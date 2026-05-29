DAX25.105 +0,1%Est506.051 -0,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,3400 -0,4%Nas26.973 +0,2%Bitcoin63.449 +0,4%Euro1,1660 ±0,0%Öl92,05 -1,4%Gold4.542 +1,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Infineon 623100 NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Microsoft 870747 SAP 716460 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Micron Technology 869020 Dell Technologies A2N6WP Lufthansa 823212 NEL ASA A0B733 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Amazon 906866 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft 843002 RENK RENK73
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen erzielen neue Rekorde -- USA und Iran wohl vor Einigung: DAX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- Dell von KI-Boom beflügelt -- Siemens Energy, Eli Lilly, IBM, Eventim, DHL im Fokus
Top News
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 22 Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 22
Grün ist nicht gleich grün: Was hinter den Filterstufen nachhaltiger ETFs steckt Grün ist nicht gleich grün: Was hinter den Filterstufen nachhaltiger ETFs steckt
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 22

31.05.26 03:31 Uhr
Rohstoffe in KW 22: Gold, Öl & Co. - die größten Gewinner und Verlierer | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.665,04 USD 5,80 USD 0,16%
News
Baumwolle
0,76 USD -0,01 USD -0,81%
News
Bleipreis
2.016,00 USD 31,00 USD 1,56%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,88 EUR -0,03 EUR -1,36%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
98,95 EUR 0,46 EUR 0,47%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,29 USD 0,01 USD 0,15%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.542,47 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
3,61 USD -0,10 USD -2,70%
News
Heizölpreis
93,52 USD -2,11 USD -2,21%
News
Holzpreis
586,50 USD -1,50 USD -0,26%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,66 USD -0,09 USD -3,15%
News
Kakaopreis
2.975,00 GBP -114,00 GBP -3,69%
News
Kohlepreis
112,70 USD -0,20 USD -0,18%
News
Kupferpreis
13.615,00 USD 102,00 USD 0,75%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,49 USD -0,01 USD -0,48%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,96 USD -0,01 USD -1,06%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,96 USD -0,01 USD -1,06%
News
Maispreis
4,47 USD -0,09 USD -1,92%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,49 USD -0,04 USD -1,16%
News
Milchpreis
16,91 USD 0,01 USD 0,06%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
873,70 USD -0,56 USD -0,06%
News
Nickelpreis
18.875,00 USD 140,00 USD 0,75%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
92,05 USD -1,26 USD -1,35%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
87,36 USD -1,54 USD -1,73%
News
Orangensaftpreis
1,59 USD -0,09 USD -5,57%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.359,50 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
4.470,00 MYR 8,00 MYR 0,18%
News
Platinpreis
1.925,00 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
528,25 EUR 2,00 EUR 0,38%
News
Reispreis
12,62 USD -0,32 USD -2,44%
News
Silberpreis
75,37 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
329,60 USD -4,50 USD -1,35%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,78 USD 0,01 USD 1,25%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,87 USD -0,08 USD -0,67%
News
Super Benzin
1,92 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,88%
News
Weizenpreis
209,25 EUR -0,75 EUR -0,36%
News
Zinkpreis
3.549,00 USD 63,00 USD 1,81%
News
Zinnpreis
55.010,00 USD 110,00 USD 0,20%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,14 USD USD 0,93%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 22

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 24.05.2026 und dem 29.05.2026. Stand ist der 29.05.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -11,16 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -9,34 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -8,69 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -6,67 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -5,85 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Maispreis

Maispreis: -3,24 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -2,89 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -2,67 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -2,46 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -1,84 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -1,77 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -1,66 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Reispreis

Reispreis: -1,15 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 16: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,63 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 15: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 11: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 0,33 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 0,37 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 0,59 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 1,42 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 1,85 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 4,41 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 5,41 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 14,78 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Goldpreis