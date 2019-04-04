Pictet: A Correction looms for Equities

Equities are a turn off
A powerful rally across global stock markets since the start of the
year has lifted equity valuations to levels that are at odds with our
downbeat expectations for corporate profit growth. This has prompted us
to cut equities to underweight and upgrade cash to overweight.
Stocks have almost fully recovered the losses sustained during last
years fourth quarter panic thanks to policy U-turns in both the US and
China.
The US Federal Reserve put the brakes on its aggressive liquidity
squeeze, by halting its rate hike cycle and flagging a potential end to
its balance sheet reduction. Slowing economic growth forced the Chinese
to turn their attention from campaigning against the countrys shadow
banking sector, to re-starting credit growth and injecting fresh fiscal
stimulus. And meanwhile, the trade war between the two countries was
nudged off the front burner.
While its true that a softening of attitudes could pave the way for a
healthier economic environment later this year, we remain cautious.
Corporate profit margins are under increasing pressure from higher wages
in an environment where firms are reluctant to raise prices. And with
profits looking more vulnerable than analysts are willing to
acknowledge, theres scope for some negative surprises in the coming
quarters.
Our business cycle indicators highlight a
deterioration in developed economies prospects. Gloomy sentiment
surveys could well be overstating the case, but its clear growth is
slowing.
Our leading indicators suggest that developed economies will grow by
just 1.8 per cent this year from 2.2 per cent in 2018. Emerging market
economies are doing considerably better. Growth should come in at 4.6
per cent for the full year and would be stronger if the two big
problem countries, Turkey and Argentina, were stripped out.
For all this, the slump in global trade appears to have bottomed out
and there are some signs of modest recovery. As ever, the Chinese
government is determined to support the countrys economy. It plans to
inject stimulus equivalent to 3.8 per cent of GDP in the form of
infrastructure, public spending and trade measures in 2019. That might
be relatively modest compared to past measures, but its also likely to
be increased should the need arise. Something to watch out for is the
degree to which the Chinese authorities favour tax cuts over
infrastructure spending.
Our liquidity scores suggest a stabilisation in
credit conditions after last years sharp tightening of the monetary
reins. Investors should expect a mildly negative follow-through from
previous policy moves, though. For instance, the Fed will be shrinking
its balance sheet by another USD200 billion before calling a halt to its
quantitative tightening programme. But an end to a squeeze is in itself
stimulatory theres evidence that changes matter more than trend.
Meanwhile, China, which now represents more than half of the liquidity
flowing through the global financial system, is loosening policy again.
And the European Central Bank appears to be on the cusp of launching
another infusion of long-term bank credit.
Our valuation analysis suggest that global equities
are broadly fairly priced conditional on earnings growth evolving as
the market expects. True, analysts are more cautious than they were,
with Japanese companies in particular subject to sharp earnings
downgrades. Even so, were less optimistic than the market generally
about the prospects for corporate profits. At the same time, markets
seem to be under-pricing the risk of a recession. Thats particularly
true for cyclical equity sectors and assets like US high yield credit.
Indeed, bonds overall are looking expensive.
Technicals paint a broadly positive picture for
fixed income, though theyre supportive of most asset classes. The
exceptions are some emerging market currencies.
Equity sectors and regions: emerging markets better value than US, euro zone
Equities have recouped almost all the losses they suffered during the
late 2018 sell-off, with the MSCI All-Country World Index rising more
than 10 per cent since January. But a repeat of this stellar performance
looks unlikely in the coming months as deteriorating economic growth
particularly in the developed world - threatens to weigh on corporate
earnings.
Worldwide, company profits are expected to rise by just 6 per cent
this year, down from a robust 15 per cent in 2018, according to
consensus analyst forecasts.
Our models suggest the picture could be worse than that. We expect earnings to grow by only 1 - 2 per cent this year.
The US stock market looks the most vulnerable to a correction; not
only is it the most expensive in our scorecard, but profit margins among
US companies look set to contract from record highs of 11 per cent.
Already, almost two thirds of US companies reported higher wage costs,
according to the National Association for Business Economics Survey.
Emerging market stocks remain our preferred equity
investment, due to the developing worlds more resilient economic
growth, low inflation and the prospect of a weaker US dollar. China is a
particularly bright spot as its sizeable fiscal and monetary stimulus
has helped the country transform from a major threat to a stabilising
force in the global economy.
UK equities are also cheap, given the market is well stocked with
defensive companies that are trading at what we consider to be
unjustifiably cheap levels, unfairly tainted by concerns over Brexit. We
are less convinced about euro zone and Japanese stocks mainly as
economic growth in these markets remain sluggish we therefore keep a
neutral stance there.
In terms of sectors, we prefer to hold companies in defensive industries
such as health care and utilities, which tend to outperform in periods
of slowing economic growth.
We keep our underweight stance on economically-sensitive cyclical
stocks, such as consumer discretionary and technology the two most
expensive industries on our scorecard.
These stocks are hardly a bargain on a relative basis either: after a
brief correction in late 2018, cyclical stocks are once again outpacing
their defensive counterparts, by some 4 percentage points so far this
year (see chart) gains which we expect to be unwound if the economy
continues to slow.