Robeco: Tensions in the Italian government are becoming grow up

Main market events
Peripheral spreads hardly moved this week, the only exception
being Italian bonds which continued to tighten further, despite ongoing
headlines regarding the 2019 deficit involving a relaxing fiscal stance. The
complacency of market vis-à-vis Italy may appear surprising but the mood was
rather on a risk-on mode over the past days. Italian bonds have returned -2.9%
year-to-date, Spanish bonds 1.7%, Portuguese bonds 1.6% and Irish bonds 0.0%.
ECB
This week, the ECB has communicated its intention to extend the
forward guidance beyond the first rate hike. Two speeches from Executive Board
Members, Coeure and Praet, were devoted to the rising importance of this
monetary policy tool to guide market expectations on the pace of rate hikes.
The form of this forward guidance is not clear yet, although Coeure rejected
the idea of a precise numerical guidance such as the Fed dots. They need to
proceed with caution given the fragility of future inflation path toward their
2% target.
Italy
Disagreements among Italian officials regarding the 2019 fiscal deficit
have continued to trigger headlines this week. Surprisingly the market did not
react to the proposal by Di Maio on Wednesday to target a deficit of 2.5% of
GDP. Meanwhile, the 1.5 %-1.6% objective defended by the Minister of Finance
Tria which would be acceptable for the European Commission may prove more
difficult to reach. A Lega key official, Giorgetti in charge of negotiating the
budget has been reported to aim a higher deficit. It could indeed reach
1.7-1.8% and even possibly above 2% but such levels would require serious and
credible proposals, not measures of demagogic type. Any level between 1.7% and
2% would involve a deviation from a neutral fiscal stance, but of contained
magnitude. It is likely that tensions will continue to escalate between 5 Star
and the other members of the government, as Di Maio requests EUR 25bn(1.5% of
GDP) to finance his basic income electoral promise(EUR 10bn), the flat tax (EUR
7bn) and the pension reform (EUR 8bn).
