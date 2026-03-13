DAX23.447 -0,6%Est505.717 -0,6%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,4400 -1,7%Nas22.105 -0,9%Bitcoin62.312 +0,3%Euro1,1416 ±0,0%Öl103,1 +1,4%Gold5.020 -1,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Lufthansa 823212 NVIDIA 918422 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Telekom 555750 SAP 716460 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 DroneShield A2DMAA Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Bank 514000 TUI TUAG50 BASF BASF11 Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) A3C99G Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Iran-Krieg und Zinssorgen: DAX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt tiefer -- Adobe sucht neuen Chef -- BioNTech, Zalando, Shell, Porsche, Rüstungsaktien, Bitcoin & Co. im Fokus
Top News
Zinssensitivität neu definiert: Diese Branchen sind Gewinner der stabilen Zinsära Zinssensitivität neu definiert: Diese Branchen sind Gewinner der stabilen Zinsära
Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 11 im Überblick Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 11 im Überblick
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 11

15.03.26 03:12 Uhr
Rohstoffe in KW 11: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Silber - Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.440,03 USD -74,28 USD -2,11%
News
Baumwolle
0,66 USD 0,01 USD 1,09%
News
Bleipreis
1.880,00 USD -14,00 USD -0,74%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2,14 EUR 0,02 EUR 0,94%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
98,63 EUR 0,08 EUR 0,08%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,13 USD -0,10 USD -3,15%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
5.019,69 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
3,64 USD USD
News
Heizölpreis
105,93 USD 2,91 USD 2,82%
News
Holzpreis
573,50 USD 4,50 USD 0,79%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,90 USD -0,06 USD -2,07%
News
Kakaopreis
2.394,00 GBP 37,00 GBP 1,57%
News
Kohlepreis
122,05 USD -2,45 USD -1,97%
News
Kupferpreis
12.758,00 USD -138,50 USD -1,07%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,31 USD USD -0,17%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,93 USD -0,01 USD -1,09%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,93 USD -0,01 USD -1,09%
News
Maispreis
4,53 USD 0,04 USD 0,95%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,50 USD 0,02 USD 0,43%
News
Milchpreis
16,18 USD 0,02 USD 0,12%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
818,58 USD 19,57 USD 2,45%
News
Nickelpreis
17.340,00 USD -160,00 USD -0,91%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
103,14 USD 1,39 USD 1,37%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
98,71 USD 2,98 USD 3,11%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,99 USD 0,02 USD 0,76%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.557,00 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
4.525,00 MYR 100,00 MYR 2,26%
News
Platinpreis
2.031,00 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
515,00 EUR 2,75 EUR 0,54%
News
Reispreis
11,04 USD 0,03 USD 0,27%
News
Silberpreis
80,63 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
319,90 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,67 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenpreis
12,11 USD -0,02 USD -0,16%
News
Super Benzin
2,02 EUR 0,02 EUR 0,90%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
209,25 EUR 3,25 EUR 1,58%
News
Zinkpreis
3.270,00 USD 6,00 USD 0,18%
News
Zinnpreis
47.950,00 USD -1.775,00 USD -3,57%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,14 USD USD -0,07%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 11

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 08.03.2026 und dem 13.03.2026. Stand ist der 13.03.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -4,54 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -4,28 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -2,61 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -2,19 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -1,70 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 25: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -1,68 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 1,13 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 15: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Reispreis

Reispreis: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,44 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 12: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 1,52 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 11: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 1,72 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 4,45 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 4,76 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 4,83 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 4,89 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 6,69 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 8,02 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 9,55 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 10,15 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 16,09 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis