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Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 12 Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 12
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Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 12

22.03.26 02:24 Uhr
Rohstoffe in KW 12: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Silber - Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.190,62 USD -61,38 USD -1,89%
News
Baumwolle
0,67 USD USD -0,53%
News
Bleipreis
1.861,00 USD 33,00 USD 1,81%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2,28 EUR 0,06 EUR 2,79%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
106,02 EUR 1,08 EUR 1,03%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,10 USD -0,07 USD -2,24%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.497,45 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
3,56 USD -0,12 USD -3,20%
News
Heizölpreis
121,78 USD 7,13 USD 6,22%
News
Holzpreis
609,50 USD USD
News
Kaffeepreis
3,10 USD 0,04 USD 1,16%
News
Kakaopreis
2.414,00 GBP -30,00 GBP -1,23%
News
Kohlepreis
121,60 USD -1,70 USD -1,38%
News
Kupferpreis
12.021,50 USD 195,50 USD 1,65%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,34 USD 0,01 USD 0,29%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,91 USD -0,01 USD -0,76%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,91 USD -0,01 USD -0,76%
News
Maispreis
4,66 USD -0,04 USD -0,75%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,58 USD 0,02 USD 0,70%
News
Milchpreis
16,15 USD 0,03 USD 0,19%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
873,74 USD 12,66 USD 1,47%
News
Nickelpreis
16.770,00 USD 480,00 USD 2,95%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
112,19 USD 4,60 USD 4,28%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
98,23 USD 2,09 USD 2,17%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,62 USD -0,06 USD -3,32%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.417,00 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
4.582,00 MYR 79,00 MYR 1,75%
News
Platinpreis
1.934,50 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
500,75 EUR -1,75 EUR -0,35%
News
Reispreis
11,13 USD -0,21 USD -1,81%
News
Silberpreis
67,95 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
328,00 USD -4,50 USD -1,35%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,66 USD USD 0,18%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,61 USD -0,08 USD -0,68%
News
Super Benzin
2,08 EUR 0,02 EUR 0,83%
News
Weizenpreis
207,00 EUR -0,50 EUR -0,24%
News
Zinkpreis
3.065,50 USD 55,50 USD 1,84%
News
Zinnpreis
43.700,00 USD 2.000,00 USD 4,80%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,16 USD USD 2,15%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 12

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 15.03.2026 und dem 20.03.2026. Stand ist der 20.03.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -17,59 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -13,17 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -13,14 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -8,72 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -7,95 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -7,31 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -6,16 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -6,13 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -5,28 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -3,96 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 22: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -2,24 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 20: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -2,10 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -2,05 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -1,66 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,49 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 15: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -1,37 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Reispreis

Reispreis: 0,72 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 0,75 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 8: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 2,87 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 7: Maispreis

Maispreis: 2,87 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 3,83 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 5,19 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 6,47 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 7,59 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 12,33 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 14,29 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

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