finanzen.net
18.11.2019 11:24
Bewerten
(0)

Our Formula for Earnings Resiliency

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Is it possible to generate attractive returns in todays uncertain economic and political environment? We think so.

In our view, the formula for successful investing consists of two critical elements: pricing power and recurring revenues. Together, these two factors may yield an asymmetric risk/return profile characterized by strong participation in rising markets with far less participation when markets fall. Before we invest in a company, we seek to affirm that both are present and sustainable over the long term.

Formula for Earnings Resiliency
Formula for Earnings Resiliency

 Pricing power for sustained profitability

We believe the ability to charge ones customers incrementally more over time while retaining those customers is one of the keys to sustained profitability. What drives this pricing power? The scarcity of the product may be one factor.  More often, though,  pricing power derives from the strength of a companys intangible assets - essentially the power of their brands or networks. This is one of the hallmarks of high-quality companies.

Brands signal specific associations to consumers, such as implicit promises of quality or reliability for which the customer is happy to pay during good times and bad. Within the broad consumer staples sector  including categories such as beverages, personal care or beauty - continuous innovation also fuels pricing power. Products should ideally evolve with the customer  for example, todays more sophisticated, informed and sustainably-oriented customer is more likely to look for brand assurances that the company is aware of the environmental and social impact of the manufacture and sale of the product. Companies that understand this are better positioned to grow, build market share and sustain their profitability.

Pricing power can be threatened by irrational industry participants, or a highly competitive market. Investors should be wary of company management which chooses to charge too much for a product (where the customer seeks out alternatives) or too little (where discounting devalues the product and brand). Engaging with companies on capital allocation, how they choose to spend on research & development and advertising & promotion, as well as pricing philosophy all offer useful insights into whether a companys pricing power is durable.

Recurring revenues for stability

In our view, a more stable top line lends itself to a more stable bottom line. As a team that values predictability of earnings, top line visibility is key. Recurring revenue is the portion of a company's revenue that is expected to continue in the future. Unlike one-off sales or shorter term contracts, these revenues are predictable, stable and can be counted on to occur at regular intervals going forward with a relatively high degree of certainty.   Revenues that persist through periods of downturn as well as economic strength are often driven by one or more of these factors:

  • Brand loyalty
    Repeat business is driven by customers affinity or loyalty to a specific good that is consumed routinely, such as household, personal care and beauty products.
  • Reliability of supply
    Products whose livelihood depends on quality control or those for which experimentation with brand-switching is risky, such as scientific tests and medical products.
  • Subscriptions
    Subscription-based products such as software and information services are often automatically renewed and less vulnerable to disruption.
  • High switching costs
    When it is expensive or inconvenient to switch, such as outsourced, non-core services, revenues are stickier.
  • Maintenance services
    Delivery of services that support existing products, such as software, also tend to endure over time.

 

Asymmetry: Attractive upside with less of the downside

Each of our teams Global Franchise, Global Quality and Global Sustain portfolios offer our signature asymmetric return profile  attractive returns over the long term with consistently less participation in down markets.

As we consider historys longest U.S. bull market, and the global growth, trade tariff escalation or liquidity concerns that might precipitate the end of that, quality companies with sustainable returns on operating capital and strong free cash flows remain our preferred universe. Within that, those that demonstrate pricing power and recurring revenues more clearly offer the formula for outperformance and earnings resilience that todays market demands.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not all holdings held in the portfolio have or will contribute positively to performance during up or down markets. All investments involve risks including the possible loss or principal.

Risk Considerations

There is no assurance that a portfolio will achieve its investment objective. Portfolios are subject to market risk, which is the possibility that the market value of securities owned by the portfolio will decline. Accordingly, you can lose money investing in this strategy. Please be aware that this strategy may be subject to certain additional risks. Changes in the worldwide economy, consumer spending, competition, demographics and consumer preferences, government regulation and economic conditions may adversely affect global franchise companies and may negatively impact the strategy to a greater extent than if the strategy's assets were invested in a wider variety of companies. In general, equity securities' values also fluctuate in response to activities specific to a company. Stocks of small- and medium-capitalization companies carry special risks, such as limited product lines, markets and financial resources, and greater market volatility than securities of larger, more established companies. Investments in foreign markets entail special risks such as currency, political, economic, and market risks. The risks of investing in emerging market countries are greater than the risks generally associated with investments in foreign developed countries. Non-diversified portfolios often invest in a more limited number of issuers. As such, changes in the financial condition or market value of a single issuer may cause greater volatility. Illiquid securities may be more difficult to sell and value than publicly traded securities (liquidity risk). Derivative instruments may disproportionately increase losses and have a significant impact on performance. They also may be subject to counterparty, liquidity, valuation, correlation and market risks.

powered by
uro FundResearch

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Produkte im Fokus

NameISIN
Credit Suisse ImmoTrend Europa RDE0009805028
CS (Lux) AgaNola Global Convertible Bond Fund B USDLU0458985982
Credit Suisse (Lux) Global Security Equity Fund B USDLU0909471251
CS (Lux) Global Robotics Equity FundLU1330433571
CS (Lux) Global Digital Health Equity Fund B USDLU1683285164

Fondsfinder

Suchen

Fonds Kategorien und KVGs

KategorieGrößte KVGs
AktienfondsDWS Fonds
ImmobilienfondsDeka Investmentfonds
DachfondsDEKA Int. Fonds
RentenfondsUnion Investment Fonds
GeldmarktfondsUBS Fonds
MischfondsFidelity Fonds
HedgefondsPioneer Fonds
RohstofffondsCarmignac Fonds
 Allianz Fonds

NACHRICHTEN

  • Fonds
  • Alle

Heute im Fokus

DAX stabil -- Asiens Indizes letztlich grün -- QIAGEN erhält Interessenbekundungen -- Volkswagen bekräftigt Ziele -- Grand City mit Ergebnisrückgang -- Nordex, BME, adidas im Fokus

Größter Börsengang der Geschichte: Bei Aramco-IPO Billionen-Börsenwert angestrebt. Hillhouse Capital bietet offenbar für thyssenkrupp-Aufzugssparte. People's Bank of China senkt siebentägige Reverse-Repurchase-Rate. Posten von BMW-Vertriebsvorstand Nota wackelt wohl. Tesla plant Milliardeninvestition für deutsche Fabrik.

MEISTGELESENE ARTIKEL

3. Quartal 2019: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Sonderurlaub: Wann der Arbeitgeber frei geben muss - bei voller Bezahlung
QIAGEN-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: QIAGEN erhält mehrere Interessenbekunden
10 wichtige Fakten - Das solten Sie zum Wochenstart an der Börse wissen
Dieser unbekannte Deutsche ist der größte Privataktionär der Schweizerischen Notenbank
Werbung

Inside

Sicherheit hat bei Scalable Capital Priorität
Daimler  Rally beendet?
Vontobel: Handelskriegsgewinner - Heiko Geiger: "Zahlreiche Industrien können von veränderten Liefer-und Produktionsketten profitieren"
DZ BANK - Enge Handelsspanne legt Basis für Breakout
ING Markets: DAX verläuft weiter seitwärts
Solidvest: Top-Down und Bottom-Up: So wählen Portfoliomanager Aktien aus
HSBC: Deutsche Post - Am Ball bleiben  Stopps nachziehen
DAX  Kaum Bewegung
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 46 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 46 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 46 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Spitzen der Großen Koalition haben sich auf einen Grundrenten-Kompromiss verständigt. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

News von

Wie muss ich Kursgewinne und Dividenden von norwegischen Aktien wie Nel Asa, Tomra oder Mowi versteuern?
Höchste Ausschüttung aller Zeiten: Dieser Fonds überweist Anleger über eine halbe Milliarde Euro
Reiche bereiten sich weltweit auf Crash vor und verkaufen Aktien
Allianz-Aktie: Kursfantasien gebremst - Anleger könnten Schwäche zum Einstieg nutzen
Bald bekommen Sie mehr Guthaben-Zinsen für einen Kredit als für Tagesgeld

News von

Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Europas abgehängte Banken kämpfen um den Wiederaufstieg
Auch Start-up-Mitarbeiter sollen Kapitalisten werden dürfen
Nur diese Versicherungen brauchen Sie wirklich
Mit diesen zehn Aktien können Sie nur gewinnen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
11:19 Uhr
DAX stabil -- Asiens Indizes letztlich grün -- QIAGEN erhält Interessenbekundungen -- Volkswagen bekräftigt Ziele -- Grand City mit Ergebnisrückgang -- Nordex, BME, adidas im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
11:31 Uhr
Credit Suisse: Die Tesla-Aktie wird um 40 Prozent fallen - wegen Mustang Mach-E
Aktie im Fokus
11:30 Uhr
adidas-Aktien trotzen jüngster Schwäche - SocGen stuft hoch
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
AramcoARCO11
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
NEL ASAA0B733
EVOTEC SE566480
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Infineon AG623100