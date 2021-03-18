Press Release: SIKA DEVELOPS LOW CO2 EMISSION ADMIXTURE PRODUCT RANGE

SIKA DEVELOPS LOW CO(2) EMISSION ADMIXTURE PRODUCT RANGE

Sika reinforces its leading position as an enabler of sustainable

construction. In cooperation with leading key players, Sika is working

on the development of concrete admixtures implementing the LC(3)

technology that lowers CO(2) emissions, developed by the Swiss Federal

Institute of Technology Lausanne. This new technology aims to facilitate

the production of performant and sustainable cement with less clinker.

Concrete is the most commonly used construction material in the world.

The key ingredient of concrete is cement, whose production accounts for

6--8% of global CO(2) emissions. As a technology leader in its industry,

Sika focusses its R&D activities on the development of more sustainable,

user friendly and at the same time better-performing product solutions.

With its concrete admixtures, Sika enables to incorporate calcined clay

in concrete, and to reduce the carbon footprint.

LC(3) -- A PARADIGM SHIFT IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

With the LC(3) project, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

Lausanne, together with key players in the construction materials

industry, targets to reduce the CO(2) footprint of cement by switching

to a novel supplementary cementitious material, that has the ability to

replace up to 50% of clinker in cement. The new technology will play a

significant and growing role in the concrete industry and represents a

great opportunity for Sika to enable the construction sector to adopt

this technology rapidly and effectively. Sika will provide solutions for

concrete production and mortar products.

SIKA SOLUTIONS PROMOTE LC(3) TECHNOLOGY

Sika is prepared for a full scale product testing with interested

customers. The future Sika product portfolio will include cement

additives and concrete admixtures enabling customers to adapt their

materials and mix designs to the new characteristics of LC(3). Water

consumption, workability, hardening and durability of concrete will be

maintained as compared to conventional products.

Frank Höfflin, Chief Technology Officer: "With these new LC(3)

admixtures we are walking the talk of our sustainability strategy. Our

aim is to act as an enabler of sustainability in the construction

industry and develop more environmentally friendly and better-performing

products. We are committed to maximizing the long-term benefits for our

customers and other stakeholders, reducing resource consumption and the

construction industry's environmental impact. LC(3) based binders have a

huge potential, and with our dedicated team we are bundling our R&D and

technical expertise to help support and promote the widespread use of

this exciting LC(3) technology."

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the

development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,

damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and

automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the

world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees

generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.

ABOUT LC(3)

LC(3) stands for Limestone Calcined Clay Cement. Clinker contributes to

high CO(2) emissions during cement production. Therefore, part of the

clinker is now substituted by a blend of calcined clay, limestone and

gypsum. LC(3) thus reduces clinker consumption, and hence CO(2)

emmissions, compared to regular cements. The calcination of the new

added clay requires lower burning temperatures than in clinker

production, and the fact that the limestone is not calcined also greatly

reduces CO(2) emissions during production.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release

