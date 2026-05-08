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Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 19 Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 19
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Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 19

10.05.26 03:46 Uhr
Rohstoffe in KW 19: Gold, Öl & Co. - die größten Gewinner und Verlierer | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.506,55 USD 9,60 USD 0,27%
News
Baumwolle
0,85 USD 0,02 USD 2,08%
News
Bleipreis
1.967,00 USD -13,00 USD -0,66%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,98 EUR -0,03 EUR -1,34%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
95,03 EUR 0,22 EUR 0,23%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,76 USD -0,01 USD -0,43%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.715,39 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
3,31 USD 0,06 USD 1,69%
News
Heizölpreis
103,03 USD 2,11 USD 2,09%
News
Holzpreis
580,00 USD 3,50 USD 0,61%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,90 USD -0,01 USD -0,46%
News
Kakaopreis
3.168,00 GBP -111,00 GBP -3,39%
News
Kohlepreis
107,10 USD 0,55 USD 0,52%
News
Kupferpreis
13.445,00 USD 119,00 USD 0,89%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,49 USD -0,01 USD -0,35%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,91 USD -0,01 USD -0,63%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,91 USD -0,01 USD -0,63%
News
Maispreis
4,56 USD 0,04 USD 0,77%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,67 USD 0,01 USD 0,20%
News
Milchpreis
16,95 USD -0,10 USD -0,59%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
890,87 USD 24,57 USD 2,84%
News
Nickelpreis
18.890,00 USD 65,00 USD 0,35%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
101,29 USD -2,08 USD -2,01%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
95,42 USD 0,61 USD 0,64%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,74 USD 0,10 USD 6,11%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.500,00 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
4.478,00 MYR -13,00 MYR -0,29%
News
Platinpreis
2.064,50 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
510,25 EUR -7,00 EUR -1,35%
News
Reispreis
11,82 USD 0,16 USD 1,33%
News
Silberpreis
80,34 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
322,50 USD 1,20 USD 0,37%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,75 USD USD 0,23%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,94 USD 0,17 USD 1,47%
News
Super Benzin
1,96 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,66%
News
Weizenpreis
187,50 EUR -2,25 EUR -1,19%
News
Zinkpreis
3.417,00 USD -8,00 USD -0,23%
News
Zinnpreis
53.910,00 USD -640,00 USD -1,17%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,15 USD USD 1,03%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 19

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 03.05.2026 und dem 08.05.2026. Stand ist der 08.05.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -9,20 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -6,29 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -6,21 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -5,84 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -4,30 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -3,32 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -3,13 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -3,07 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Maispreis

Maispreis: -2,99 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -2,15 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -2,09 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -1,89 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 19: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,30 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 18: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -1,19 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -0,92 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,17 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 13: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 12: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 0,72 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 11: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 2,25 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 3,34 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 6,05 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Reispreis

Reispreis: 8,36 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 10,83 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 19,91 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

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