad-based improvement in the behavioural indicators for risky assets. This is illustrated in the graph.

In all three cases  equities, real estate and spreads  the improvement is driven by sentiment, price momentum and the liquidity & flow component.

This week, we made no changes in our TAA. We have a medium overweight in equities and a small underweight in treasuries. We are neutral commodities, real estate and spreads. Within real estate, we introduced a regional overweight in US and Eurozone real estate at the expense of UK real estate.

YTD Fluctuations
YTD Fluctuations

powered by
uro FundResearch

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Newssuche

GO

Fondsfinder

Suchen

Fonds Kategorien und KVGs

KategorieGrößte KVGs
AktienfondsDWS Fonds
ImmobilienfondsDeka Investmentfonds
DachfondsDEKA Int. Fonds
RentenfondsUnion Investment Fonds
GeldmarktfondsUBS Fonds
MischfondsFidelity Fonds
HedgefondsPioneer Fonds
RohstofffondsCarmignac Fonds
 Allianz Fonds

NACHRICHTEN

  • Fonds
  • Alle

Heute im Fokus

Türkei-Krise belastet DAX -- Millionenstrafe gegen Monsanto in US-Glyphosatprozess drückt Bayer-Aktie -- Investoren verklagen Tesla-Chef Musk wegen Börsen-Tweets -- thyssenkrupp, Commerzbank im Fokus

Erdogan greift erneut USA an und lehnt IWF-Intervention ab. Deutsche Bank-Aktie fällt nach Abstufung. VW-Tochter Porsche will in den kommenden Jahren Milliarden sparen. Amazon treibt Ausbau eigener Paketstationen voran. Dürr entgeht Irangeschäft wegen US-Sanktionen. CANCOM setzt auf Cloud-Wachstum.

MEISTGELESENE ARTIKEL

Bayer-Aktie bricht ein: Millionenstrafe gegen Tochter Monsanto in US-Glyphosatprozess um Krebsrisiko
Wall-Street-Schocker: Die radikale Stategie des Tesla-Chefs
Darum fällt der Euro auf den tiefsten Stand seit 12 Monaten
Investoren verklagen Tesla-Chef Musk wegen Börsen-Tweets
Was Sie zum Wochenstart an der Börse wissen müssen
Anzeige

Inside

Türkei sorgt für Verwerfungen an den Märkten  das müssen Gold- und Öl-Anleger jetzt beachten!
Vontobel: Auf die Plätze, fertig, los Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Türkei-Krise drückt DAX und Euro deutlich
ING Markets: DAX eröffnet mit Gap-down und bricht ein!
UBS: DAX  Mehrwöchiger Einbruch möglich
DZ BANK  DAX bestätigt Abwärtstrend  12.280 Punkte in Sichtweite
HSBC: DAX® - Der erwartete negative Impuls und wo nunmehr Halt zu finden ist
Risiken werden nicht weniger
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Top-Rankings

Die reichsten Länder der EU
Das sind die wohlhabendsten Länder der EU
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 32 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 32 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

News von

Türkische Lira setzt Talfahrt auch am Montag fort
Dax Ausblick: Türkei-Krise und Bilanzen halten Anleger in Atem
Jetzt einsteigen: Sieben Aktien mit Kaufsignalen
Dax-Chartanalyse: Kommt jetzt ein Verkaufssignal?
Bayer-Aktie: Weitere Rückschläge voraus

News von

Die Rückkehr in die Provinz hat begonnen
Trumps rabiate Politik beschwört die Dollar-Dämmerung
Ohne den Euro ist unsere Unterwerfung eine Frage der Zeit
Wie sich der Zahlenreigen im DAX weiterdreht
Nur ein Trick kann die Commerzbank-Blamage noch verhindern

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
11:58 Uhr
DAX schwächer -- Investoren verklagen Tesla-Chef Musk wegen Börsen-Tweets -- Millionenstrafe gegen Bayer-Tochter Monsanto in US-Glyphosatprozess um Krebsrisiko -- Commerzbank im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
11:32 Uhr
So könnte sich Teslas Delisting auf die Nachfrage nach Teslas Elektroautos auswirken
Nebenwerte
11:46 Uhr
Inhaftierter Audi-Chef scheitert mit Antrag auf Freilassung
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
EVOTEC AG566480
Scout24 AGA12DM8
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
E.ON SEENAG99
Allianz840400
Netflix Inc.552484