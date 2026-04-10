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Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 15 Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 15
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Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 15

12.04.26 03:21 Uhr
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co.: Die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 15 | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.503,77 USD 53,66 USD 1,56%
News
Baumwolle
0,73 USD USD -0,05%
News
Bleipreis
1.882,00 USD -11,50 USD -0,61%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2,30 EUR -0,04 EUR -1,67%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
94,72 EUR -2,94 EUR -3,01%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,65 USD -0,02 USD -0,82%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.750,44 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
3,34 USD 0,01 USD 0,38%
News
Heizölpreis
99,33 USD -4,76 USD -4,57%
News
Holzpreis
574,00 USD -7,00 USD -1,20%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,00 USD 0,06 USD 2,18%
News
Kakaopreis
2.423,00 GBP 38,00 GBP 1,59%
News
Kohlepreis
104,85 USD -0,85 USD -0,80%
News
Kupferpreis
12.660,50 USD 205,50 USD 1,65%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,52 USD 0,02 USD 0,84%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,91 USD USD -0,06%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,91 USD USD -0,06%
News
Maispreis
4,41 USD -0,03 USD -0,73%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,74 USD 0,01 USD 0,36%
News
Milchpreis
17,03 USD -0,01 USD -0,06%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
901,99 USD -16,39 USD -1,78%
News
Nickelpreis
17.070,00 USD 45,00 USD 0,26%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
95,20 USD -1,21 USD -1,26%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
96,57 USD -1,30 USD -1,33%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,97 USD 0,04 USD 1,88%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.530,50 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
4.491,00 MYR -80,00 MYR -1,75%
News
Platinpreis
2.049,00 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
497,00 EUR EUR
News
Reispreis
10,79 USD -0,12 USD -1,10%
News
Silberpreis
76,20 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
332,20 USD 14,60 USD 4,60%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,67 USD -0,01 USD -0,89%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,75 USD 0,09 USD 0,79%
News
Super Benzin
2,09 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,43%
News
Weizenpreis
195,50 EUR -2,25 EUR -1,14%
News
Zinkpreis
3.297,00 USD 41,00 USD 1,26%
News
Zinnpreis
47.975,00 USD 1.250,00 USD 2,68%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,14 USD USD -1,22%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 15

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 05.04.2026 und dem 10.04.2026. Stand ist der 10.04.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -11,95 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -11,20 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -10,95 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -6,77 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -6,67 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -5,00 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 26: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -3,51 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -3,46 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -2,90 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 23: Reispreis

Reispreis: -2,67 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -2,60 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Maispreis

Maispreis: -2,21 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -1,73 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,56 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 16: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,61 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 0,70 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,86 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 12: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 1,01 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 1,02 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 1,13 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,63 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,86 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 2,51 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 2,82 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 3,21 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 3,38 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 4,03 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 4,73 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

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