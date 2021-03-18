Press Release: SIKA DEVELOPS LOW CO2 EMISSION ADMIXTURE PRODUCT RANGE

Aktien in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
SIKA DEVELOPS LOW CO(2) EMISSION ADMIXTURE PRODUCT RANGE
Sika reinforces its leading position as an enabler of sustainable
Werbung
Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
72% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
construction. In cooperation with leading key players, Sika is working
on the development of concrete admixtures implementing the LC(3)
technology that lowers CO(2) emissions, developed by the Swiss Federal
Institute of Technology Lausanne. This new technology aims to facilitate
the production of performant and sustainable cement with less clinker.
Concrete is the most commonly used construction material in the world.
The key ingredient of concrete is cement, whose production accounts for
6--8% of global CO(2) emissions. As a technology leader in its industry,
Sika focusses its R&D activities on the development of more sustainable,
user friendly and at the same time better-performing product solutions.
With its concrete admixtures, Sika enables to incorporate calcined clay
in concrete, and to reduce the carbon footprint.
LC(3) -- A PARADIGM SHIFT IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY
With the LC(3) project, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology
Lausanne, together with key players in the construction materials
industry, targets to reduce the CO(2) footprint of cement by switching
to a novel supplementary cementitious material, that has the ability to
replace up to 50% of clinker in cement. The new technology will play a
significant and growing role in the concrete industry and represents a
great opportunity for Sika to enable the construction sector to adopt
this technology rapidly and effectively. Sika will provide solutions for
concrete production and mortar products.
SIKA SOLUTIONS PROMOTE LC(3) TECHNOLOGY
Sika is prepared for a full scale product testing with interested
customers. The future Sika product portfolio will include cement
additives and concrete admixtures enabling customers to adapt their
materials and mix designs to the new characteristics of LC(3). Water
consumption, workability, hardening and durability of concrete will be
maintained as compared to conventional products.
Frank Höfflin, Chief Technology Officer: "With these new LC(3)
admixtures we are walking the talk of our sustainability strategy. Our
aim is to act as an enabler of sustainability in the construction
industry and develop more environmentally friendly and better-performing
products. We are committed to maximizing the long-term benefits for our
customers and other stakeholders, reducing resource consumption and the
construction industry's environmental impact. LC(3) based binders have a
huge potential, and with our dedicated team we are bundling our R&D and
technical expertise to help support and promote the widespread use of
this exciting LC(3) technology."
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=LLaDfkCiON5KOBp4vk_3UxCfWLGz2HJwKuDzPSplobSXRuuy6GcCo2T2wwe5F3Av5mDuFym45X6SWNYnuQ2TH7uj8x9MAbsOgfD2j7i_LjHm84y1iL7edqbiZtGdd6Vg
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com
SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the
development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,
damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and
automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the
world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees
generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.
ABOUT LC(3)
LC(3) stands for Limestone Calcined Clay Cement. Clinker contributes to
high CO(2) emissions during cement production. Therefore, part of the
clinker is now substituted by a blend of calcined clay, limestone and
gypsum. LC(3) thus reduces clinker consumption, and hence CO(2)
emmissions, compared to regular cements. The calcination of the new
added clay requires lower burning temperatures than in clinker
production, and the fact that the limestone is not calcined also greatly
reduces CO(2) emissions during production.
The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=PUzkI335AGfJ-NOmn_06uo46tB97XJQhhLTMyFCLxedlpG0B26-uN0jnUwVjckP3Sxe2h0p-Kn8d8CWxxmpyXopxcsu3mrn1sxIvYq7jvGOSMh8BloJsyZuk-0SiAOXF2Lgfmvm42Vx9ytwl5xgGlLOM306UhVpXLfmKpfYK-Y8=
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 29, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)