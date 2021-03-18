  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
29.04.2021 06:59

Press Release: SIKA DEVELOPS LOW CO2 EMISSION ADMIXTURE PRODUCT RANGE

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

SIKA DEVELOPS LOW CO(2) EMISSION ADMIXTURE PRODUCT RANGE

Sika reinforces its leading position as an enabler of sustainable

Werbung
Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00  mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren
72% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

construction. In cooperation with leading key players, Sika is working

on the development of concrete admixtures implementing the LC(3)

technology that lowers CO(2) emissions, developed by the Swiss Federal

Institute of Technology Lausanne. This new technology aims to facilitate

the production of performant and sustainable cement with less clinker.

Concrete is the most commonly used construction material in the world.

The key ingredient of concrete is cement, whose production accounts for

6--8% of global CO(2) emissions. As a technology leader in its industry,

Sika focusses its R&D activities on the development of more sustainable,

user friendly and at the same time better-performing product solutions.

With its concrete admixtures, Sika enables to incorporate calcined clay

in concrete, and to reduce the carbon footprint.

LC(3) -- A PARADIGM SHIFT IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

With the LC(3) project, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

Lausanne, together with key players in the construction materials

industry, targets to reduce the CO(2) footprint of cement by switching

to a novel supplementary cementitious material, that has the ability to

replace up to 50% of clinker in cement. The new technology will play a

significant and growing role in the concrete industry and represents a

great opportunity for Sika to enable the construction sector to adopt

this technology rapidly and effectively. Sika will provide solutions for

concrete production and mortar products.

SIKA SOLUTIONS PROMOTE LC(3) TECHNOLOGY

Sika is prepared for a full scale product testing with interested

customers. The future Sika product portfolio will include cement

additives and concrete admixtures enabling customers to adapt their

materials and mix designs to the new characteristics of LC(3). Water

consumption, workability, hardening and durability of concrete will be

maintained as compared to conventional products.

Frank Höfflin, Chief Technology Officer: "With these new LC(3)

admixtures we are walking the talk of our sustainability strategy. Our

aim is to act as an enabler of sustainability in the construction

industry and develop more environmentally friendly and better-performing

products. We are committed to maximizing the long-term benefits for our

customers and other stakeholders, reducing resource consumption and the

construction industry's environmental impact. LC(3) based binders have a

huge potential, and with our dedicated team we are bundling our R&D and

technical expertise to help support and promote the widespread use of

this exciting LC(3) technology."

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=LLaDfkCiON5KOBp4vk_3UxCfWLGz2HJwKuDzPSplobSXRuuy6GcCo2T2wwe5F3Av5mDuFym45X6SWNYnuQ2TH7uj8x9MAbsOgfD2j7i_LjHm84y1iL7edqbiZtGdd6Vg

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the

development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing,

damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and

automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the

world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees

generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.

ABOUT LC(3)

LC(3) stands for Limestone Calcined Clay Cement. Clinker contributes to

high CO(2) emissions during cement production. Therefore, part of the

clinker is now substituted by a blend of calcined clay, limestone and

gypsum. LC(3) thus reduces clinker consumption, and hence CO(2)

emmissions, compared to regular cements. The calcination of the new

added clay requires lower burning temperatures than in clinker

production, and the fact that the limestone is not calcined also greatly

reduces CO(2) emissions during production.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=PUzkI335AGfJ-NOmn_06uo46tB97XJQhhLTMyFCLxedlpG0B26-uN0jnUwVjckP3Sxe2h0p-Kn8d8CWxxmpyXopxcsu3mrn1sxIvYq7jvGOSMh8BloJsyZuk-0SiAOXF2Lgfmvm42Vx9ytwl5xgGlLOM306UhVpXLfmKpfYK-Y8=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu CO2 European Emission Allowances

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • ?
ETF-Sparplan kann jetzt jeder! Teste jetzt OSKAR, ausgezeichnet mit 5 Sternen von CAPITAL (Anzeige)
06:59 Uhr
Press Release: SIKA DEVELOPS LOW CO2 EMISSION ADMIXTURE PRODUCT RANGE (Dow Jones)
23.04.21
Tesla: Elon Musk schreibt 100 Millionen Dollar für Idee zur CO2-Reduzierung aus (Spiegel Online)
22.04.21
Mars-Rover gewinnt erstmals Sauerstoff aus CO2 (Tagesschau)
13.04.21
Klimaschutz: Blackrock und Temasek investieren 600 Millionen Dollar in CO2-Start-ups (Handelsblatt)
02.04.21
CO2-Wende: 100 Dinge, die schieflaufen - eine Mängelliste (Spiegel Online)
31.03.21
CO2-Abgabe: Industrie bekommt 100 Millionen Euro mehr pro Jahr (Spiegel Online)
24.03.21
CO2-Ausstoß: Autoindustrie will Klimaziele hochschrauben - erwartet dafür aber eine Gegenleistung (Handelsblatt)
18.03.21
Rasche Digitalisierung kann jede fünfte Tonne CO2 einsparen (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Überall grüne Vorzeichen. Aber wie geht das an den Börsen Jahr weiter? Ein alter Spruch sagt: nichts wie raus. Ob "sell in May and go away" tatsächlich derzeit angebracht ist, das verraten zwei Chart- und ein Fundamentalexperte im Online-Seminar heute live ab 18 Uhr in einem Gespräch über Chancen von DAX, NASDAQ sowie den volatilen Wasserstoff- und Energieaktien.

Schnell noch kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Quicklinks

RealtimekurseETCs
Forward CurvesRohstoff-Zertifikate
Basiswissen 

Die beliebtesten Rohstoffe

Goldpreis1.777,13-3,79
-0,21%
Kupferpreis9.832,50-65,75
-0,66%
Ölpreis (WTI)64,360,71
1,12%
Silberpreis26,310,11
0,41%
Super Benzin1,460,00
0,14%
Weizenpreis251,000,75
0,30%

Edelmetalle: Münzen und Barren

  • Gold
  • Silber

Meistgelesene CO2 European Emission Allowances News

02.04.21CO2-Wende: 100 Dinge. die schieflaufen - eine Mängelliste
06:59 UhrPress Release: SIKA DEVELOPS LOW CO2 EMISSION ADMIXTURE PRODUCT RANGE
31.03.21CO2-Abgabe: Industrie bekommt 100 Millionen Euro mehr pro Jahr
13.04.21Klimaschutz: Blackrock und Temasek investieren 600 Millionen Dollar in CO2-Start-ups
23.04.21Tesla: Elon Musk schreibt 100 Millionen Dollar für Idee zur CO2-Reduzierung aus
22.04.21Mars-Rover gewinnt erstmals Sauerstoff aus CO2

Mehr zum CO2 European Emission Allowances

SnapshotNachrichten
HistorischChart (groß)
Chartvergleich 

NACHRICHTEN

  • Rohstoffe
  • Alle

Heute im Fokus

DAX schwächelt -- Asiens Börsen mit Aufschlägen -- Lufthansa erneut mit Milliardenverlust -- BASF mit Gewinn- und Umsatzsprung -- Apple meldet Rekordumsatz -- AIXTRON, Drägerwerk, Shell im Fokus

Klöckner & Co mit Gewinnsprung. FUCHS PETROLUB erhöht Ausblick nach überraschend starkem Quartal. Drägerwerk startet mit Gewinn ins neue Jahr. eBay verdient mehr als erwartet. Facebook überrascht mit kräftigem Wachstum bei Umsatz und Gewinn. US-Notenbank setzt Krisenkurs trotz mehr Optimismus fort. Neue Merck-Chefin: Haben Lieferungen an BioNTech aufgestockt.

MEISTGELESENE ARTIKEL

Nach Tesla-Bilanz: Elon Musk darf Millionen Tesla-Aktien für je 70 US-Dollar kaufen
Apple pulverisiert Erwartungen - Apple-Aktie nach Rekordumsatz und Aktienrückkauf vorbörslich gefragt
US-Notenbank setzt Krisenkurs trotz mehr Optimismus fort
Facebook-Aktie vorbörslich mit Kurssprung: Facebook überrascht mit kräftigem Wachstum bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Tesla hat Bitcoins verkauft: Musk-Tweet macht Krypto-Community stutzig
Werbung

Trading-News

Beiersdorf  gelingt der Ausbruch?
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Bank, Covestro AG, Siemens
DZ BANK - Brent: Bullen machen weiter Druck
Nestle wächst in der Corona-Krise
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Exklusiver Online-Expertenabend heute Abend um 18.30 Uhr
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
my-si: 24 Prozent Performance über 2 Jahre - Gemeinsam nachhaltig Vermögen aufbauen
Die Lehren der Pandemie
Schaffe, schaffe, Häusle baue - Die Top 5-Aktien der Branche
CIO Jan Beckers im Podcast über Zukunftspläne für seinen Asset Manager
On-Demand-Webinar: Intelligent Alternative Anlagen mit ETFs und Investmentfonds kombinieren. Jetzt bis zum 02. Mai kostenlos anschauen!
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Top-Rankings

Was waren die wichtigsten Ereignisse der Apple-Geschichte?
Was waren die wichtigsten Ereignisse der Apple-Geschichte?
Die exotischsten Börsenplätze der Welt
Klein aber oho?
Die größten Börsencrashs
Die größten Krisen an den Finanzmärkten

Umfrage

Bundesverkehrsminister Andreas Scheuer hat sich für Vorteile für Geimpfte bei Urlaubsreisen ausgesprochen. Sind sie auch dafür?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

News von

Curevac-Aktie: Covid-19-Impfstoff auf der Zielgeraden - Was das bedeutet
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Biotechfirma Amgen ist Schlusslicht im Dow Jones
Deutsche Bank überrascht mit starkem Gewinn - Was das für die Aktie bedeutet
Microsoft-Aktie nach Zahlen: Kurs auf Allzeithoch
Nachhaltige Wasseraktien bieten Chancen: Wie Sie diese nutzen können

News von

Bankgebühren-Beben  Das müssen Sie jetzt wissen
Mega-Gewinne bei Big Tech und eine Alternative zu ARK-ETFs
Deutschen Lagerhallen droht der Dauerleerstand  mit einer Ausnahme
Acht Prozent Zinsen pro Jahr  so macht man bei großen Immobilien-Projekten mit
Ein fehlerfrei gebautes Haus ist inzwischen die Ausnahme

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen