Robeco Financial Markets Map

Zusammenfassung
Equity markets monthly commentary
Tentative
signs of a loss of momentum in the manufacturing slowdown and an
increased probability of a Phase 1 truce between US and China Equity
markets sent global equities higher in October. Open, export-oriented
economies like emerging markets were lifted most, with emerging equities
generating 3.0%. Cyclical assets like commodities are still lagging.
Equity themes monthly commentary
Tech
and health care performed strongly in October, while the energy sector
showed persisting negative momentum. Sectors with a more
persistent,stable earnings growth profile were in the lead. The lift
in sentiment around a US-China trade deal also boosted sentiment
towards broader EM assets and EM infrastructure. In contrast, global
infrastructure lagged by 5.2%. Frontier markets, like African equities
lost -0.9%.
Factors & Systematic strategies monthly commentary
The
internal market style rotation observed in September from growth
towards value did not continue in October, as growth stocks managed to
beat their value counterparts by 0.9%. Interestingly, value has beaten
momentum for yet another month as investor sentiment remains bearish
overall, hampering momentum stocks.
Fixed Income style monthly commentary
Global
macro data has remained unconvincing, leaving the US 10 year moving
largely sideways in October. In the Eurozone, bond yields moved higher,
with German government bonds generating a loss of 1.4%. EMD local
currency and risky fixed income in the US managed to generate positive
returns on a monthly basis.
Fixed Income style YTD commentary
Within
sovereign fixed income, peripheral Eurozone countries are enjoying
positive momentum this year on the back of open-ended ECB QE and
positive growth differentials versus the core Eurozone countries as
Germany is facing a contraction in economic activity.
Commodities monthly commentary
Nickel
has been skyrocketed by supply-side constraints (Indonesia export ban)
and inventory depletion this year, showing a YTD return of + 58.2%. Gold
has staged a comeback since the start of the year as real interest
rates (opportunity costs of holding gold) have decreased.