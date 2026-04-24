DAX24.129 -0,1%Est505.883 -0,2%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,9800 +1,2%Nas24.837 +1,6%Bitcoin66.147 -0,1%Euro1,1717 ±0,0%Öl105,3 -0,6%Gold4.709 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 SAP 716460 NVIDIA 918422 Infineon 623100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Amazon 906866 Intel 855681 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 Lufthansa 823212 Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Allianz 840400 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- SAP-Gewinn steigt stärker als erwartet -- Intel kehrt in die Gewinnzone zurück -- Tesla, Commerzbank, Newmont im Fokus
Top News
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 17 Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 17
Ethereum im ersten Quartal mit Rekord von 200 Millionen Transaktionen Ethereum im ersten Quartal mit Rekord von 200 Millionen Transaktionen
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 17

26.04.26 04:23 Uhr
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co.: Die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 17 | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.597,56 USD -21,19 USD -0,59%
News
Baumwolle
0,77 USD USD 0,26%
News
Bleipreis
1.954,00 USD 13,50 USD 0,70%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
2,16 EUR 0,02 EUR 0,70%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
97,56 EUR 0,75 EUR 0,77%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,52 USD -0,09 USD -3,48%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.708,53 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
3,23 USD 0,02 USD 0,70%
News
Heizölpreis
102,76 USD -2,64 USD -2,51%
News
Holzpreis
582,50 USD -1,00 USD -0,17%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,10 USD -0,07 USD -2,07%
News
Kakaopreis
2.519,00 GBP -8,00 GBP -0,32%
News
Kohlepreis
102,40 USD -0,40 USD -0,39%
News
Kupferpreis
13.230,00 USD 40,00 USD 0,30%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,48 USD 0,01 USD 0,49%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,94 USD -0,01 USD -1,23%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,94 USD -0,01 USD -1,23%
News
Maispreis
4,55 USD -0,01 USD -0,11%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,67 USD 0,01 USD 0,20%
News
Milchpreis
16,85 USD USD
News
Naphthapreis (European)
933,20 USD 2,92 USD 0,31%
News
Nickelpreis
18.625,00 USD 200,00 USD 1,09%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
105,33 USD -0,68 USD -0,64%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
94,40 USD -1,45 USD -1,51%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,47 USD -0,10 USD -6,36%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.512,00 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
4.517,00 MYR 12,00 MYR 0,27%
News
Platinpreis
2.023,50 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
555,00 EUR 32,00 EUR 6,12%
News
Reispreis
10,81 USD -0,21 USD -1,91%
News
Silberpreis
75,86 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
324,30 USD 3,70 USD 1,15%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,72 USD USD 0,25%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,62 USD 0,02 USD 0,17%
News
Super Benzin
2,07 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,63%
News
Weizenpreis
198,25 EUR 3,00 EUR 1,54%
News
Zinkpreis
3.485,00 USD 39,00 USD 1,13%
News
Zinnpreis
50.250,00 USD USD
News
Zuckerpreis
0,14 USD USD 2,43%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 17

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 19.04.2026 und dem 24.04.2026. Stand ist der 24.04.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -20,97 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -6,37 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 30: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -5,48 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -4,53 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -4,50 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,89 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 26: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -2,71 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Reispreis

Reispreis: -1,98 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -1,08 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 22: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 21: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -0,40 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 0,20 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 1,16 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 3,66 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 4,41 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 8: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 5,31 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 6,39 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 7,69 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 8,65 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 9,74 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 11,54 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 15,68 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 15,78 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis