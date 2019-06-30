Robeco: Peripheral Europe Update, week 35

|
Main market events
BTPs
continued their extraordinary rally as acting prime minister Conte has
been given a full mandate to form a substitute government made up of the
Five Star Movement and PD. The market perceives this outcome to be
favourable for BTPs, as a confrontation with Europe on fiscal spending
is deemed less likely. The 10yr BTP yield could decline to below 1%, the
lowest level on record. Italian bonds have returned 13.3% year-to-date,
Spanish bonds 11.6%, Portuguese bonds 11% and Irish bonds 9%.
Italy
Investors
were encouraged by political developments in Italy, even though, with
growth remaining subdued, fiscal challenges remain large. As the new
coalition is expected to be more conciliatory towards Europe than the
previous government, prospects for relatively smoother 2020 budget
negotiations seem more favourable. The room for fiscal leeway also has
increased somewhat due to plunging borrowing costs. Rating agencies
could find developments constructive as well. Next Friday September 6th,
Moodys (Baa3, stable) will publish its updated rating for Italy. In
October, S&P (BBB, Neg) updates its review of Italy. If the new
government is indeed formed, the risk of downgrades should decline. As
2020 budget negotiations and rating reviews actions were perceived as
paramount risks for BTPs, recent developments should alleviate some of
investors concerns.
ECB
With
the holiday period drawing to an end, ECB speakers also returned to
make headlines again. While hawkish governors including Lautenschläger,
Weidmann and Knot warned against overdone market expectations for the
upcoming ECB meeting on September 12, in comes cases even suggesting
that a restart of QE was not needed, the ECBs Rehn reiterated that
current economic circumstances warrant a package of easing measures. We
interpret this as comprising a rate cut and a restart of net purchases.
Admittedly, economic data in the Eurozone such as the European
Commissions economic sentiment indicator earlier this week, have
started to show signs of bottoming out. But with Eurozone core inflation
dipping back below 1% in August, hence continuing to show little sign
of upward movement towards the ECBs medium-term objective, we believe
more than a 10 or 20bp interest rate cut is needed to reinstate the
ECBs inflation targeting credibility.
Robeco Euro Government Bonds
As
political uncertainty took hold we reduced exposure to Italy early in
August. As tensions eased this week, the fund added to BTPs again.
Moreover the fund is overweight Ireland, Portugal and Spain.
Developments in Italy and expectations for a broad easing package at the
September 12 ECB governing council should be supportive for peripheral
spreads. The fund is 48% invested in peripheral bonds, which is 7% above
the level of the index. Year to date the absolute return of the fund is
10.96%*.