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Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 13

29.03.26 03:57 Uhr
Rohstoffe in KW 13: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Silber - Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.275,54 USD 22,39 USD 0,69%
News
Baumwolle
0,69 USD USD 0,07%
News
Bleipreis
1.855,00 USD 5,00 USD 0,27%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2,25 EUR 0,03 EUR 1,35%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
103,26 EUR -1,10 EUR -1,05%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,10 USD 0,10 USD 3,20%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.507,71 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
3,42 USD 0,03 USD 0,74%
News
Heizölpreis
118,88 USD 6,08 USD 5,39%
News
Holzpreis
594,00 USD -2,00 USD -0,34%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,02 USD -0,06 USD -1,93%
News
Kakaopreis
2.370,00 GBP 16,00 GBP 0,68%
News
Kohlepreis
119,55 USD -0,55 USD -0,46%
News
Kupferpreis
12.046,00 USD -62,00 USD -0,51%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,39 USD 0,04 USD 1,55%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,91 USD USD -0,08%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,91 USD USD -0,08%
News
Maispreis
4,62 USD -0,05 USD -1,12%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,62 USD -0,02 USD -0,43%
News
Milchpreis
16,16 USD 0,02 USD 0,12%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
851,32 USD 2,62 USD 0,31%
News
Nickelpreis
17.010,00 USD -10,00 USD -0,06%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
112,57 USD 6,62 USD 6,25%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
99,64 USD 5,16 USD 5,46%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,77 USD -0,04 USD -2,13%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.385,50 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
4.540,00 MYR 39,00 MYR 0,87%
News
Platinpreis
1.883,00 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
502,25 EUR 3,00 EUR 0,60%
News
Reispreis
11,23 USD 0,26 USD 2,32%
News
Silberpreis
69,90 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
315,00 USD -7,10 USD -2,20%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,67 USD -0,01 USD -1,18%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,60 USD -0,14 USD -1,21%
News
Super Benzin
2,06 EUR 0,02 EUR 0,74%
News
Weizenpreis
205,25 EUR 1,25 EUR 0,61%
News
Zinkpreis
3.075,00 USD -2,00 USD -0,07%
News
Zinnpreis
44.850,00 USD 450,00 USD 1,01%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,16 USD USD -0,69%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 13

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 22.03.2026 und dem 27.03.2026. Stand ist der 27.03.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -4,47 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -4,30 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -3,14 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,96 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -2,87 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -2,42 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -1,94 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -1,70 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -1,30 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,81 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Maispreis

Maispreis: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,52 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 12: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0,56 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 11: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 0,61 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,72 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 1,44 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 1,55 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,71 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 1,84 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 1,96 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 3,03 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 2: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 4,48 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 10,49 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

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