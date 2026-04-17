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Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 16 Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 16
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Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 16

19.04.26 03:36 Uhr
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co.: Die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 16 | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.597,12 USD -54,98 USD -1,51%
News
Baumwolle
0,77 USD 0,02 USD 2,25%
News
Bleipreis
1.949,00 USD 31,50 USD 1,64%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2,18 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,77%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
93,05 EUR -2,07 EUR -2,18%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,67 USD 0,03 USD 1,02%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.834,00 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
3,29 USD -0,17 USD -4,84%
News
Heizölpreis
89,82 USD -11,36 USD -11,23%
News
Holzpreis
582,00 USD -1,00 USD -0,17%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,89 USD -0,07 USD -2,41%
News
Kakaopreis
2.392,00 GBP -104,00 GBP -4,17%
News
Kohlepreis
101,90 USD -1,05 USD -1,02%
News
Kupferpreis
13.149,00 USD -31,00 USD -0,24%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,50 USD -0,01 USD -0,22%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,93 USD -0,01 USD -0,90%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,93 USD -0,01 USD -0,90%
News
Maispreis
4,48 USD -0,01 USD -0,11%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,71 USD -0,02 USD -0,58%
News
Milchpreis
16,85 USD -0,01 USD -0,06%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
874,44 USD -40,99 USD -4,48%
News
Nickelpreis
18.380,00 USD 310,00 USD 1,72%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
90,38 USD -7,83 USD -7,97%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
83,85 USD -10,84 USD -11,45%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,86 USD 0,10 USD 5,68%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.564,00 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
4.386,00 MYR -57,00 MYR -1,28%
News
Platinpreis
2.106,50 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
517,50 EUR 13,75 EUR 2,73%
News
Reispreis
11,10 USD 0,27 USD 2,45%
News
Silberpreis
80,98 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
331,60 USD -1,10 USD -0,33%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,68 USD -0,01 USD -1,82%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,66 USD 0,02 USD 0,17%
News
Super Benzin
2,06 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,05%
News
Weizenpreis
194,25 EUR -0,25 EUR -0,13%
News
Zinkpreis
3.439,00 USD 24,00 USD 0,70%
News
Zinnpreis
49.675,00 USD -25,00 USD -0,05%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,13 USD USD -2,56%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 16

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 12.04.2026 und dem 17.04.2026. Stand ist der 17.04.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -14,16 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -9,88 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -7,14 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -6,22 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -5,58 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -4,02 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -3,67 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -1,59 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 23: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -1,20 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 21: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 18: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 17: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 1,49 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 1,49 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 15: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,59 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 1,88 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Reispreis

Reispreis: 2,22 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,55 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 3,43 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 3,54 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 3,55 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 3,57 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 3,92 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 4,09 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 4,11 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 4,23 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 5,78 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 8,46 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

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